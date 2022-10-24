WILLIS, TX — On October 24, 2022, at around 01:00 am, Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 10700 block of Joann Street in Willis to a home invasion robbery call. The victims reported that two males entered the residence armed with handguns. The suspects held the homeowners at gunpoint and stole multiple items from the home. The suspects then restrained both victims and fled the area in a dark SUV. (Pictured below)

