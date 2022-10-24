Team Liquid has won a TI before, but this roster has only one former champion – Matumbaman. Having won the Aegis before, Matumbaman will try to get his old buddy, Zai, to finally get an Aegis this year once and for all. But regardless of the results, Matu has revealed that he plans to retire after The International 2022. During the media scrum with Team Liquid prior to the Grand Finals of The International 2022, we had the opportunity to know more about Matu’s motivations.

