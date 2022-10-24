Read full article on original website
FOX 11 and 41
I-90 eastbound closed after a semi-collision in Ellensburg
ELLENSBURG, Wash.- I-90 eastbound is closed after a semi crash in Ellensburg. The westbound lanes on I-90 is down to one lane. According to the Washington State Patrol, it’s unknown when the eastbound lanes will open again. This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are...
nbcrightnow.com
Multiple crashes slow Yakima traffic
Two crashes slowed and backed up traffic on I-82 near Yakima. Traffic was backed up along the highway to Nob Hill boulevard.
nbcrightnow.com
Car fire spreads to house in Wapato
WAPATO, Wash.- UPDATE, 10-25-22, 9:18 a.m. According to Yakima County Fire District #5, the house fire in Wapato is now out. The fire spread from a nearby car, but the exact cause of the fire is under investigation. 10-25-22, 6:36 a.m. Crews with Yakima County Fire District #5 are currently...
kpq.com
Semi rollover Crash Blocks I-90 for Nearly 6 Hours
A semi driver is not injured, but the highway was blocked for hours last evening after his rig rolled over on I-90 near Easton. Troopers say 33-year-old Ajmer Singh was eastbound on the highway just west of Easton when he missed a turn and hit a guardrail on the right hand side.
nbcrightnow.com
BCSO responds to vehicle fire near Prosser
BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- Benton County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a report of a vehicle fire in the area of County Route 12 and West King Tull Road near Prosser on Sunday night. According to the Benton County Sheriff's Office (BCSO), the driver of a car failed to negotiate a turn...
FOX 11 and 41
Yakima Training Center Black Hawk preforms rescue missions throughout Central Washington
YAKIMA, Wash. – The Yakima Training Center is one of few places with the resources to pull off rescues in difficult terrain like mountains. Its UH-60L Black Hawk helicopter is able to do more than other rescue aircrafts are. The U.S. Army Air Ambulance Detachment uses the helicopter to...
SIU: Sunnyside police officer shot in neck released to recover at home
SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — The police officer who was shot in his neck while responding to a shootout in Yakima County’s Lower Valley has been released from a Seattle hospital to recover at home. According to a recent update from special investigators on this October 10 incident, Officer Javier Arredondo of the Sunnyside Police Department responded to the 1400-block of S...
Would-Be Truck Thief Busted Because They Can’t Drive Stick Shift
It's not every day that a would-be vehicle thief gets stymied by old-school technology. The Benton County Sheriff's Department is reporting Monday that a suspect only identified as "Mr. Cook" was not able to complete his theft of a truck because he didn't know how to drive a stick shift.
nbcrightnow.com
Felony charges dismissed for suspect in hit-and-run with Yakima police
YAKIMA, Wash.- Yakima County Superior Court says the suspect from a hit-and-run with Yakima Police officers is not competent to understand or proceed with defending himself in court. According to court documents, an evaluation dated September 2, 2022, shows the suspect can't proceed due to his mental health. The suspect...
kpq.com
Suspect in Wenatchee Murder Case Pleads Not Guilty
The suspect accused of murdering a Wenatchee teen back in August has pled not guilty Monday. In a Chelan County Superior Court room, 19-year-old Markheil Leon Ford pleaded not guilty in the murder case of 18-year-old Yair Flores. On Aug. 12, 2022, it is alleged that Ford broke into Flores’...
FOX 11 and 41
Agencies hold open houses about legacy pesticides in historical orchards
UNION GAP, Wash. — The Washington Department of Ecology and the Washington State Association of Counties (WSAC) will be hosting in-person open houses for community members to learn more about the historical orchard cleanup process. From the early 19th century through the 1950s, lead arsenate pesticides were used on...
southsoundbiz.com
Tacoma’s MultiCare Acquiring Yakima Valley Memorial
Yakima Valley Memorial, which operates Yakima’s only hospital, will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Tacoma-based MultiCare Health System under plans announced Friday. The health care systems said last spring that they had begun the process to study such a consolidation. They have worked together since 2021 on oncology care in central Washington.
