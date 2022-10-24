ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parke County, IN

visitmorgancountyin.com

2022 Holiday Events in Morgan County

The holiday season has officially begun, and there's absolutely nothing quite like a small town Christmas. If you didn't already know, Morgan County is home to some fantastic small town holiday events that you'll want to get on your family's holiday calendar ASAP! Below, you'll find our list of the 15 very best small town Christmas experiences this area has to offer. Oh, and don't forget to get the low-down on holiday shopping open houses, craft and vendor shows and other upcoming events on our blog or event calendar.
MORGAN COUNTY, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Wabash River could be solution to Boone County development

To meet the water demands of a new innovation district planned for Boone County, state officials are exploring the idea of tapping into the aquifer along the Wabash River in Tippecanoe County, downstream of Lafayette. Hydrologists and engineers say transporting as much as 100 million gallons of water a day...
BOONE COUNTY, IN
MyWabashValley.com

Busy Terre Haute intersection now a 4-way-stop until further notice

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Drivers are asked to be cautious of work crews repairing a broken traffic light at the intersection of 25th Street and Poplar Street. Terre Haute Street Commissioner, Ernie Meeks, said that on Saturday morning a car crashed into the traffic signal pole and signal control cabinet.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
southernillinoisnow.com

Camper parked at Marion County Fairgrounds destroyed by fire

A fire heavily damaged a camper parked at one of the camping spaces at the Marion County Fairgrounds Monday morning. Salem Fire Protection District Fire Marshal Bill Fulton says the owner, Zackary Staggs of Mountain View, Arkansas, had gone to work on a Marathon Pipeline project when smoke was seen coming from the front of the camper.
MARION COUNTY, IL
mdmh-bloomington.com

Opposition to Boone County development sparks concern

Boone County, Indiana – The projected high-tech development in Boone County by the state has received more than 3,000 signatures of opposition. The 91 other counties in Indiana are receiving a warning from the citizen committee that is leading the opposition. “This is a pilot program, so they want...
BOONE COUNTY, IN
WTHI

New event center opens in Marshall

MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI) - A new and affordable event center has officially become a part of Clark County. The Rayne Meadow Event Center celebrated its grand opening in Marshall. Residents were invited to enjoy lunch at the new facility. The 6,400-square-foot building can be used for weddings, birthdays, and graduation...
MARSHALL, IL
Inside Indiana Business

AES Indiana seeks to convert coal-fired units at Petersburg plant

For years, environmentalists and public officials have urged AES Indiana to stop burning coal at its largest and dirtiest power plant, the Petersburg Generating Station in southwest Indiana. Now, it appears that the Indianapolis-based utility is getting ready to do just that. AES Indiana said it wants to convert the...
PETERSBURG, IN
WISH-TV

How have recent NOAA winter outlooks performed in central Indiana?

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In case you missed it, NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center (CPC) released their 2022-23 winter outlook last week. The winter months in this outlook stretch from December to February. Above average precipitation is the most likely outcome for central Indiana within this outlook. There is an equal chance at above average or below average temperatures in Indiana this winter. These outlooks can be a general guide to the winter ahead, but how have they performed in recent history here in central Indiana?
INDIANA STATE
WIBC.com

Person Seriously Injured in Crash on Indy’s South Side

INDIANAPOLIS–A semi crashed on Indy’s south side late Tuesday night. One person was seriously injured. It happened on I-65 near Southport Road. Police are trying to figure out what caused the crash. All northbound lanes of the highway were closed after the accident. The highway fully reopened around...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Crash shuts down rail line in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A single-vehicle crash shut down train traffic on one rail in Terre Haute for a time. The crash occurred around 8 a.m. Wednesday morning near the intersection of E. Haythorne Avenue and N 35th Street. Vigo County Dispatch said as of 9:15 a.m. the roadway is back open, however, CSX […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

What is the likelihood of snowfall on Halloween in Indiana?

Would you consider snowfall on Halloween a trick or a treat? Snow on Halloween is very unlikely, but not unheard of here in Indiana. Highest snowfall totals on Halloween around Indiana Areas of Indiana have seen snowfall on Halloween, some higher than others. Indianapolis: 0.1″ in 1890 & 2014 Fort Wayne: 1.5: in 1917; in […]
INDIANA STATE
vincennespbs.org

State Police catch alleged vehicle thief in Sullivan

A Sullivan County woman was arrested last week for driving drunk in a stolen vehicle. Thursday, Indiana State Police were patrolling the city of Sullivan looking for a white Chevy truck that had been reported stolen. The vehicle was found occupied by a woman in the driver’s seat in a...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN

