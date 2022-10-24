Somerville man identified in accidental drowning at Lake Guntersville

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – – – One man is dead after an apparent drowning in Guntersville.

The Marshall County Coroner Office confirms Frank James Bukszar, 52, of Somerville was pronounced dead on the scene due to an accidental drowning.

The initial call for help came into 911 around 11AM Sunday and a dive team was dispatched to the Honeycomb area of Lake Guntersville.

No additional information is available at this time.

