Claremont, NH

Woman crashes into police cruiser following multi-city chase in New Hampshire

By Jeff MacDonald, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
NEWPORT, N.H. — A New Hampshire woman with at least four warrants for her arrest crashed into a police department cruiser following a multi-city pursuit.

New Hampshire state police tried to stop Ashley Smith, 29, Friday evening for not having license plates and defective equipment, according to WMUR.

Smith refused to stop, and the pursuit continued for 10 miles from Claremont to Newport. The station reported that she did not stop even after police deployed stop sticks, flattening all four tires.

The pursuit ended when Smith’s vehicle collided with a Claremont Police Department cruiser, according to WCAX.

Police said that Smith had had three electronic bench warrants for her arrest and a Superior Court warrant on other charges, WMUR reported.

Smith was charged with felony reckless conduct, disobeying a police officer, and other charges.

