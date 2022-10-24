On June 21, Orange County officials voted to ban the sale of dogs, cats, and rabbits. This occurred after increasing pressure from animal rights groups such as Best Friends and other Florida cities that have already passed the ordinance, such as Casselberry and Miami. In a worldwide attempt to end commercial breeders, or, “Puppy mills,” who use sub-standard breeding techniques similar to chicken farms, local governments have begun to cut the product line at the consumer. For consumers, this means that they can either buy a dog from a backyard breeder or their local shelter, which cities and animal rights groups are endorsing.

ORANGE COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO