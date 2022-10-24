Read full article on original website
maritime-executive.com
GTT Receives Approval for Lower Cost, Efficient Three Tank LNG Carrier
Recognized as the leader in the development of gas containment technologies, France’s GTT (Gaztransport & Technigaz) reports that it is continually researching improvements in the technology. In the latest development, the company reports its researchers developed a new design for an LNG carrier that would employ three tanks that they report would reduce the cost of building the much-in-demand vessels and improve overall performance for the ships once in operation.
maritime-executive.com
Ørsted and CIP Propose JV to Double Denmark’s Offshore Wind Power
Two of the leading developers in the offshore wind sector, Ørsted and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP), announced plans for a unique partnership approach that if approved by regulators could lead to more than doubling Denmark’s current installed offshore wind capacity. The companies are proposing a joint venture for the independent development of four sites through an approach called “open-door” without government involvement that would produce a further 5.2 GW.
maritime-executive.com
NYK Studies Waste-to-Energy Using Ship’s Waste Materials
Japanese shipping company Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK) reports that it is exploring a novel approach both to address the problems of waste produced aboard its ships as well as the efforts to increase recycling to reduce energy use through alternative forms of energy. The shipping line working with two Japanese companies is studying the process of converting organic waste materials aboard its vessels into fuel.
maritime-executive.com
Vopak Considers Expanding Ammonia Storage at Port of Singapore
Dutch terminal operator Vopak is looking at expanding its ammonia storage capacity in Singapore, adding to a growing project portfolio for new green fuels. Vopak operates an existing ammonia storage tank at its Banyan terminal complex on Jurong Island, and it can store up to 10,000 cubic meters of refrigerated ammonia at present. The company has completed a conceptual design for an expansion of ammonia storage capacity at Banyan, and it is proceeding with a risk assessment study.
maritime-executive.com
MOL Bulker with Rigid Sail Completes Maiden Voyage to Australia
The Shofu Maru, a 100,400 dwt bulker made its maiden arrival in Newcastle, Australia on October 24 drawing a lot of local attention at the novel sight of a 770-foot long bulker with a unique rigid sail fitted at the front of its deck. The vessel completed its first trip from Japan after commissioning by Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) and operating under a long-term charter to Tohoku Electric Power to load Australian coal.
