Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office SWAT and Crisis Negotiations Team Assists in Arrest of Aggravated Assault Suspect in Porter
PORTER, TX — On October 24, 2022, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office received a call to assist with a barricaded subject in the 26600 block of Lisa Lane, Porter Texas. A U.S. Marshal’s Task Force, assisted by the Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office, advised a subject wanted for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon was inside the home and refused to cooperate with the police.
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Seeks Public’s Help to Identify Suspect in Motor Vehicle Theft in Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, TX — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the community’s help with any information regarding a vehicle theft that occurred on October 18, 2022, at around 10:25 pm, at a gas station on FM 149 in Montgomery. The vehicle is described as a black 2004 Chevrolet…
MCTX Sheriff Investigates Home Invasion in Willis Area
WILLIS, TX — On October 24, 2022, at around 01:00 am, Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 10700 block of Joann Street in Willis to a home invasion robbery call. The victims reported that two males entered the residence armed with handguns. The suspects held the homeowners at gunpoint and stole multiple items from the home. The suspects then restrained both victims and fled the area in a dark SUV. (Pictured below)
Houston woman who helped boyfriend move cocaine through local police vehicles found guilty of drug trafficking: DOJ
HOUSTON – A 45-year-old Houston woman was found guilty of two counts of drug trafficking, U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery announced Tuesday. A federal jury deliberated for approximately two hours before convicting Priscilla Yvette Cervantes of one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and aiding and abetting possession with intent to distribute cocaine following a five day trial, according to a release.
Brazos County Sheriffs Office Investigates Drive By Shooting
BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) — In the early morning hours of Saturday, October 22nd, 2022, Deputies with the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of shots fired in the Creekside neighborhood near Sandy Point Rd. The suspects fled the scene prior to the officers arrival. When...
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office searching for home invasion suspects
WILLIS, Texas (KBTX) – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two suspects involved in an armed home invasion early Monday morning. Deputies responded to a home in 10700 block of Joann Street in Willis on Monday around 1 a.m. The victims said two men entered the house with handguns, held the homeowners at gunpoint, and stole multiple items from the house.
2 men wanted after homeowners held at gunpoint during robbery in Willis, Montgomery Co. deputies say
Investigators released a description of the suspected armed robbers and their getaway car. Now, they're asking for the public's help in finding them.
Jury finds New Caney boat shop owner guilty of roommate's 2019 murder
A jury gave him the max sentence -- life in prison. The 58-year-old claimed the shooting was an accident, but officials said he had a history of threatening to kill people.
MALE ARRESTED AFTER SHOOTING AT MONTGOMERY COUNTY PRECINCT 4 DEPUTY
Just after 7 am Sunday morning a Montgomery County Precinct 4 Deputy was in his private vehicle going home down Roman Forest Blvd. He encountered a Chevrolet pickup that could not maintain a single marked lane. He called dispatch and contin…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/male-arrested-after-shooting-at-montgomery-county-precinct-4-deputy/
Chase ends in 6 arrests in suspected case of human trafficking, Houston police say
At some point during the chase, multiple people got out of the truck and ran. The 16-year-old driver was quickly caught, along with five others, police said.
Constable: Man arrested for stabbing couple with knife, biting woman
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is behind bars after stabbing two people during a robbery in north Houston over the weekend. Harris County Precinct 4 Constables arrested the suspect, identified as Gregory Martinez. Constables said it happened early Saturday morning at 12:45 a.m. at the 1400 block of Sugerbun...
Only on 13: Video shows HPD officer shooting 'aggressive panhandler' to death outside McDonald's
Only ABC13 obtained footage showing the moments an officer walked behind the panhandler who then pulled out a knife.
Off-duty Montgomery County deputy constable reportedly fired upon by driver
Deputies from Montgomery County Pct. 4 Constable Kenneth “Rowdy” Hayden’s Office arrested a Hispanic male in the early afternoon hours on Oct. 23, 2022, after he reportedly was involved in a felonious deadly conduct incident. Around 7:20 a.m. Sunday, an off-duty Montgomery County Pct. 4 deputy constable…
Former Owner of 59 Marine Convicted of Murder and Sentenced to Life in Prison
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — On Friday, October 21, 2022, Jimmy Don Lane, 58, was found guilty of the murder of Tina Cappa by a Montgomery County jury in the 359th District Court, the Honorable Judge Kathleen Hamilton presiding. Later that same day, the jury handed down a life sentence for the crime. The State’s case was presented to the jury by Assistant District Attorneys Joel B. Daniels and Sara Corradi, and attorney Michael Valdez represented the defendant.
Panhandler shot, killed after smashing woman's windshield in NW Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON — A panhandler was shot and killed by a Houston police officer outside a McDonald’s restaurant Tuesday morning, according to the Houston Police Department. HPD Executive Chief Matt Slinkard said an officer responded to a call of an aggressive panhandler on Wirt Road near Long Point Road in the Spring Branch area.
Residents concerned after Fort Bend Co. deputies visit elected official's home twice in 6 months
"It's hard not to listen when someone is yelling," a next-door neighbor told ABC13 after deputies were seen making frequent visits to a constable's home.
Houston SPCA offering $5K reward for information leading to arrest of animal abuse suspect
HOUSTON — The Houston SPCA is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for abusing a dog. The SPCA said someone tightly wrapped a hair tie around the snout of a chihuahua mix puppy, causing severe swelling and a deep laceration to the bone.
Several shots fired in car with multiple passengers, killing woman in N. Houston, HPD says
A witness told police they saw about six men pull out guns and fire multiple shots at a vehicle at a gas station along West Rankin Road.
Magnolia man pleads guilty to unauthorized timber harvesting
A Magnolia man has been sentenced to two years of deferred adjudication after pleading guilty earlier this month to unauthorized timber harvest. Philip Eugene McKenzie Jr., 60, turned himself in on May 26, 2021, after Texas A&M Forest Servi…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/magnolia-man-pleads-guilty-to-unauthorized-timber-harvesting/
