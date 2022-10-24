ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
8newsnow.com

Tedd's Forecast: Wedensday, Oct. 26

Pressure to vote? Mailer targeting Nevadans refers …. Some Nevadans have received a campaign mailer that is raising eyebrows. The double-sided postcard states, "Who you vote for is private, but whether you vote is a matter of public records. We will be reviewing public records after the election to determine whether or not you joined your neighbors in voting," along with a reference to the upcoming election on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Injured man prompts road closure along I-15 to Flamingo

A delay for drivers along the I-15 SB to Flamingo after police activity shut down several lanes. Injured man prompts road closure along I-15 to Flamingo. A delay for drivers along the I-15 SB to Flamingo after police activity shut down several lanes. Girl Scouts statue stolen in Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

The future of the Moulin Rouge site

I-Team: ‘This could be my dad,’ Las Vegas native …. A Las Vegas native believes skeletal remains found at Lake Mead last month could be his father who died more than six decades ago. I-Team: Las Vegas family suspects Lake Mead remains …. The discovery of a torso...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Las Vegas mother found dead, daughter in custody

Pressure to vote? Mailer targeting Nevadans refers …. Some Nevadans have received a campaign mailer that is raising eyebrows. The double-sided postcard states, "Who you vote for is private, but whether you vote is a matter of public records. We will be reviewing public records after the election to determine whether or not you joined your neighbors in voting," along with a reference to the upcoming election on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Powerball jackpot for Wednesday night's drawing at estimated $700M

As far as Powerball jackpots go, it's a bit less than the record $1.586 billion split three ways in 2016. But Wednesday night's grand prize is an estimated $700 million, fifth largest in the history of the multistate lottery game. Powerball jackpot for Wednesday night’s drawing at …. As...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Sherry's Forecast: Monday, Oct. 24, 6:45 a.m.

Sherry’s Forecast: Monday, Oct. 24, 6:45 a.m. Sherry's Forecast: Monday, Oct. 24, 6:45 a.m. Injured man prompts road closure along I-15 to Flamingo. A delay for drivers along the I-15 SB to Flamingo after police activity shut down several lanes. North Las Vegas police: Man accused of stealing car...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Staff member assaulted at Rancho High School in Las Vegas

Https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/staff-member-assaulted-at-rancho-high-school-in-las-vegas/. Staff member assaulted at Rancho High School in Las …. https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/staff-member-assaulted-at-rancho-high-school-in-las-vegas/. Animal foundation closures impacting animal control …. Three weeks after a respiratory virus outbreak closed all dog intake and limited dog adoptions at the Animal Foundation, animal control doesn’t know what to do with stray dogs as other...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Meet Nancy Brune, candidate for Las Vegas city council

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nancy Brune is in the running to represent ward six of the Las Vegas city council. That ward represents a northwest part of the Las Vegas valley. Brune says she’s a Harvard graduate who received a Ph.D. from Yale and has deep ties to the Guinn Center, a non-partisan data-driven policy center.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Tedd's Weather Forecast: Oct. 24, 2022

Tedd's Weather Forecast: Oct. 24, 2022 11:18 p.m. North Las Vegas police: Man accused of stealing car …. A man accused of stealing a car with two children inside from the parking lot of a convenience store allegedly dropped them off somewhere and led police on a chase before vomiting in a patrol car, according to his arrest report. Mario Anthony Estrada, 38, faces charges including grand larceny, second-degree kidnapping, and child neglect.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Las Vegas police make an arrest after stolen Girl Scouts statue

Police have made an arrest after a bronze statue was stolen from the Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada headquarters, according to police. Las Vegas police make an arrest after stolen Girl …. Police have made an arrest after a bronze statue was stolen from the Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Baby's Bounty offers safe sleeping class

Injured man prompts road closure along I-15 to Flamingo. A delay for drivers along the I-15 SB to Flamingo after police activity shut down several lanes. North Las Vegas police: Man accused of stealing car …. A man accused of stealing a car with two children inside from the parking...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Grown-up gamers hunt for the video games of their childhood

Grown-up gamers are flooding the marketplace as they hunt for the video games of their childhood. This hunt is driving the price of the collectibles to new heights. Grown-up gamers hunt for the video games of their …. Grown-up gamers are flooding the marketplace as they hunt for the video...
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy