Montgomery County, TX

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office SWAT and Crisis Negotiations Team Assists in Arrest of Aggravated Assault Suspect in Porter

PORTER, TX — On October 24, 2022, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office received a call to assist with a barricaded subject in the 26600 block of Lisa Lane, Porter Texas. A U.S. Marshal’s Task Force, assisted by the Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office, advised a subject wanted for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon was inside the home and refused to cooperate with the police.
MCTX Sheriff Investigates Home Invasion in Willis Area

WILLIS, TX — On October 24, 2022, at around 01:00 am, Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 10700 block of Joann Street in Willis to a home invasion robbery call. The victims reported that two males entered the residence armed with handguns. The suspects held the homeowners at gunpoint and stole multiple items from the home. The suspects then restrained both victims and fled the area in a dark SUV. (Pictured below)
Houston woman who helped boyfriend move cocaine through local police vehicles found guilty of drug trafficking: DOJ

HOUSTON – A 45-year-old Houston woman was found guilty of two counts of drug trafficking, U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery announced Tuesday. A federal jury deliberated for approximately two hours before convicting Priscilla Yvette Cervantes of one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and aiding and abetting possession with intent to distribute cocaine following a five day trial, according to a release.
Brazos County Sheriffs Office Investigates Drive By Shooting

BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) — In the early morning hours of Saturday, October 22nd, 2022, Deputies with the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of shots fired in the Creekside neighborhood near Sandy Point Rd. The suspects fled the scene prior to the officers arrival. When...
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office searching for home invasion suspects

WILLIS, Texas (KBTX) – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two suspects involved in an armed home invasion early Monday morning. Deputies responded to a home in 10700 block of Joann Street in Willis on Monday around 1 a.m. The victims said two men entered the house with handguns, held the homeowners at gunpoint, and stole multiple items from the house.
MALE ARRESTED AFTER SHOOTING AT MONTGOMERY COUNTY PRECINCT 4 DEPUTY

Just after 7 am Sunday morning a Montgomery County Precinct 4 Deputy was in his private vehicle going home down Roman Forest Blvd. He encountered a Chevrolet pickup that could not maintain a single marked lane. He called dispatch and contin…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/male-arrested-after-shooting-at-montgomery-county-precinct-4-deputy/
Constable: Man arrested for stabbing couple with knife, biting woman

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is behind bars after stabbing two people during a robbery in north Houston over the weekend. Harris County Precinct 4 Constables arrested the suspect, identified as Gregory Martinez. Constables said it happened early Saturday morning at 12:45 a.m. at the 1400 block of Sugerbun...
Former Owner of 59 Marine Convicted of Murder and Sentenced to Life in Prison

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — On Friday, October 21, 2022, Jimmy Don Lane, 58, was found guilty of the murder of Tina Cappa by a Montgomery County jury in the 359th District Court, the Honorable Judge Kathleen Hamilton presiding. Later that same day, the jury handed down a life sentence for the crime. The State’s case was presented to the jury by Assistant District Attorneys Joel B. Daniels and Sara Corradi, and attorney Michael Valdez represented the defendant.
Magnolia man pleads guilty to unauthorized timber harvesting

A Magnolia man has been sentenced to two years of deferred adjudication after pleading guilty earlier this month to unauthorized timber harvest. Philip Eugene McKenzie Jr., 60, turned himself in on May 26, 2021, after Texas A&M Forest Servi…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/magnolia-man-pleads-guilty-to-unauthorized-timber-harvesting/
