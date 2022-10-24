AMBER TOWNSHIP (Mason County) — Kathy Ann Owens, 70, of Shelby died Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, as a result of a vehicle crash on US 10-31 in Mason County. Owens was the driver of a 2013 Ford Fusion, which had been eastbound on US 10-31 when she attempted to make a left turn into the Watsons Chrysler dealership parking lot, 3632 W. US 10-31. Owens turned into the path of a westbound 2012 Chevrolet Silverado pickup driven by Zachary Scott Martinsen, 29, of Ludington. Following the initial crash, Owens’s vehicle then left the roadway and struck two parked vehicles on display in the dealership lot.

SHELBY, MI ・ 16 HOURS AGO