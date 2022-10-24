Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Investigative Attorney Demands Arrest in Dee Ann Warner's Missing Person CaseTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Photo Essay of the 2022 Witches Night Out in Brooklyn, MichiganTracy StengelBrooklyn, MI
Mid-Michigan True Crimes Unearthed at Upcoming Mason History MeetingMason 48854Mason, MI
Here's How You Can Help Raise Awareness of the Disappearance of Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Tune in Tonight - Missing Michigan Woman, Dee Ann Warner, Profiled on TV Show ‘Disappeared’Tracy StengelTecumseh, MI
jtv.tv
Events of Wednesday, October 26, 2022
Ribbon Cutting Event. Jackson Public Schools invites you to a Ribbon Cutting Event. Introducing the Jackson High School Aquatic Center and the Al Glick Athletic Center. 4:45 PM: Aquatic Center Ribbon Cutting. 5:30 PM: Al Glick Athletic Center Ribbon Cutting. Refreshments and tours provided. JHS Marching Band Fundraiser at Panera...
jtv.tv
Events of Thursday, October 27, 2022
Jackson High School Halloween Concert. Jackson High School Instrumental Music presents the Annual Halloween Concert. Exciting music, lighting and costumes! 7 PM. JHS Auditorium. Free! Arrive early, doors close promptly at 7 PM and no one is admitted after 7 PM. Ensembles to perform: Symphony Band, Varsity Wind Ensemble, Varsity Band, Cadet Band, Jazz Ensemble, and Percussion Ensembles.
jtv.tv
Tuesday, October 24, 2022
All new Tuesday JTV News presents The Morning Show. Today, Andy and Bart’s guests: Debra Kubitskey, Jackson County Deputy Administrator. Andy & Jenifer at Jaxon’s Playhouse Trunk or Treat. Lara Hakamaki, Michigan Psychological Care. Lenny Duff, VP Sales & Marketing, Elm Plating. 9 AM and 11 AM. All...
WILX-TV
Trick or Treat on the Square Brings Halloween fun to Downtown Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Get your costumes ready as Trick or Treat on the Square returns to Downtown Lansing Monday, October 28 from 5-7 pm. This year’s Trick-or-Treat event focuses on families trick-or-treating at local businesses as they shop, dine, and support Downtown Lansing businesses along the 100-300 blocks of South Washington Square.
jtv.tv
3rd Annual Halloweentown Trunk or Treat 10-25-22 | Photo Gallery
3rd Annual Halloweentown Trunk or Treat, Keeley Park, presented by Jackson County Parks. 10-25-22. Photos by Bart Hawley, JTV. 3rd Annual Halloweentown Trunk or Treat, Keeley Park, presented by Jackson County Parks. 10-25-22. Photos by Bart Hawley, JTV.
A popular Jackson County trail is decorated with art thanks to a local doctor
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Kevin Lavery has always wanted to give back to his community and adding life to a popular Jackson County is one way he’s doing it. Lavery is a semi-retired Jackson ophthalmologist affiliated with multiple hospitals in the area, including Blake Woods Medical Park. Throughout his life, his family has always had an appreciation for art, and Lavery said he even had a hidden desire to someday be an artist.
WILX-TV
Jackson cemetery hosting last clean-up event for the season
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - People for the Parks and Trails (PPT) are heading back to Mt. Evergreen Cemetery for their annual Halloween cemetery cleanup. Cleaning up Mt. Evergreen Cemetery on Saturday, Oct. 29 will be the last volunteer event of the 2022 season for PPT. Volunteers will help in the...
WKHM
Jackson City Council meeting highlights from October 25
Jackson, Mich. — The Jackson City Council held its regular meeting on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. Here are the highlights of the meeting:. The City Council was given an update on the Group Violence Intervention Program (also known as GVI) by Coordinator Cheryl Ragland. This new program from the Jackson Police Department is getting off the ground after one year of planning. GVI uses a community-focused approach to reducing gun violence. Communities across the country have seen a reduction in gun violence after implementing GVI programs.
jtv.tv
JHS Aquatic Center and Al Glick Athletic Center Ribbon Cutting 10-26-22 | Photo Gallery
Jackson High School Aquatic Center and Al Glick Athletic Center Ribbon Cuttings, Hosted by Jackson Public Schools Superintendent Jeff Beal and honoring Randy Glick, Al Glick, the Glick Family, and the Glick Family Foundation.10-26-22. Photos by Jeff Steers, JTV Sports. Jackson High School Aquatic Center and Al Glick Athletic Center...
Trick-or-Treat times for Halloween 2022 in Jackson County-area communities
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Halloween is fast approaching, and soon families will hit the streets in costume for trick-or-treating. Halloween, Oct. 31, falls on Monday this year, and some local communities are celebrating the day of or over the weekend. Here are times for community trick-or-treating. Adrian. Trick-or-treating is...
Michigan Daily
Best Late Night Bite: Fleetwood Diner
Since its opening in 1949, the Ann Arbor and Lansing locations of the Fleetwood Diner have advertised themselves as “The hippest little diners in the hippest Midwest towns”, and residents of Ann Arbor agree. Fleetwood Diner, located on the corner of Ashley Street and Liberty Street, was voted as the best place in Ann Arbor for a late night bite, a crown it hasn’t held since 2018, but a distinction it well deserves.
Jackson nonprofit looking for volunteers to clear up historic cemetery
One Jackson nonprofit, People for the Parks and Trails, is looking to help clean up a historic cemetery just in time for Halloween.
Medal of Service winner, keynote speaker announced for 2023 Jackson College MLK Celebration
JACKSON, MI - Businessman Anthony Parker is the 2023 recipient of Jackson College’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Medal of Service Award. Parker will be honored at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration, on Saturday, Jan. 14, in the college’s Victor Cuiss Fieldhouse, 2111 Emmons Road. The theme for the evening is “Drum Major for Justice, Peace & Righteousness,” with Angela Thompkins, vice president and chief diversity officer for Consumers Energy, as the keynote speaker.
WILX-TV
State Christmas Tree ceremony to cause street closures in St. Johns, Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The installation of Michigan’s official State Christmas Tree will cause street closures Friday and Saturday. The 63-foot spruce tree was selected by state officials and was donated by mother-daughter business partners Mary Ann and Caitlin Beck. It’s the first tree from Clinton County to be the State Christmas Tree.
The Ann Arbor News
Get a permanent friendship bracelet at this Ann Arbor store
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Move over embroidery bracelets – there’s a more permanent friendship bracelet in town. Link x Lou, a permanent jewelry business, expanded into Ann Arbor in June and offers welded bracelets, anklets, necklaces and rings. The concept is available in roughly 50 cities across the country, including Ann Arbor, Detroit and Grand Rapids.
WILX-TV
Second annual Spell Con coming to Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Fledge, Lansing will host Michigan’s second annual Spell Con on Saturday, Nov. 5 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event is presented by Daimonikos Productions, headed by Aondreiel Daimonikos & Dikastíria Daimonikos. “Our objective is to offer a welcoming space where all...
jtv.tv
Cross Country Regionals This Weekend
(October 26, 2022 4:13 PM) The road to the Michigan High School Athletic Association state cross country finals continues this weekend with regional competitions at various events. Napoleon High School will host Division 3 and Division 4 competitions on Friday with 10 area schools competing. The three top teams at...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Check out this “bus-taurant” in Ann Arbor
With over 20 years in the hospitality industry, one couple decided to take tacos to the next level, literally. Aaron and Miriam Orr joined Meredith Bruckner, the Community News Producer for All About Ann Arbor, on “Live in the D” to talk about their unique taco truck called 1923 Double Decker.
WILX-TV
Meridian and Lansing Fire Departments face off in car cutting contest
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Home Depot in Okemos will once again host the Great Divide Car Cutting Contest where the Meridian Township Fire Department will compete against the East Lansing Fire Department to see who is the fastest at cutting a car in half using Milwaukee tools. The event will...
Jackson Commission set to empower community
"We want to see racial equity embedded in our policies and in our practices and in the way that we govern here in the city of Jackson," said Chair of the Racial Equity Commission Kesha Hamilton.
