Jackson, MI

jtv.tv

Events of Wednesday, October 26, 2022

Ribbon Cutting Event. Jackson Public Schools invites you to a Ribbon Cutting Event. Introducing the Jackson High School Aquatic Center and the Al Glick Athletic Center. 4:45 PM: Aquatic Center Ribbon Cutting. 5:30 PM: Al Glick Athletic Center Ribbon Cutting. Refreshments and tours provided. JHS Marching Band Fundraiser at Panera...
JACKSON, MI
jtv.tv

Events of Thursday, October 27, 2022

Jackson High School Halloween Concert. Jackson High School Instrumental Music presents the Annual Halloween Concert. Exciting music, lighting and costumes! 7 PM. JHS Auditorium. Free! Arrive early, doors close promptly at 7 PM and no one is admitted after 7 PM. Ensembles to perform: Symphony Band, Varsity Wind Ensemble, Varsity Band, Cadet Band, Jazz Ensemble, and Percussion Ensembles.
jtv.tv

Tuesday, October 24, 2022

All new Tuesday JTV News presents The Morning Show. Today, Andy and Bart’s guests: Debra Kubitskey, Jackson County Deputy Administrator. Andy & Jenifer at Jaxon’s Playhouse Trunk or Treat. Lara Hakamaki, Michigan Psychological Care. Lenny Duff, VP Sales & Marketing, Elm Plating. 9 AM and 11 AM. All...
JACKSON, MI
WILX-TV

Trick or Treat on the Square Brings Halloween fun to Downtown Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Get your costumes ready as Trick or Treat on the Square returns to Downtown Lansing Monday, October 28 from 5-7 pm. This year’s Trick-or-Treat event focuses on families trick-or-treating at local businesses as they shop, dine, and support Downtown Lansing businesses along the 100-300 blocks of South Washington Square.
LANSING, MI
jtv.tv

3rd Annual Halloweentown Trunk or Treat 10-25-22 | Photo Gallery

3rd Annual Halloweentown Trunk or Treat, Keeley Park, presented by Jackson County Parks. 10-25-22. Photos by Bart Hawley, JTV. 3rd Annual Halloweentown Trunk or Treat, Keeley Park, presented by Jackson County Parks. 10-25-22. Photos by Bart Hawley, JTV.
Jackson Citizen Patriot

A popular Jackson County trail is decorated with art thanks to a local doctor

JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Kevin Lavery has always wanted to give back to his community and adding life to a popular Jackson County is one way he’s doing it. Lavery is a semi-retired Jackson ophthalmologist affiliated with multiple hospitals in the area, including Blake Woods Medical Park. Throughout his life, his family has always had an appreciation for art, and Lavery said he even had a hidden desire to someday be an artist.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Jackson cemetery hosting last clean-up event for the season

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - People for the Parks and Trails (PPT) are heading back to Mt. Evergreen Cemetery for their annual Halloween cemetery cleanup. Cleaning up Mt. Evergreen Cemetery on Saturday, Oct. 29 will be the last volunteer event of the 2022 season for PPT. Volunteers will help in the...
JACKSON, MI
WKHM

Jackson City Council meeting highlights from October 25

Jackson, Mich. — The Jackson City Council held its regular meeting on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. Here are the highlights of the meeting:. The City Council was given an update on the Group Violence Intervention Program (also known as GVI) by Coordinator Cheryl Ragland. This new program from the Jackson Police Department is getting off the ground after one year of planning. GVI uses a community-focused approach to reducing gun violence. Communities across the country have seen a reduction in gun violence after implementing GVI programs.
JACKSON, MI
Michigan Daily

Best Late Night Bite: Fleetwood Diner

Since its opening in 1949, the Ann Arbor and Lansing locations of the Fleetwood Diner have advertised themselves as “The hippest little diners in the hippest Midwest towns”, and residents of Ann Arbor agree. Fleetwood Diner, located on the corner of Ashley Street and Liberty Street, was voted as the best place in Ann Arbor for a late night bite, a crown it hasn’t held since 2018, but a distinction it well deserves.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive

Medal of Service winner, keynote speaker announced for 2023 Jackson College MLK Celebration

JACKSON, MI - Businessman Anthony Parker is the 2023 recipient of Jackson College’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Medal of Service Award. Parker will be honored at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration, on Saturday, Jan. 14, in the college’s Victor Cuiss Fieldhouse, 2111 Emmons Road. The theme for the evening is “Drum Major for Justice, Peace & Righteousness,” with Angela Thompkins, vice president and chief diversity officer for Consumers Energy, as the keynote speaker.
JACKSON, MI
WILX-TV

State Christmas Tree ceremony to cause street closures in St. Johns, Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The installation of Michigan’s official State Christmas Tree will cause street closures Friday and Saturday. The 63-foot spruce tree was selected by state officials and was donated by mother-daughter business partners Mary Ann and Caitlin Beck. It’s the first tree from Clinton County to be the State Christmas Tree.
LANSING, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Get a permanent friendship bracelet at this Ann Arbor store

ANN ARBOR, MI -- Move over embroidery bracelets – there’s a more permanent friendship bracelet in town. Link x Lou, a permanent jewelry business, expanded into Ann Arbor in June and offers welded bracelets, anklets, necklaces and rings. The concept is available in roughly 50 cities across the country, including Ann Arbor, Detroit and Grand Rapids.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WILX-TV

Second annual Spell Con coming to Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Fledge, Lansing will host Michigan’s second annual Spell Con on Saturday, Nov. 5 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event is presented by Daimonikos Productions, headed by Aondreiel Daimonikos & Dikastíria Daimonikos. “Our objective is to offer a welcoming space where all...
LANSING, MI
jtv.tv

Cross Country Regionals This Weekend

(October 26, 2022 4:13 PM) The road to the Michigan High School Athletic Association state cross country finals continues this weekend with regional competitions at various events. Napoleon High School will host Division 3 and Division 4 competitions on Friday with 10 area schools competing. The three top teams at...
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Check out this “bus-taurant” in Ann Arbor

With over 20 years in the hospitality industry, one couple decided to take tacos to the next level, literally. Aaron and Miriam Orr joined Meredith Bruckner, the Community News Producer for All About Ann Arbor, on “Live in the D” to talk about their unique taco truck called 1923 Double Decker.
ANN ARBOR, MI

