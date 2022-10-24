Read full article on original website
Las Vegas Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldLas Vegas, NV
Boy Found in a Vegas-Themed Suitcase in April Has Been Identified - Mother Wanted on Charges of MurderA.W. NavesAtlanta, GA
Slap fighting is approved as a sport in NevadaTyler Mc.Nevada State
After a rough 3 game skid, can UNLV rebound to become bowl eligible?Eugene AdamsParadise, NV
Do you have what it takes to play professional football? October 29th is your chance to find outEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
8newsnow.com
Semi-truck flips on U.S. 95 near Cold Creek, stopping southbound traffic to Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A semi-truck flipped on the U.S. 95 southbound outside of Las Vegas just before 1:30 on Wednesday, drivers told 8 News Now. RTC Southern Nevada reported a crash in the area near Cold Creek Road at 1:27 p.m. Drivers also said that traffic was being...
8newsnow.com
Tedd's Forecast: Wedensday, Oct. 26
Pressure to vote? Mailer targeting Nevadans refers …. Some Nevadans have received a campaign mailer that is raising eyebrows. The double-sided postcard states, "Who you vote for is private, but whether you vote is a matter of public records. We will be reviewing public records after the election to determine whether or not you joined your neighbors in voting," along with a reference to the upcoming election on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
8newsnow.com
Injured man prompts road closure along I-15 to Flamingo
Injured man prompts road closure along I-15 to Flamingo

A delay for drivers along the I-15 SB to Flamingo after police activity shut down several lanes.
8newsnow.com
The future of the Moulin Rouge site
I-Team: ‘This could be my dad,’ Las Vegas native …. A Las Vegas native believes skeletal remains found at Lake Mead last month could be his father who died more than six decades ago. I-Team: Las Vegas family suspects Lake Mead remains …. The discovery of a torso...
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas mother found dead, daughter in custody
8newsnow.com
Powerball jackpot for Wednesday night's drawing at estimated $700M
As far as Powerball jackpots go, it's a bit less than the record $1.586 billion split three ways in 2016. But Wednesday night's grand prize is an estimated $700 million, fifth largest in the history of the multistate lottery game. Powerball jackpot for Wednesday night’s drawing at …. As...
8newsnow.com
Sherry's Forecast: Monday, Oct. 24, 6:45 a.m.
Sherry's Forecast: Monday, Oct. 24, 6:45 a.m.
8newsnow.com
Staff member assaulted at Rancho High School in Las Vegas
Https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/staff-member-assaulted-at-rancho-high-school-in-las-vegas/. Staff member assaulted at Rancho High School in Las …. https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/staff-member-assaulted-at-rancho-high-school-in-las-vegas/. Animal foundation closures impacting animal control …. Three weeks after a respiratory virus outbreak closed all dog intake and limited dog adoptions at the Animal Foundation, animal control doesn’t know what to do with stray dogs as other...
8newsnow.com
Meet Nancy Brune, candidate for Las Vegas city council
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nancy Brune is in the running to represent ward six of the Las Vegas city council. That ward represents a northwest part of the Las Vegas valley. Brune says she’s a Harvard graduate who received a Ph.D. from Yale and has deep ties to the Guinn Center, a non-partisan data-driven policy center.
8newsnow.com
What’s Driving You Crazy? – Already a change in NDOT’s new HOV rules
LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – There are now new rules now in place when it comes to HOV lanes on Las Vegas freeways. And there’s already a twist. The Nevada Dept of Transportation has been updating freeway signs to show that HOV lanes are no longer enforced 24/7. NDOT’s Justin Hokpins with the new rule:
8newsnow.com
Tedd's Weather Forecast: Oct. 24, 2022
Tedd's Weather Forecast: Oct. 24, 2022 11:18 p.m. North Las Vegas police: Man accused of stealing car …. A man accused of stealing a car with two children inside from the parking lot of a convenience store allegedly dropped them off somewhere and led police on a chase before vomiting in a patrol car, according to his arrest report. Mario Anthony Estrada, 38, faces charges including grand larceny, second-degree kidnapping, and child neglect.
8newsnow.com
Police investigate home invasion in west Las Vegas valley neighborhood
Police have arrested a man accused of a home invasion in a west valley neighborhood over the weekend. Police investigate home invasion in west Las Vegas …. Police have arrested a man accused of a home invasion in a west valley neighborhood over the weekend. North Las Vegas police: Man...
8newsnow.com
New group aims to help Asian American Pacific Islander population in Nevada
When thinking about diversity in Las Vegas, one of many spots that come to mind is Spring Mountain, filled with Asian culture and cuisine. However, during the pandemic, many businesses suffered and were forced to close. New group aims to help Asian American Pacific Islander …. When thinking about diversity...
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas police make an arrest after stolen Girl Scouts statue
Police have made an arrest after a bronze statue was stolen from the Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada headquarters, according to police. Las Vegas police make an arrest after stolen Girl …. Police have made an arrest after a bronze statue was stolen from the Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada...
8newsnow.com
Tickets for Formula One race in Las Vegas go on sale starting next week
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The first round of ticket sales for the Las Vegas Grand Prix starts Tuesday, Formula One racing said. Phase 1 of ticket sales begins with a pre-sale for American Express Club cardholders at 10 a.m. and runs to Thursday, Nov. 3, according to f1lasvegaspg.com. Tickets...
8newsnow.com
Regent candidate Stephanie Goodman talks free speech, business
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Stephanie Goodman is running for university regent in district 13. The UNLV graduate and mother says she was born and raised in the area.
8newsnow.com
Baby's Bounty offers safe sleeping class
Baby's Bounty offers safe sleeping class
8newsnow.com
Carrie Cox, candidate for Henderson city council, talks law enforcement, education
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Carrie Cox is a candidate for Henderson city council and is a kindergarten teacher who says she is a strong backer of first responders. The non-partisan race comes to a head in the November election.
8newsnow.com
Grown-up gamers hunt for the video games of their childhood
Grown-up gamers are flooding the marketplace as they hunt for the video games of their childhood. This hunt is driving the price of the collectibles to new heights. Grown-up gamers hunt for the video games of their …. Grown-up gamers are flooding the marketplace as they hunt for the video...
8newsnow.com
Man accused of stealing Lombardo’s stepdaughter’s car during crime spree pleads not guilty
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man accused of stealing a car from Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo’s driveway during a crime spree has pleaded not guilty. Jacob Sauls, 26, was indicted on 11 felony counts after he allegedly went on a crime spree in August, according to police. The charges include:
