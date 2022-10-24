ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

WESH

Advocates rally for Orange County transit tax in downtown Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Advocates of a new transit tax are taking their case directly to voters. They rallied in downtown Orlando Wednesday night to talk about the impact the tax could have on mass transit riders in the region. Officials say that under the penny tax proposal, you would...
ORLANDO, FL
wmfe.org

It’s time to get your (early) vote on, Central Florida

Early voting in the midterm elections begins Monday in most Central Florida counties. Orange, Osceola, Seminole, Brevard and Polk county residents can all participate in early voting in the general election beginning today. Volusia County residents will have to wait until Wednesday to cast their ballots while early voting in...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Another reason to vote NO on the fire/rescue referendum

If you are a current homeowner in Sumter County, you are paying for new fire/rescue infrastructure (firehouses, fire trucks, and ambulances) to support the expansion of The Villages. Rather than taxing current homeowners, most counties surrounding Sumter have a Fire Impact Fee to pay for new fire/rescue infrastructure. However, if...
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
WESH

Florida law enforcement seeking help solving 1974 cold-case homicide

CROSS CITY, Fla. — Florida Department of Law Enforcement agents are seeking help solving the 1974 cold-case homicide of 24-year-old James Norris. Investigators believe people living in Citrus County, Panama City and Miami may have information that could help solve this case. Officials say Norris traveled to Miami from...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
westorlandonews.com

CareerSource Central Florida to Host Non-Profit & Local Government Job Fair

CareerSource Central Florida, Florida’s second largest workforce board, announced it will host a Non-Profit & Local Government Job Fair on Wednesday, October 26th, which is designed to bring immediate job opportunities to those who have a passion to serve in our communities. Career opportunities include, police officer, Park Ranger, Warehouse Clerk, facilities operations, HVAC tech and more.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
WESH

Central Florida Zoo reopens for first time after Hurricane Ian

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — It's been nearly a month since the Central Florida Zoo was forced to close due to flooding caused by Hurricane Ian. The zoo reopened on Wednesday. It's been a long time coming, but the zoo's CEO says he, the staff, and the animals are happy to see guests back.
FLORIDA STATE
mynews13.com

Unhoused: Inflation sends Central Florida residents packing

OCALA, Fla. — Keeping the lights on is now harder than ever for people across Central Florida. Those who open up a monthly utility bill could see a price that’s much higher than ever before. As the cost of food and rent also increases, some Central Floridians are being forced out of their homes.
OCALA, FL
WESH

Early voting locations open up across Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Early voting was underway across most of Central Florida on Monday. Wednesday, voters in Volusia County were able to cast their ballots. Early voting sites opened at 8 a.m. Wednesday morning, and there are seven places where you can cast your ballot in Volusia County.
POLITICO

Florida just keeps getting redder

Hello and welcome to Wednesday. Situational awareness — Gov. Ron DeSantis has been touting Republican voter registration gains in recent campaign stops, but state election officials this week posted final numbers ahead of the Nov. 8 election that detail the GOP advantage. Getting wider— Republicans continue to build on...
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

Osceola County commission District 2 candidates share their priorities

BUENA VENTURA LAKES, Fla. — The race is on for the Osceola County Commission District 2 seat. Incumbent Democratic candidate Viviana Janer is up against Independent community advocate Beulah "Rosita" Farquharson. “My focus has always been on improving our roads, our infrastructure,” Janer said. “Everybody’s complaining about the...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL

