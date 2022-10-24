Read full article on original website
Jules Baby
6d ago
Excuses excuses. The city has $155 MILLION allocated to homelessness. These homeless need to be given ultimatums. Either accept the help offered or go somewhere else! Quit coddling.
Reply(2)
10
Neither here nor there
6d ago
why do "we" have to do anything for them. I'm tired of hearing that, "what are you going to do with them?" they are not our responsibility and more than half of them are choosing that lifestyle so why are we tax payers expected to take care of those who have no will to take care of themselves.
Reply(17)
14
Pat McAllister
6d ago
The forever discussion about the homeless seems that money is being spent but on whom? The people that discuss it? Quit the talk and get it taken care of
Reply(1)
8
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Couple sold their house to live permanently on cruise ships because it's cheaper than paying mortgageAabha GopanSeattle, WA
Kids Eat For Free on Halloween at Local Chain RestaurantsMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
4 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
4 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasMoses Lake, WA
Washington UFO witness says cigar-shaped object was 300 feet longRoger MarshAuburn, WA
Related
New Greenwood crosswalk among series of efforts toward pedestrian safety improvements
SEATTLE — Greenwood neighbors celebrated the launch of a new crosswalk at Greenwood and 83rd Saturday, noting it as a milestone that was years in the making. "It's the main gateway North and South, it was a really tough crossing and ultimately we have people that pull into the bakery and post office and library and lots of kids going to school so, lots of cross traffic and lots of traffic all over," Northwest Greenways volunteer Lisa McCrummen said. "There's an advocacy piece of proposing we get crosswalks and ultimately it ended up getting proposed in 2019 and then COVID and other things took precedence, so we've waited a long time to get here and it's fantastic we got here."
Renters are gaining the upper hand in Burien
Renters in Burien are gaining ground and both Gee Scott and Ursula Reutin, hosts of the Gee and Ursula Show, have mixed feelings about it. The Burien City Council added some new rental housing protections recently, with new rules tightening safeguards for renters so they can’t get evicted without reason. The council also requires 120 days’ notice for rent hikes over 3% and 180 days for increases over 10%.
Seattle mayor releases 'One Seattle Graffiti Plan'
SEATTLE — Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell announced his plan to address what he's calling a surge in graffiti seen in the city. The "One Seattle Graffiti Plan" is intended to help beautify the city, as well as increase enforcement. It would also increase space for public art through the "Many Hands Art Initiative."
rtands.com
Worker suffers traumatic injuries on Sound Transit project
A worker on Sound Transit’s Mountlake Terrace light rail segment is in critical condition after a concrete wall panel fell on him. The panel struck the worker late in the morning on Oct. 27 near 212th Street SW and I-5. The man was tending to a retaining wall at ground level for the Mountlake Terrace light rail project. Sound Transit said it will be working closely with the contractor and authorities to investigate the accident and identify appropriate responses.
idesignarch.com
Modern Industrial Suburban House in Seattle with Curved Roof
Seattle, Washington – Located in a park like setting in suburban Seattle, this unique modern Pacific Northwest dream home is a 3,800 sq. ft. single family residence on 2.5 acres of land. The house was designed to blur the boundaries between indoor and outdoor spaces. Prentiss + Balance +...
'It's scary': Chinatown-International District advocates ask for funding to improve public safety
SEATTLE — Advocates for the Chinatown-International District (CID) are asking the city of Seattle and King County for millions of dollars to address public safety concerns. Pink Gorilla Games, a video game store that's been in the heart of the CID for 17 years, has recently been hit with crime. The latest incident happened on Monday evening.
q13fox.com
On National Cat Day, Bellevue Fire rescues David Hasselfluff
BELLEVUE, Wash. - Firefighters with Bellevue Fire Department battled a large fire at a home near NE 2nd and 165th St. on Saturday afternoon. While the home took on quite a bit of damage, the firefighters appear to have saved a cat – using a specialized pet oxygen mask to care for the animal named "David Hasselfluff."
DEVELOPING: All lanes open on the 520 floating bridge
The traffic nightmare on the 520 floating bridge is coming to an end. Washington State Patrol trooper Rick Johnson tweeted all lanes were open at 4:00 p.m., but expect traffic problems to linger through rush hour. Two accidents on the bridge closed all lanes in both directions for a time.
q13fox.com
Food bank prepares to help community should Bolt Creek Fire landslides trap residents
SKYKOMISH, Wash. - There are grim new warnings for residents living in the Bolt Creek Fire zone. Emergency officials are telling folks to prepare for days or even weeks of isolation due to the threat of road-closing landslides and falling trees this winter. The scramble for supplies will be particularly...
MyNorthwest.com
Gross: Not even Sound Transit respects Inslee’s EV plans
Gov. Jay Inslee signaled a change in August, announcing that Washington will follow California in banning the sale of all new gas-powered vehicles by 2035. But if he’s committed to the electric vehicle cause, why is Sound Transit building a massive new parking lot without a single charging station?
City of Everett fined after millions of gallons of wastewater discharged into river
The Washington Department of Ecology has fined the city of Everett after millions of gallons of incompletely treated wastewater was discharged into the Snohomish River in June. Over a 19-hour period between June 4 and 5, a malfunctioning pump at the city of Everett’s wastewater treatment facility allowed 9.9 million...
Wicked Washington City Makes 10 Best Places for Witches
There's only one witch that really scares me and that would be the first witch I ever saw: the Wicked Witch of the West from the Wizard of Oz. Perhaps Margaret Hamilton was just too good as the villain in that movie. Or maybe it was her green flesh, pointed nose and black wardrobe that struck fear in my heart.
Business owners impacted by Bolt Creek Fire talk with lawmakers about relief, future safety measures
SULTAN, Wash. — The smoke has cleared but the impacts of this summer's Bolt Creek wildfire still hang heavy in the air along Highway 2. Just as the wildfire season has subsided, winter is approaching quickly. Many residents are now concerned over winter landslides and flash floods precipitated by burn scars left behind by the 15,000-acre fire.
Several businesses burn in 3-alarm fire in downtown Sumner
SUMNER, Wash. — East Pierce Fire & Rescue crews continue to put out hot spots after a fire erupted in a commercial building early Friday. A total of 30 units worked together to battle the fire burning in the heart of Downtown Sumner on Main Street. EPFR says the...
KOMO News
Neighbors help rescue three people from Marysville house fire
MARYSVILLE, Wash. — The Maysville Fire District said three people were taken to the hospital Thursday evening after they were injured in a house fire. Neighbors called 911 shortly before 9 p.m. to report that a house was on fire with people possibly inside. When firefighters arrived, they found fire and smoke coming from the home. All three people inside were able to escape and were being helped by their neighbors.
2 fatal car-pedestrian crashes jam traffic in South Seattle
SEATTLE — Two crashes in which cars struck and killed pedestrians caused long backups in South Seattle Thursday morning. The first crash happened at around 5:30 a.m. on Thursday. All lanes of northbound State Route 509 in South Seattle were closed south of the First Avenue South Bridge, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.
Flying Magazine
New Airport Planned for Southwest Washington
Washington state aviation officials say Sea-Tac International Airport will reach capacity in 2050. [Shutterstock]. The year 2050 seems a long time away—unless you are using it as a metric for when a critical piece of infrastructure, such as an airline hub and city airport, will reach capacity. That’s what...
touropia.com
15 Free Things to do in Seattle
Known as the Emerald City, Seattle presents ample culture alongside more of the Northwest’s eye-catching nature. It’s a city that is full of history, of underground passageways, the stories of fishmongers, along with urban planning that has unveiled a number of public parks and art. Importantly, some of the best things to do in Seattle are free.
lynnwoodtimes.com
First snow of the year on Snoqualmie, Stevens and White passes
On Wednesday morning, the Washington State Department of Transportation reported snow on the Snoqualmie, Stevens and White passes. Additionally, SR 123 Cayuse Pass at milepost 5.5 just north of Stevens Canyon Road and SR 410 Chinook Pass was closed at milepost 57 (Crystal Mountain Blvd) and westbound at milepost 74.5 (Morse Creek) due to a number of spinouts and conditions Tuesday night.
everettpost.com
Outdoor Burn Bans Coming To An End
Another benefit of the return of cooler fall rains is the end to North Sound outdoor burn bans. The Snohomish County Fire Marshal lifted the burn ban for unincorporated areas of the county as of 8:00 AM this morning. Skagit County will follow suit effective tomorrow – Wednesday October 26th....
KING 5
Seattle, WA
23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Seattle local newshttps://www.king5.com/
Comments / 66