Authorities Identify Two Yakima Homicide Victims
Two murders remain unsolved after being reported last Friday and Saturday in Yakima. But authorities are now identified both victims. The Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice has identified a woman found dead from gunshot wounds Friday morning at the Yakima Inn on North First Street as 31-year-old Angela Aguilar. Aguilar died from multiple gunshot wounds.
Special Event Planned To Honor Woman Killed in Yakima
Authorities continue the search for a man charged with the June 12 fatal hit and run of 66-year-old Wendy Baker of Yakima. An arrest warrant has been issued for 42-year-old Juan Carlos Vargas charging him with hit-and-run fatality. Bail has been set at $250,000 if he's found and arrested. Yakima County Prosecutor Joe Brusic believes he may have fled south to Mexico. An investigation continues to try and find Vargas as the Brusic works with federal authorities.
nbcrightnow.com
Ellensburg contractor gets prison time for scamming homeowners
ELLENSBURG, Wash.- An Ellensburg man must serve nearly five years in prison for unfinished construction jobs in Kittitas and Yakima Counties. Kittitas County Superior Court Judge Candace Hooper sentenced Robert Mulinski, 61, to 57 months in prison for 3 counts of first-degree theft. Mulinski must also repay his victims close to $950,000.
Vulnerable Yakima adult allegedly financially exploited by medical assistant
YAKIMA, Wash. — Following allegations that she financially took advantage of a person with whom she held a position of trust, a Yakima woman had her nursing assistant and pharmaceutical assistant credentials stripped from her. As announced and detailed by the Washington Department of Health, their Pharmacy Commission made the decision to remove Yakima resident Susan Beebe’s right to practice...
yaktrinews.com
First Alert Weather: Blustery and chilly today! Morning showers, cloudy and cool afternoon -Briana
ALERT DAY Monday Forecast: Blustery and chilly this morning! Rain is likely before noon today. Light showers expected in the Tri-Cities and Yakima, higher amounts over the Blues and Cascades today…with snow possible above 5,000 feet this morning. Winds will gust around 20-25 MPH this morning, increasing to a speed of 25-35MPH out of the west this afternoon. Cloudy and cool Monday, with showers wrapping up later today. Highs in the 50s today, overnight lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Increasing clouds tomorrow, rain likely tomorrow night through Wednesday morning. Tri-Cities Sunrise: 7:27am Sunset: 5:55 pm Yakima Sunrise: 7:33am Sunset: 5:59pm.
Yakima Police ID One of Two People Killed in Recent Homicides
Detectives with the Yakima Police Department Homicide unit are busy today looking for clues in two fatal shootings last week. Authorities haven't yet identified a woman found dead from gunshot wounds Friday morning at the Yakima Inn on North First Street. The woman died from multiple gunshot wounds. As that investigation was underway on Friday Detectives were called to another homicide reported on East Chestnut Avenue. Police responded after getting reports of a man being assaulted in the area but when police arrived they found the man dead from gunshot wounds. That man has been identified as 34-year-old Adalberto Cervantes-Sanchez.
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima woman meets friends and makes new ones at morning visits to restaurant
Betty Balmer began dating her future husband, Robert Clarence “RC” Balmer, after she ran for queen of the Toppenish Fourth of July celebration in 1946. She was Betty Joyce Lichtenberg then and looking forward to her senior year at Toppenish High. RC was a 1944 Zillah High School...
ifiberone.com
Meteorologists predict colder-than-usual winter with above-average amount of snow for local region
'La Nina' is the winter weather pattern that meteorologists with the National Weather Service are saying will take form in Washington state for the third year in a row. A La Nina winter consists of below-average temperatures and an above-average amount of precipitation; meaning more cold rain and snow. The...
