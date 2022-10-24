Rihanna dropped jaws with a stunning beige sequin look as she hit the Los Angeles red carpet for Wakanda Forever on the evening of Wednesday, October 26. The “Umbrella” singer and upcoming Super Bowl headliner, 34, rocked matching long, satin gloves as showed off the luxurious strapless look alongside A$AP Rocky, also 34. RiRi wore her hair in long, gorgeous curls, and accessorized with rows of diamond studded hoops on her upper ear. The radiant new mom finished her glam look with a simple neutral palette. Rocky appeared to be wearing a matching, casual jacket, that coordinated nicely with Rihanna’s look. The singer’s appearance belies a landmark — the movie features her first new song in six years!

