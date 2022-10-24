Result: Call on the ice is upheld - No goal Edmonton. Explanation: After originally signaling a goal, the on-ice officials huddled and changed their call to "no goal". Video review supported the call on the ice that the actions of Edmonton's Evander Kane impaired the ability of Chicago goaltender Alex Stalock to play his position. The decision was made in accordance with Rule 69.1, which states in part, "Goals should be disallowed only if: (1) an attacking player, either by his positioning or by contact, impairs the goalkeeper's ability to move freely within his crease or defend his goal."<

