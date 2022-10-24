Read full article on original website
Rihanna Slays In Beige Sequins, Satin Gloves With A$AP Rocky At ‘Wakanda Forever’ Premiere: Photos
Rihanna dropped jaws with a stunning beige sequin look as she hit the Los Angeles red carpet for Wakanda Forever on the evening of Wednesday, October 26. The “Umbrella” singer and upcoming Super Bowl headliner, 34, rocked matching long, satin gloves as showed off the luxurious strapless look alongside A$AP Rocky, also 34. RiRi wore her hair in long, gorgeous curls, and accessorized with rows of diamond studded hoops on her upper ear. The radiant new mom finished her glam look with a simple neutral palette. Rocky appeared to be wearing a matching, casual jacket, that coordinated nicely with Rihanna’s look. The singer’s appearance belies a landmark — the movie features her first new song in six years!
Mandy Moore’s Son, Gus, 1, Cuddles Newborn Brother Ozzie: Cute Photo
This Is Us star Mandy Moore, 38, took to Instagram on Oct. 26 to share a sweet photo of her son, Gus, 1, holding his newborn brother, Oscar, and smiling at him. “Gus relishing his role as Big Bro,” the brunette beauty captioned the post. Both Mandy and her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, 37, were pictured with Gus in their bed as he had some one-on-one time with his baby brother. The tot rocked a bright yellow t-shirt, while his momma appeared to be wearing a burnt orange dress. Taylor was the one primarily holding Ozzie, while Mandy lightly caressed her baby’s head.
