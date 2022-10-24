ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

WTHI

Organizer announces an end to a popular Terre Haute festival

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A popular Terre Haute festival is no more. In a letter from Blues at the Crossroads Festival organizer Connie Wrin to festival supporters, she says the downtown festival has "come to an end." Wrin cites rising costs and poor attendance over the last two years.
WTHI

Regional Hospital to host drug takeback day

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You can help combat the opioid crisis by taking part in a drug takeback day this weekend. Regional Hospital in Terre Haute is hosting its annual Crush the Crisis. It's happening on Saturday morning from 8:00 to noon. Drive by the front of the hospital...
WTHI

Chances and Services for Youth new initiative

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One local organization is taking another step in bettering the lives of the youth in the area. On Tuesday, Chances and Services for the Youth, also known as CASY, hosted Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch to discuss the organizations most recent initiative to help children in Terre Haute.
vincennespbs.org

1st HELP Session to discuss Wellness

A Community Input Session is set for Wednesday morning at the Pantheon in Vincennes. The session called “Common Grounds” is the first concerning the HELP Vincennes initiative. It’s been almost a year since Vincennes was chosen as one of Indiana’s HELP communities. HELP is the Hoosier Enduring Legacy...
WTHI

This Terre Haute charity is gearing up for the holiday season

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A charity group is prepping for Christmas in Terre Haute. The Catholic Charities Christmas Store held registration for Christmas shopping on Monday. The Christmas Store is located at 1440 Locust Street. The store offers clothing, toys, and other household items. People could register for a...
WTWO/WAWV

What is the likelihood of snowfall on Halloween in Indiana?

Would you consider snowfall on Halloween a trick or a treat? Snow on Halloween is very unlikely, but not unheard of here in Indiana. Highest snowfall totals on Halloween around Indiana Areas of Indiana have seen snowfall on Halloween, some higher than others. Indianapolis: 0.1″ in 1890 & 2014 Fort Wayne: 1.5: in 1917; in […]
WTWO/WAWV

Maurizio’s Pizza helping remember Matt Luecking

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A local restaurant is remembering the life of a late local radio DJ. It has been six years since Matt Luecking of Terre Haute was killed. One way his memory continues to live on is with the Blessed For Another Day: Matt Luecking Memorial Endowment Fund which is managed by […]
WTHI

New event center opens in Marshall

MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI) - A new and affordable event center has officially become a part of Clark County. The Rayne Meadow Event Center celebrated its grand opening in Marshall. Residents were invited to enjoy lunch at the new facility. The 6,400-square-foot building can be used for weddings, birthdays, and graduation...
WTHI

Sullivan high school students get community hands-on experience

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - Seniors got some hands-on experience at Sullivan high school on Tuesday. It was senior service project day at the school. That's where seniors split up into small groups throughout the county to do service learning projects. Seniors got out to places like the Sullivan City Pool,...
MyWabashValley.com

Busy Terre Haute intersection now a 4-way-stop until further notice

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Drivers are asked to be cautious of work crews repairing a broken traffic light at the intersection of 25th Street and Poplar Street. Terre Haute Street Commissioner, Ernie Meeks, said that on Saturday morning a car crashed into the traffic signal pole and signal control cabinet.
vincennespbs.org

Wreathes Across America efforts are underway

Sales have started for Wreathes Across America. The national non profit works to put wreathes on military veterans’ graves all across the nation. In Knox County the effort is led by the Vincennes Rotary and Kiwanis clubs. Individual persons as well as businesses can buy wreathes for $15 now...
vincennespbs.org

Rivet Students Evacuated

A reported incident caused a Vincennes school to be evacuated this morning. Vincennes Rivet Middle-High school students were evacuated from the school on Barnett Street this morning. Parents were informed of the incident around 9:45-am via an automated phone call from school officials. The statement said that an incident had...
WTWO/WAWV

UPDATE: Terre Haute police impersonated through scam calls

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Today the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office has received 2 separate reports of scam phone calls in which someone is impersonating law enforcement. Officials from the Terre Haute Police Department said that both calls happened this morning from different phone numbers, but are believed to be from the same person. The […]
WTWO/WAWV

Vincennes leaf pick-up schedule 2022

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The city of Vincennes has recently released the official schedule for leaf pickup around the communities. The guidelines state that residents should not mix twigs, limbs, or branches in with their leaf piles as it will cause clogs in the intake hose used by the city to collect the leaves, adding […]
