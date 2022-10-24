Read full article on original website
mynews13.com
Unhoused: Inflation sends Central Florida residents packing
OCALA, Fla. — Keeping the lights on is now harder than ever for people across Central Florida. Those who open up a monthly utility bill could see a price that’s much higher than ever before. As the cost of food and rent also increases, some Central Floridians are being forced out of their homes.
nicholsonstudentmedia.com
Early voting at UCF: Where to go and what to know
It’s time for students, faculty and Orange County residents alike to bring power to the polls as early voting started Monday at UCF’s Live Oak Event Center. Those registered to vote in Orange County will be able to vote early for the general election for two weeks as the polls will be open until Nov. 6 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., according to an email from UCF.
floridapolitics.com
House Democrats make push for Central Florida swing seats
But they face a deluge of GOP state party spending. With early voting underway in Central Florida, House Democrats are making a public push to get out the vote. Rep. Fentrice Driskell, Democratic Leader-designate, held a press event outside the Orange County Supervisor of Elections alongside incumbents and Democratic candidates alike. She said it will be critical when the General Election wraps in two weeks that the Democratic caucus be at least at the same size that exists today.
Central Florida attorney to ask judge to drop voter fraud charges against his clients
ORLANDO, Fla. — A Central Florida attorney said he will ask a judge to drop voter fraud charges against his clients after a ruling in South Florida. Twenty felons were arrested on charges of voting illegally earlier this year. Gov. Ron DeSantis made the announcement about the arrests in...
wmfe.org
It’s time to get your (early) vote on, Central Florida
Early voting in the midterm elections begins Monday in most Central Florida counties. Orange, Osceola, Seminole, Brevard and Polk county residents can all participate in early voting in the general election beginning today. Volusia County residents will have to wait until Wednesday to cast their ballots while early voting in...
floridapolitics.com
Orlando drag queen story hour canceled amid hate group threats
Calls from neo-Nazi groups promoted the change of plans. Threats from neo-Nazi groups prompted the cancellation of a drag queen story hour in Orlando. “Due to several threats from hate groups aimed at The Center and to those participating in Drag Queen Story Hour, we have decided to cancel the event for this Saturday’s Halloween Edition scheduled for 2PM,” reads a Facebook post from the Center.
westorlandonews.com
Florida Republican Assembly Alleges Duplicate Ballot Requests in Orange County, Statewide
The Florida Republican Assembly, which is duly chartered by the National Federation of Republican Assemblies, announced it discovered over 27,000 duplicate mail-in ballot requests to be mailed out statewide, including hundreds in Orange County. “This is a serious concern and needs to be addressed immediately,” the Republican group said.
westorlandonews.com
CareerSource Central Florida to Host Non-Profit & Local Government Job Fair
CareerSource Central Florida, Florida’s second largest workforce board, announced it will host a Non-Profit & Local Government Job Fair on Wednesday, October 26th, which is designed to bring immediate job opportunities to those who have a passion to serve in our communities. Career opportunities include, police officer, Park Ranger, Warehouse Clerk, facilities operations, HVAC tech and more.
WESH
Gov. Ron DeSantis campaigns, speaks to hundreds in Orlando
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis was in Orlando Saturday for a campaign event. With just over two weeks until election day, DeSantis made a campaign stop in Orlando Saturday, speaking to hundreds of supporters at Central Christian University. "Are you glad to live in the free state...
nicholsonstudentmedia.com
‘Finally back to normal’: UCF hosts STEM Day, receives high turnout since pandemic
Middle school students attending STEM Day smiled and laughed amongst each other as they assembled movable hands using their own designs on Friday. “We want to teach these secondary students what it's like to be in STEM, what the college experience overall is and to help provide them with a sense of direction,” said Sebastian Simko, a senior mechanical engineering major and organizer of the workshop.
Facing threats, Florida LGBTQ center cancels ‘Drag Queen Story Hour’
An LGBTQ center in central Florida has canceled a “Drag Queen Story Hour" event due to threats from hate groups, center officials said.
Two Orlando Women Convicted Of Preparing Fraudulent Tax Returns Over 3 Year Period
ORLANDO, Fla. – Two Orlando women have been convicted of preparing fraudulent tax returns over a three-year period. Erotida Natasha Harden Ortiz was found guilty of one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States and six counts of aiding in fraudulent and false statements
What is your Orlando alternatives?
Which cities are you considering if you’re forced/decide to move away from Orlando? Right now I’m considering Atlanta since I can get my 2 car garage and there’s a truly international airport which will make traveling slightly cheaper."
theapopkavoice.com
Apopka celebrates ninth annual Jerk Festival
The 9th Annual Florida Jerk Festival brought the soul and spices of Caribbean culture to Apopka on Sunday. The eight-hour event, which was held at the Apopka Amphitheater, featured over a dozen food trucks and merchandise vendors, as well as performances from famed reggae artists. Each year, the festival continues...
New Saddleback pastor sees women clergy in church's future
LAKE FOREST, Calif. — (AP) — On a recent Sunday morning, in the sanctuary of Saddleback Church, Lead Pastor Andy Wood opened with a shout-out to the congregation’s newest female teaching pastor – his wife Stacie Wood. It has been about a month since Andy Wood,...
niceville.com
Florida man found with $1 million cash during traffic stop sentenced to prison
FLORIDA — An Orlando man has been sentenced to over six years for money laundering conspiracy after being stopped while transporting over $1 million in cash, the U.S. Attorney’s Office has announced. Senior U.S. District Judge Susan C. Bucklew has sentenced Jason Pagan-Reyes, 40, of Orlando, to six...
wmfe.org
Young, unsheltered Central Floridians could get a boost from $8.3 million dollar HUD grant
A local nonprofit focused on solving homelessness in Central Florida has received a grant from the federal government to coordinate resources for unsheltered youth. Central Florida has more unhoused young people than any other area in the state. That’s according to Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge. To...
twicetoldtale.org
“Adopt Don’t Shop” Becomes the Law
On June 21, Orange County officials voted to ban the sale of dogs, cats, and rabbits. This occurred after increasing pressure from animal rights groups such as Best Friends and other Florida cities that have already passed the ordinance, such as Casselberry and Miami. In a worldwide attempt to end commercial breeders, or, “Puppy mills,” who use sub-standard breeding techniques similar to chicken farms, local governments have begun to cut the product line at the consumer. For consumers, this means that they can either buy a dog from a backyard breeder or their local shelter, which cities and animal rights groups are endorsing.
Central Florida professor nominated for prestigious United Nations women’s award
WINTER PARK, Fla. — Rollins College professor, Dr. Mary Conway Dato-on, has earned a nomination for the U.N. Women Award. Conway Dato-on is a professor of international business and social entrepreneurship at the George D. and Harriet W. Cornell, Crummer Graduate School of Business. The award recognizes women around...
USAF Thunderbirds to headline Orlando Air and Space Show this weekend
SANFORD, Fla. — Members of the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds were at the Orlando Sanford International Airport this week to prepare for an upcoming air show. The Thunderbirds will headline the 2022 Orlando Air and Space Show scheduled for later this month. The show will also feature other Air...
