WTHI
Organizer announces an end to a popular Terre Haute festival
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A popular Terre Haute festival is no more. In a letter from Blues at the Crossroads Festival organizer Connie Wrin to festival supporters, she says the downtown festival has "come to an end." Wrin cites rising costs and poor attendance over the last two years.
WTHI
Regional Hospital to host drug takeback day
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You can help combat the opioid crisis by taking part in a drug takeback day this weekend. Regional Hospital in Terre Haute is hosting its annual Crush the Crisis. It's happening on Saturday morning from 8:00 to noon. Drive by the front of the hospital...
WTHI
Chances and Services for Youth new initiative
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One local organization is taking another step in bettering the lives of the youth in the area. On Tuesday, Chances and Services for the Youth, also known as CASY, hosted Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch to discuss the organizations most recent initiative to help children in Terre Haute.
vincennespbs.org
1st HELP Session to discuss Wellness
A Community Input Session is set for Wednesday morning at the Pantheon in Vincennes. The session called “Common Grounds” is the first concerning the HELP Vincennes initiative. It’s been almost a year since Vincennes was chosen as one of Indiana’s HELP communities. HELP is the Hoosier Enduring Legacy...
“It only takes one,” local foster family shares their journey
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A local foster family is sharing their story in hopes it will inspire others to foster, as thousands of kids in Indiana are still in need of a foster home. According to Indiana Mentor, a local foster care agency, around 5,000 kids still need a placement into a foster home. “It […]
WTHI
Students get hands-on time with United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A group of local students had the opportunity to learn about the trades on Tuesday. The United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners held its annual open house at the training center in Terre Haute. Students from local schools were invited to enjoy some food and...
WTHI
This Terre Haute charity is gearing up for the holiday season
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A charity group is prepping for Christmas in Terre Haute. The Catholic Charities Christmas Store held registration for Christmas shopping on Monday. The Christmas Store is located at 1440 Locust Street. The store offers clothing, toys, and other household items. People could register for a...
What is the likelihood of snowfall on Halloween in Indiana?
Would you consider snowfall on Halloween a trick or a treat? Snow on Halloween is very unlikely, but not unheard of here in Indiana. Highest snowfall totals on Halloween around Indiana Areas of Indiana have seen snowfall on Halloween, some higher than others. Indianapolis: 0.1″ in 1890 & 2014 Fort Wayne: 1.5: in 1917; in […]
WTHI
Vigo County Health Department food inspections for October 17 to October 22
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a look at the Vigo County Health Department's food inspections for October 17, 2022 to October 22, 2022. Meadow’s Café, 11 Meadows Shopping Center (1 Critical, 0 Non-Critical) Found food items in cooler held past 7 days. Establishments with No Violations. Bar...
Maurizio’s Pizza helping remember Matt Luecking
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A local restaurant is remembering the life of a late local radio DJ. It has been six years since Matt Luecking of Terre Haute was killed. One way his memory continues to live on is with the Blessed For Another Day: Matt Luecking Memorial Endowment Fund which is managed by […]
WTHI
New event center opens in Marshall
MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI) - A new and affordable event center has officially become a part of Clark County. The Rayne Meadow Event Center celebrated its grand opening in Marshall. Residents were invited to enjoy lunch at the new facility. The 6,400-square-foot building can be used for weddings, birthdays, and graduation...
WTHI
Sullivan high school students get community hands-on experience
SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - Seniors got some hands-on experience at Sullivan high school on Tuesday. It was senior service project day at the school. That's where seniors split up into small groups throughout the county to do service learning projects. Seniors got out to places like the Sullivan City Pool,...
WTHI
Bad brakes could be to blame after morning crash ends on Terre Haute railroad tracks
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Brake problems may be to blame after a Wednesday morning crash ended on a set of railroad tracks in Terre Haute. The crash happened around 8:00 on Haythorne Avenue near North 34th Street. According to a crash report from the Terre Haute Police Department, the...
MyWabashValley.com
Busy Terre Haute intersection now a 4-way-stop until further notice
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Drivers are asked to be cautious of work crews repairing a broken traffic light at the intersection of 25th Street and Poplar Street. Terre Haute Street Commissioner, Ernie Meeks, said that on Saturday morning a car crashed into the traffic signal pole and signal control cabinet.
WTHI
Busy Terre Haute intersection remains four-way stop as crews make repairs
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A busy Terre Haute intersection has a temporary change. There was damage to the traffic lights at 25th and Poplar Streets after a weekend crash. Crews are working to fix it. But in the meantime, treat the intersection like a four-way stop. There are temporary...
vincennespbs.org
Wreathes Across America efforts are underway
Sales have started for Wreathes Across America. The national non profit works to put wreathes on military veterans’ graves all across the nation. In Knox County the effort is led by the Vincennes Rotary and Kiwanis clubs. Individual persons as well as businesses can buy wreathes for $15 now...
vincennespbs.org
Rivet Students Evacuated
A reported incident caused a Vincennes school to be evacuated this morning. Vincennes Rivet Middle-High school students were evacuated from the school on Barnett Street this morning. Parents were informed of the incident around 9:45-am via an automated phone call from school officials. The statement said that an incident had...
UPDATE: Terre Haute police impersonated through scam calls
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Today the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office has received 2 separate reports of scam phone calls in which someone is impersonating law enforcement. Officials from the Terre Haute Police Department said that both calls happened this morning from different phone numbers, but are believed to be from the same person. The […]
Vincennes leaf pick-up schedule 2022
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The city of Vincennes has recently released the official schedule for leaf pickup around the communities. The guidelines state that residents should not mix twigs, limbs, or branches in with their leaf piles as it will cause clogs in the intake hose used by the city to collect the leaves, adding […]
WTHI
Linton nursing home wants to know what you think of its rebranding efforts
LINTON. Ind. (WTHI) - A Wabash Valley nursing home is looking for your input. Glenburn Home in Linton is surveying the community. The home hopes to get feedback about its rebranding process. You can give your opinions on the home's logo and brand recognition. Check out this link to let...
