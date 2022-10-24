Recognized as the leader in the development of gas containment technologies, France’s GTT (Gaztransport & Technigaz) reports that it is continually researching improvements in the technology. In the latest development, the company reports its researchers developed a new design for an LNG carrier that would employ three tanks that they report would reduce the cost of building the much-in-demand vessels and improve overall performance for the ships once in operation.

6 HOURS AGO