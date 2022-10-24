ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Star Ocean: The Divine Force Release Date: Trailer, Gameplay, and Story

Turn the tides of battle in this sci-fi fantasy space odyssey Star Ocean: The Divine Force. Read on to learn more about Star Ocean: The Divine Force, its release date, gameplay, and story. Star Ocean: The Divine Force release date: October 27, 2022 Star Ocean: The Divine Force will release on October 27, 2022.
Wo Long Fallen Dynasty Release Date – Gameplay, Trailer, and Story

Experience the Three Kingdoms like never before, fighting humans and demons to become stronger and survive. Read on to learn more about Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, its release date, gameplay, and story. Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Release Date: March 3, 2023 Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty will release on March 3, 2023, on PC, Playstation 4
Kiriko Halloween skin bundle criticized by Overwatch 2 players

Although the Kiriko Halloween skin itself is pretty good-looking, the bundle that it's a part of is anything but. Keep reading to learn more about the Kiriko skin bundle that earned the criticism of Overwatch 2 players. The Halloween Event titled Halloween Terror 2022 is currently ongoing in Overwatch 2.
“I’ll lay in my bed.” – Matumbaman shares his post-retirement plans

Team Liquid has won a TI before, but this roster has only one former champion – Matumbaman. Having won the Aegis before, Matumbaman will try to get his old buddy, Zai, to finally get an Aegis this year once and for all. But regardless of the results, Matu has revealed that he plans to retire after The International 2022. During the media scrum with Team Liquid prior to the Grand Finals of The International 2022, we had the opportunity to know more about Matu’s motivations.
