Major Accident Closes I-395 Northbound in KillinglyQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
History’s Villains: True CrimesWilliam Saint ValFall River, MA
Local Zoo Invites You to Spooky Festive Halloween Fun!Camilo Díaz
Don't Miss This Seminar That Could Save Your Pet's Life!Camilo DíazBrockton, MA
Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBoston, MA
Police: Former worker drove car into Woonsocket Dollar Tree
Police arrested a Woonsocket man Tuesday after he stole someone's car and crashed it into his former workplace.
Turnto10.com
Former employee drives car into Woonsocket Dollar Tree, police say
(WJAR) — Woonsocket police said a former Dollar Tree employee is in custody after he allegedly stole a car and crashed it into the Dollar Tree on Park Ave on Tuesday. Woonsocket Police Chief Thomas Oates said police responded to a report of a disturbance at Crepeau Court around 4:15 p.m. where 49-year-old Scott Stern apparently got into a confrontation with another resident.
Turnto10.com
Drivers reminded to be cautious after string of accidents on Putnam Pike
CHEPACHET, R.I. (WJAR) — Officials say there have been a string of bad accidents on Route 44 within the past two weeks, one which was fatal. The latest crash happened Saturday morning just outside of Cady's Tavern in Chepachet. Surveillance video shows the dramatic moments: the motorcyclist and his...
Police Seek Witnesses To Rollover Crash On I-395 In Killingley
Connecticut State Police are seeking witnesses to a single-vehicle crash that killed a 28-year-old man. The crash took place in Windham County on Tuesday, Oct. 25 on I-395 in Killingly. According to state police, Dylan Goulet, of Brooklyn, was driving a Chevrolet Tahoe northbound on I-395 in Killingly when for...
Major Accident Closes I-395 Northbound in Killingly
Killingly, Conn. - At approximately 4:30 pm Tuesday, October 25th, the Dayville Fire Company was dispatched for a reported motor vehicle accident on Interstate 395 Northbound in the area of exit 41. While en route Quinebaug Valley Dispatch advised units that the occupant was entrapped with serious injuries. A KB ambulance was the first to arrive on the scene and verified the information given by the dispatcher, adding that they had a single-vehicle rollover accident in the middle of the Northbound lanes. A Lifestar medical helicopter was requested but was unavailable due to the weather.
West Warwick man found guilty in 2020 drive-by shooting
A West Warwick man was found guilty of injuring two people in a drive-by shooting two years ago, according to prosecutors.
ABC6.com
Car hits building in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police responded Bridgham and Cranston streets Sunday afternoon for reports of a vehicle into a building. ABC6 News crews on scene witnessed an ambulance leave from the scene while police officers and the fire department investigated. Crews saw a maroon Nissan Murano with it’s...
Dartmouth to Design Realignment of Hathaway and Tucker Roads
Anyone who has had to maneuver through traffic on Route 6 in the vicinity of Hathaway Road and Tucker Road knows it can be a white-knuckle adventure at times, particularly during times of heavy traffic – which is almost always. One of the more significant problems is transitioning from...
reportertoday.com
Rehoboth Residents Concerned About Speeding
Several residents expressed their frustration Monday about motorists speeding on town roads, particularly Homestead Avenue. Police Chief James Trombetta noted there have been 9 accidents on that roadway this year. "We do get a lot of calls, as far as people not stopping for stop signs, four-way intersections, and so forth," Trombetta said, noting some of the accidents were due to snowy and icy roads.
New Bedford detectives make ‘historic’ drug bust, searching for suspect
Detectives made a "historic" drug bust last week following a months-long investigation into an extensive drug trafficking operation in New Bedford.
NBC Connecticut
Septic Truck Rollover Sends 2 People to the Hospital in Waterford
Authorities are investigating after a septic truck rolled over, spilling the contents inside and sending two people to the hospital. The crash happened on Interstate 95 North in Waterford between exits 81 and 82 at approximately 8 a.m. Waterford firefighters said they were called to the crash where they found...
Eyewitness News
Ledyard police: Husband left wife with no heat, food and money
LEDYARD, CT (WFSB) - A husband is accused of making so his wife had no heat, no food and no way to buy anything. Robert Barnett, 58, of Groton was charged with intentional cruelty to persons, according to Ledyard police. Officers launched an investigation back on Sept. 29 when Barnett’s...
Turnto10.com
Warwick firefighter honored for lifesaving actions while off-duty
(WJAR) — A Warwick fire captain who came to the aid of a paddle boarder in distress was honored by the city on Monday. Capt. Andrew Sisson received a citation from the city for helping save a man's life in Tiverton while off-duty. The city said Sisson was off-duty...
Fishing boat catches undetonated explosive off RI coast
The U.S. Coast Guard detonated an explosive caught by a fishing vessel Wednesday morning.
ABC6.com
Cumberland police seek information surrounding shots fired incident
CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WLNE) — Cumberland police are looking more information surrounding a shots fired incident that happened over the weekend. According to police, officers responded to the parking lot of Club Juventude Lusitana Saturday night for a large disturbance. Police said they learned during the disturbance that shots were...
Turnto10.com
Police investigate shots fired at parking lot in Cumberland
(WJAR) — Cumberland police said they are investigating a shooting in the parking lot of a Portuguese social club on Saturday night. Police were called to the parking lot of the Club Juventude Lusitana on Chase Street for a large disturbance involving gunfire. Police later learned multiple gunshots were...
Missing Raynham teen suspected by police to have been lured from home in night
A teenage girl from Raynham has been missing since last Tuesday, Oct. 18, and Raynham Police are turning to the public for help, the department stated in a press release. Colleen Weaver, 16, was last reported being seen at 1 a.m. on Tuesday by a family member in the area of Orchard and King Streets, and is believed to have left her home around that time, the release stated. Raynham Police said in a Facebook post that “her parents believe she was lured out of the house in the middle of the night through social media by someone possibly impersonating a classmate.”
Victim gets car stolen while unloading groceries in Hingham, police say
HINGHAM, Mass. — Authorities are searching for a man they say stole a car while the owner was busy unloading groceries Saturday morning. Hingham Police say a gray Toyota Scion was stolen from in front of a home on New Bridge Street just before 8:00 a.m. A neighbor reported that a bald, white man wearing black pants and a gray hoodie was standing near a telephone pole, watching and waiting as the victim unloaded their groceries, according to officials.
reportertoday.com
Thank you to Rehoboth Police
We are very grateful to Rehoboth Police for their diligence as well as their collaboration with Seekonk PD and the Bristol County Sheriff’s Office to resolve this issue! Their commitment to the safety of our students and staff shows their dedication. Bill Runey. Superintendent of Schools. Dighton Rehoboth Regional...
Police: Remains found in Central Falls are from one person
Detectives are gearing up for a lengthy investigation after construction workers dug up skeletal remains in Central Falls Monday morning.
