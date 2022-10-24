ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mynews13.com

Unhoused: Inflation sends Central Florida residents packing

OCALA, Fla. — Keeping the lights on is now harder than ever for people across Central Florida. Those who open up a monthly utility bill could see a price that’s much higher than ever before. As the cost of food and rent also increases, some Central Floridians are being forced out of their homes.
OCALA, FL
nicholsonstudentmedia.com

Early voting at UCF: Where to go and what to know

It’s time for students, faculty and Orange County residents alike to bring power to the polls as early voting started Monday at UCF’s Live Oak Event Center. Those registered to vote in Orange County will be able to vote early for the general election for two weeks as the polls will be open until Nov. 6 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., according to an email from UCF.
ORLANDO, FL
floridapolitics.com

House Democrats make push for Central Florida swing seats

But they face a deluge of GOP state party spending. With early voting underway in Central Florida, House Democrats are making a public push to get out the vote. Rep. Fentrice Driskell, Democratic Leader-designate, held a press event outside the Orange County Supervisor of Elections alongside incumbents and Democratic candidates alike. She said it will be critical when the General Election wraps in two weeks that the Democratic caucus be at least at the same size that exists today.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
wmfe.org

It’s time to get your (early) vote on, Central Florida

Early voting in the midterm elections begins Monday in most Central Florida counties. Orange, Osceola, Seminole, Brevard and Polk county residents can all participate in early voting in the general election beginning today. Volusia County residents will have to wait until Wednesday to cast their ballots while early voting in...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Orlando drag queen story hour canceled amid hate group threats

Calls from neo-Nazi groups promoted the change of plans. Threats from neo-Nazi groups prompted the cancellation of a drag queen story hour in Orlando. “Due to several threats from hate groups aimed at The Center and to those participating in Drag Queen Story Hour, we have decided to cancel the event for this Saturday’s Halloween Edition scheduled for 2PM,” reads a Facebook post from the Center.
ORLANDO, FL
westorlandonews.com

CareerSource Central Florida to Host Non-Profit & Local Government Job Fair

CareerSource Central Florida, Florida’s second largest workforce board, announced it will host a Non-Profit & Local Government Job Fair on Wednesday, October 26th, which is designed to bring immediate job opportunities to those who have a passion to serve in our communities. Career opportunities include, police officer, Park Ranger, Warehouse Clerk, facilities operations, HVAC tech and more.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
WESH

Gov. Ron DeSantis campaigns, speaks to hundreds in Orlando

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis was in Orlando Saturday for a campaign event. With just over two weeks until election day, DeSantis made a campaign stop in Orlando Saturday, speaking to hundreds of supporters at Central Christian University. "Are you glad to live in the free state...
ORLANDO, FL
nicholsonstudentmedia.com

‘Finally back to normal’: UCF hosts STEM Day, receives high turnout since pandemic

Middle school students attending STEM Day smiled and laughed amongst each other as they assembled movable hands using their own designs on Friday. “We want to teach these secondary students what it's like to be in STEM, what the college experience overall is and to help provide them with a sense of direction,” said Sebastian Simko, a senior mechanical engineering major and organizer of the workshop.
ORLANDO, FL
Enjoy Orlando

What is your Orlando alternatives?

Which cities are you considering if you’re forced/decide to move away from Orlando? Right now I’m considering Atlanta since I can get my 2 car garage and there’s a truly international airport which will make traveling slightly cheaper."
ORLANDO, FL
theapopkavoice.com

Apopka celebrates ninth annual Jerk Festival

The 9th Annual Florida Jerk Festival brought the soul and spices of Caribbean culture to Apopka on Sunday. The eight-hour event, which was held at the Apopka Amphitheater, featured over a dozen food trucks and merchandise vendors, as well as performances from famed reggae artists. Each year, the festival continues...
APOPKA, FL
twicetoldtale.org

“Adopt Don’t Shop” Becomes the Law

On June 21, Orange County officials voted to ban the sale of dogs, cats, and rabbits. This occurred after increasing pressure from animal rights groups such as Best Friends and other Florida cities that have already passed the ordinance, such as Casselberry and Miami. In a worldwide attempt to end commercial breeders, or, “Puppy mills,” who use sub-standard breeding techniques similar to chicken farms, local governments have begun to cut the product line at the consumer. For consumers, this means that they can either buy a dog from a backyard breeder or their local shelter, which cities and animal rights groups are endorsing.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy