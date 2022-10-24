Read full article on original website
Shelby woman dies in US 10-31 crash
AMBER TOWNSHIP (Mason County) — Kathy Ann Owens, 70, of Shelby died Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, as a result of a vehicle crash on US 10-31 in Mason County. Owens was the driver of a 2013 Ford Fusion, which had been eastbound on US 10-31 when she attempted to make a left turn into the Watsons Chrysler dealership parking lot, 3632 W. US 10-31. Owens turned into the path of a westbound 2012 Chevrolet Silverado pickup driven by Zachary Scott Martinsen, 29, of Ludington. Following the initial crash, Owens’s vehicle then left the roadway and struck two parked vehicles on display in the dealership lot.
Veterans Day 5K Nov. 12 to support local vets.
SHELBY — The Oceana County Department of Veterans Affairs is hosting a 5K race at Getty Park Saturday, Nov. 12, beginning at 10 a.m. for Veterans Day. Veterans Day is Friday, Nov. 11. To register for the race, visit https://runsignup.com/Race/MI/Shelby/CharlieMike5K. All proceeds from the race go to Oceana County...
Shelby students learn to ‘say something’ to prevent bullying, suicide, exploitation, addiction.
SHELBY — Shelby middle and high school students received a powerful and electrifying lesson during assemblies Monday, Oct. 24, that focused on preventing bullying, suicide, exploitation, addiction and other serious issues facing teens. Say Something Assembly crew visited schools in Shelby, Pentwater, Mason County Central and Ludington during a...
Bow, hunting equipment stolen in garage break-in.
GRANT TOWNSHIP — A bow and hunting equipment valued at $2,750 were stolen during a break-in to a garage in the 6600 block of South 104th Avenue, according to Lt. Shane Hasty of the Oceana County Sheriff’s Office. The break-in was reported Friday, Oct. 21, at noon. Other...
New online tutoring program offers students 24-hour help.
HART —Hart Public Schools recently launched an online tutoring program paid for with federal COVID relief funds that helps students 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The Paper program offers academic tutoring in all subjects for fifth through 12th grade students, providing much-needed bilingual support for the district’s large Hispanic population.
New Era man faces prison for selling meth to undercover officer.
HART — Richard Armond Alldaffer, 47, of 5708 S. Cherokee Bend, Grant Township, pleaded guilty Monday, Oct. 24, in Oceana County’s 51st Circuit Court to a felony of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine. In exchange for his plea, Alldaffer will serve 18 months in prison, said Oceana County Prosecutor Joseph Bizon.
Intruder(s) attempt to enter safe during break-in.
Intruder(s) attempt to enter safe during break-in. WEARE TOWNSHIP — An intruder or intruders attempted to access a safe during a breaking and entering to a residence Monday, Oct. 24, in the 2300 block of West Madison Road, according to Lt. Shane Hasty of the Oceana County Sheriff’s Office.
Police looking for truck involved in catalytic converter theft.
SHELBY TOWNSHIP — The Oceana County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information regarding the theft of a catalytic converter that occurred Tuesday, Oct. 25, shortly before 2 p.m., on West Baseline Road, according to Lt. Shane Hasty. “The person watching the house caught the person in the act of...
Pentwater receives $790,000 grant for 2 electric buses, charging equipment.
PENTWATER — Pentwater Public School will be at the forefront of transportation technology when two electric buses join the bus fleet thanks to a federal grant. The district was awarded a $790,000 grant for two electric buses and charging infrastructure through the EPA Clean School Bus Program. The new program provides $5 billion over the next five years to replace existing school buses with zero-emission and low-emission models.
