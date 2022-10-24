Read full article on original website
Related
visitmorgancountyin.com
2022 Holiday Events in Morgan County
The holiday season has officially begun, and there's absolutely nothing quite like a small town Christmas. If you didn't already know, Morgan County is home to some fantastic small town holiday events that you'll want to get on your family's holiday calendar ASAP! Below, you'll find our list of the 15 very best small town Christmas experiences this area has to offer. Oh, and don't forget to get the low-down on holiday shopping open houses, craft and vendor shows and other upcoming events on our blog or event calendar.
Inside Indiana Business
Wabash River could be solution to Boone County development
To meet the water demands of a new innovation district planned for Boone County, state officials are exploring the idea of tapping into the aquifer along the Wabash River in Tippecanoe County, downstream of Lafayette. Hydrologists and engineers say transporting as much as 100 million gallons of water a day...
WTHI
Busy Terre Haute intersection remains four-way stop as crews make repairs
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A busy Terre Haute intersection has a temporary change. There was damage to the traffic lights at 25th and Poplar Streets after a weekend crash. Crews are working to fix it. But in the meantime, treat the intersection like a four-way stop. There are temporary...
One person injured in overnight crash on I-65
The Indiana Department of Transportation says at least one person was taken to a hospital after a crash just before midnight Tuesday on Interstate 65.
Plans for new Eli Lilly facility in Boone County move forward
Plans for construction on a new Eli Lilly facility in Boone County are expected to move forward after the Lebanon City Council approved an agreement to provide water to the facility Monday night.
wbiw.com
Ten high school seniors were selected as finalists for Monroe County’s Lilly Endowment Community Scholarships
BLOOMINGTON – The Community Foundation of Bloomington and Monroe County (CFBMC) has announced that 10 high school seniors have been selected as finalists for the 2023 Monroe County Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Program. The finalists will be honored at the Community Foundation’s Annual Report to the Community on Tuesday,...
MyWabashValley.com
Busy Terre Haute intersection now a 4-way-stop until further notice
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Drivers are asked to be cautious of work crews repairing a broken traffic light at the intersection of 25th Street and Poplar Street. Terre Haute Street Commissioner, Ernie Meeks, said that on Saturday morning a car crashed into the traffic signal pole and signal control cabinet.
WTHI
Vigo County Health Department food inspections for October 17 to October 22
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a look at the Vigo County Health Department's food inspections for October 17, 2022 to October 22, 2022. Meadow’s Café, 11 Meadows Shopping Center (1 Critical, 0 Non-Critical) Found food items in cooler held past 7 days. Establishments with No Violations. Bar...
southernillinoisnow.com
Camper parked at Marion County Fairgrounds destroyed by fire
A fire heavily damaged a camper parked at one of the camping spaces at the Marion County Fairgrounds Monday morning. Salem Fire Protection District Fire Marshal Bill Fulton says the owner, Zackary Staggs of Mountain View, Arkansas, had gone to work on a Marathon Pipeline project when smoke was seen coming from the front of the camper.
mdmh-bloomington.com
Opposition to Boone County development sparks concern
Boone County, Indiana – The projected high-tech development in Boone County by the state has received more than 3,000 signatures of opposition. The 91 other counties in Indiana are receiving a warning from the citizen committee that is leading the opposition. “This is a pilot program, so they want...
WTHI
New event center opens in Marshall
MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI) - A new and affordable event center has officially become a part of Clark County. The Rayne Meadow Event Center celebrated its grand opening in Marshall. Residents were invited to enjoy lunch at the new facility. The 6,400-square-foot building can be used for weddings, birthdays, and graduation...
Inside Indiana Business
AES Indiana seeks to convert coal-fired units at Petersburg plant
For years, environmentalists and public officials have urged AES Indiana to stop burning coal at its largest and dirtiest power plant, the Petersburg Generating Station in southwest Indiana. Now, it appears that the Indianapolis-based utility is getting ready to do just that. AES Indiana said it wants to convert the...
Indiana Daily Student
Unhoused encampment evictions raise questions, force occupants to move elsewhere
Police and county officials, along with a hired firm from Indianapolis, cleared an unhoused encampment Oct. 6 off public Monroe County land south of Second Street. This removal is one of several in the past year as the city and county has continuously cleared camps, forcing those who are unhoused to relocate.
WISH-TV
How have recent NOAA winter outlooks performed in central Indiana?
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In case you missed it, NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center (CPC) released their 2022-23 winter outlook last week. The winter months in this outlook stretch from December to February. Above average precipitation is the most likely outcome for central Indiana within this outlook. There is an equal chance at above average or below average temperatures in Indiana this winter. These outlooks can be a general guide to the winter ahead, but how have they performed in recent history here in central Indiana?
WIBC.com
Person Seriously Injured in Crash on Indy’s South Side
INDIANAPOLIS–A semi crashed on Indy’s south side late Tuesday night. One person was seriously injured. It happened on I-65 near Southport Road. Police are trying to figure out what caused the crash. All northbound lanes of the highway were closed after the accident. The highway fully reopened around...
Charges filed against Martinsville man in off-road vehicle crash
MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. — A Martinsville man is facing charges in an off-road vehicle crash Aug. 6. Emergency crews were called to the 6500 block of Beech Grove Road in Morgan County for an ORV crash with injuries. Indiana Conservation Officers investigated and claim Bobby Walker, 53, was under...
mdmh-bloomington.com
2 adults and a 4-year-old girl are missing, and Indianapolis police are looking for them
Indianapolis, Indiana – A 4-year-old daughter is missing, and the police in Indianapolis need your assistance. According to Indianapolis Metro police, Gemma Hadler was last seen on Wednesday, October 19, together with her mother Brandi Lee Hadler, 36, and Austin Reynolds, 37. According to IMPD, Hadler is a 4-year-old,...
Crash shuts down rail line in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A single-vehicle crash shut down train traffic on one rail in Terre Haute for a time. The crash occurred around 8 a.m. Wednesday morning near the intersection of E. Haythorne Avenue and N 35th Street. Vigo County Dispatch said as of 9:15 a.m. the roadway is back open, however, CSX […]
What is the likelihood of snowfall on Halloween in Indiana?
Would you consider snowfall on Halloween a trick or a treat? Snow on Halloween is very unlikely, but not unheard of here in Indiana. Highest snowfall totals on Halloween around Indiana Areas of Indiana have seen snowfall on Halloween, some higher than others. Indianapolis: 0.1″ in 1890 & 2014 Fort Wayne: 1.5: in 1917; in […]
vincennespbs.org
State Police catch alleged vehicle thief in Sullivan
A Sullivan County woman was arrested last week for driving drunk in a stolen vehicle. Thursday, Indiana State Police were patrolling the city of Sullivan looking for a white Chevy truck that had been reported stolen. The vehicle was found occupied by a woman in the driver’s seat in a...
Comments / 0