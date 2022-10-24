Read full article on original website
WESH
Advocates rally for Orange County transit tax in downtown Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — Advocates of a new transit tax are taking their case directly to voters. They rallied in downtown Orlando Wednesday night to talk about the impact the tax could have on mass transit riders in the region. Officials say that under the penny tax proposal, you would...
wmfe.org
It’s time to get your (early) vote on, Central Florida
Early voting in the midterm elections begins Monday in most Central Florida counties. Orange, Osceola, Seminole, Brevard and Polk county residents can all participate in early voting in the general election beginning today. Volusia County residents will have to wait until Wednesday to cast their ballots while early voting in...
WESH
'Ax the Tax' group opposes Orange County transportation sales tax
The Orange County transportation sales tax could do so much for Central Florida if it's passed. But some stand opposed and urge others to "Ax the Tax." "People don't make enough money," said Jean Georges. "They haven't shown themselves to be responsible so far, so why should we give them...
villages-news.com
Another reason to vote NO on the fire/rescue referendum
If you are a current homeowner in Sumter County, you are paying for new fire/rescue infrastructure (firehouses, fire trucks, and ambulances) to support the expansion of The Villages. Rather than taxing current homeowners, most counties surrounding Sumter have a Fire Impact Fee to pay for new fire/rescue infrastructure. However, if...
Palm Beach Post Editorial Board on Florida Governor's race: Forward with Charlie Crist
Political debates seldom settle matters of logic, as they pretend. The televised spectacles unfold more like coliseum sport, with some of us rooting for the incumbent lion and some, the gladiator. Monday's confrontation between Gov. Ron DeSantis and former governor and U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist was no different. So much...
WESH
Florida law enforcement seeking help solving 1974 cold-case homicide
CROSS CITY, Fla. — Florida Department of Law Enforcement agents are seeking help solving the 1974 cold-case homicide of 24-year-old James Norris. Investigators believe people living in Citrus County, Panama City and Miami may have information that could help solve this case. Officials say Norris traveled to Miami from...
WESH
Flagler Beach leaders to discuss Hurricane Ian's impact at forum
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Wednesday night, Flagler Beach residents will be able to attend a Hurricane Ian forum. Storms, flooding and beach erosion were included in the damage in the area. The Flagler Beach pier also washed away, leading to the closure of the structure after being deemed unsafe.
Ron DeSantis Announces $4 Million From Florida Disaster Fund Supports Teachers and Helps Floridians Rebuild
At the end of last week, Gov. Ron DeSantis and First Lady Casey DeSantis announced awards totaling $4 million to support residents of Southwest Florida impacted by Hurricane Ian, as well as a new partnership with the Home Depot to support rebuilding efforts in the state. At San Carlos Park...
westorlandonews.com
CareerSource Central Florida to Host Non-Profit & Local Government Job Fair
CareerSource Central Florida, Florida’s second largest workforce board, announced it will host a Non-Profit & Local Government Job Fair on Wednesday, October 26th, which is designed to bring immediate job opportunities to those who have a passion to serve in our communities. Career opportunities include, police officer, Park Ranger, Warehouse Clerk, facilities operations, HVAC tech and more.
wmfe.org
D-SNAP pre-registration opens for Lake, Osceola, Seminole and Volusia counties
Many residents affected by Hurricane Ian can now pre-register for federal disaster food aid in Lake, Osceola, Seminole and Volusia counties. The USDA’s Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program — or D-SNAP — kicked off in those counties on Monday. D-SNAP pre-registration is at myflfamiles.com/dsnap. Later this week,...
WESH
Central Florida Zoo reopens for first time after Hurricane Ian
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — It's been nearly a month since the Central Florida Zoo was forced to close due to flooding caused by Hurricane Ian. The zoo reopened on Wednesday. It's been a long time coming, but the zoo's CEO says he, the staff, and the animals are happy to see guests back.
mynews13.com
Unhoused: Inflation sends Central Florida residents packing
OCALA, Fla. — Keeping the lights on is now harder than ever for people across Central Florida. Those who open up a monthly utility bill could see a price that’s much higher than ever before. As the cost of food and rent also increases, some Central Floridians are being forced out of their homes.
click orlando
Gov. DeSantis awards $9M to fund workforce education programs in areas impacted by Hurricane Ian
AVON PARK, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis awarded $9 million to state workforce education programs Tuesday in an effort to bolster professions serving those impacted by Hurricane Ian. The three schools that received funding through the Critical Workforce Needs Grant Program include South Florida State College, serving DeSoto,...
WESH
Early voting locations open up across Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Early voting was underway across most of Central Florida on Monday. Wednesday, voters in Volusia County were able to cast their ballots. Early voting sites opened at 8 a.m. Wednesday morning, and there are seven places where you can cast your ballot in Volusia County.
flaglerlive.com
Developer Planning 750-Home Subdivision, One of Palm Coast’s Largest, at SR100 and Old Kings Road
In what would be one of the largest developments in Palm Coast, a company is applying to build up to 750 upscale single-family homes in a Grand Haven-like gated community over 500 acres stretching from State Road 100 north, parallel to Old Kings Road. The development, called Coquina Shores, would...
WESH
Get the Facts: How true are claims on mailers attacking Orange County's rent cap ordinance?
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County voters are being buried in an avalanche of mailers all screaming that four-letter word: rent. Some of the claims are shocking. Alongside images of handcuffs and cash, the mailers claim violators could be fined and jailed and politicians can't be trusted in trying to control rent prices.
POLITICO
Florida just keeps getting redder
Hello and welcome to Wednesday. Situational awareness — Gov. Ron DeSantis has been touting Republican voter registration gains in recent campaign stops, but state election officials this week posted final numbers ahead of the Nov. 8 election that detail the GOP advantage. Getting wider— Republicans continue to build on...
Volusia County middle schooler accused of bringing unloaded handgun to school
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Volusia County middle school student is accused of bringing an unloaded gun to school and showing it off to another student during class. Deputies said the 13-year-old Deltona boy was charged with possessing a weapon on school property after he brought a handgun with no magazine to Heritage Middle School.
BPS approves plan for Hurricane Ian makeup days
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Brevard Public Schools has announced a plan to make up for classroom time lost to Hurricane Ian. On Tuesday night, the school board approved schedule changes to recoup the school days canceled thanks to last month’s storm. The board agreed to move two days...
WESH
Osceola County commission District 2 candidates share their priorities
BUENA VENTURA LAKES, Fla. — The race is on for the Osceola County Commission District 2 seat. Incumbent Democratic candidate Viviana Janer is up against Independent community advocate Beulah "Rosita" Farquharson. “My focus has always been on improving our roads, our infrastructure,” Janer said. “Everybody’s complaining about the...
