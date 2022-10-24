Read full article on original website
3 Yankees who won’t be back next season and where they’ll go
The New York Yankees have a lot of free agents that may not return to the team in 2023. Perhaps more than any other team in baseball, the New York Yankees could have a lot of turnover on their roster this offseason. Part of that is because they have 10...
Ex-Yankees slugger could join Cardinals’ coaching staff, report says
The more things change, the more they stay the same. St. Louis Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol needs a new bench coach after Skip Schumaker left Tuesday to become skipper of the Miami Marlins. That could open the door for a former Cardinals star to return home. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch...
What Yankees’ Anthony Rizzo is saying about his opt out
NEW YORK — Anthony Rizzo pulled an Aaron Judge this year:. No in-season contract talks. Now that the Yankees have been swept out of the ALCS by the Houston Astros, Rizzo has to decide soon whether he wants to pull another Judge and bet on himself. BUY MLB TICKETS:...
Rhys Hoskins' wife Jayme buys over $800 worth of beers for entire line of fans
A 94WIP caller, Joe, was there in line and told the story on Monday’s 94WIP Morning Show of Rhys Hoskins’ wife, Jayme, buying beers for the entire line of Phillies fans.
If Yankees fire Aaron Boone, here’s the guy who should replace him | Klapisch
NEW YORK – The countdown began the moment Aaron Judge was retired on a ground ball back to the mound — the final out, in the final game of an ALCS that was never as close as the scores suggested. The Yankees didn’t just get swept by the Astros, they were embarrassed, prompting Gerrit Cole to admit, “They beat us in every facet.”
Dodgers News: MLB Network Insider Suggests Mookie Betts Move if Aaron Judge Signs in LA
Judge would definitely shake up the Dodgers outfield.
'They can't bang on trashcans anymore': Bob Costas angers Houston Astros fans
Just before the Houston Astros celebrated their American League pennant and sweep of the New York Yankees on the field at Yankee Stadium early Monday morning, TBS host Bob Costas managed to arouse the ire of Astros and New England Patriots fans in one foul swoop. Costas seemed to be...
Five Reasons Why the Phillies Will Win the World Series
With the World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros beginning on Friday, here are five reasons why the Phillies will take home the title.
Here's the Phillies' World Series schedule
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Red October continues. The Phillies beat the San Diego Padres, 4-3, on Sunday at Citizens Bank Park to win the National League pennant and punch their ticket to the World Series for the first time since 2009. The Phillies haven't won the World Series since the 2008 season when they beat the Tampa Bay Rays. In the World Series, the Phillies will play the Houston Astros.The Phillies are a lower seed than the Astros, so they'll start out the series on the road.All seven games, if necessary, will begin at 8:03 p.m. EST.Here's the schedule for the World Series:Friday, Oct. 28, Game 1 Minute Maid Park, FOXSaturday, Oct. 29, Game 2 Minute Maid Park, FOXMonday, Oct. 31. Game 3 at Citizens Bank Park, FOXTuesday, Nov. 1, Game 4 at Citizens Bank Park, FOXWednesday, Nov. 2, Game 5 at Citizens Bank Park, FOX (if necessary)Friday, Nov. 4, Game 6, FOX (if necessary, at Minute Maid Park)Saturday, Nov. 5, Game 7, FOX (if necessary, Minute Maid Park)Tickets for Games 3-5 will be sold via a lottery system. Fans can sign up for the ticket lottery through Tuesday, Oct. 25 at 11:59 pm.
How Mookie could ruin Red Sox' chances of signing Judge
The Boston Red Sox need to make a significant splash this offseason. After a last-place finish in the American League East, chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom's job might depend on it. One way to show the organization remains focused on a World Series title next season is to join the...
Who Is Gerrit Cole's Wife? All About Amy Cole
Gerrit and Amy Cole met in college and have been married since 2016 Talk about an athletic duo! Gerrit Cole met his wife, Amy Cole (née Crawford), long before making his professional debut on the mound. The couple first connected during their college days at UCLA when they were members of the Bruins' softball and baseball teams. After several years of dating, Gerrit and Amy tied the knot in 2016, and three years later, Gerrit signed a landmark nine-year contract with the New York Yankees for $324 million. Shortly...
Phillies Radio Call of Bryce Harper's Home Run Is Legendary
Scott Franzke nailed the Bryce Harper home run call originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. There are very few things in Philly sports like a good Scott Franzke call, and he delivered another banger Sunday evening when Bryce Harper sent a baseball into the left field stands at Citizens Bank Park.
Phillies defeat Padres to advance to World Series
The Philadelphia Phillies have clinched their first NL pennant since 2009.
Austin Nola gives honest answer on if he'll congratulate Aaron Nola
While Austin drove in a run against his younger brother in a Game 2 NLCS victory for the San Diego Padres, it’s Aaron who is heading to the World Series after the Philadelphia Phillies won four of five games.
Phillies fans in line at Rally House Willow Grove to get NLCS gear
WILLOW GROVE, Pa. (CBS) – Phillies fans are wearing their Phillies gear with pride and rushing to buy even more after the Fightins defeated the Padres Sunday night. They lined up at the Rally House Willow Grove to get their hands on some gear.With every single white van that passes, people are jumping out into the street hoping it's the delivery of the championship gear.Fans are amped up to buy shirts, hats and everything else that says "National League Champions."The line stretched around the building and down the block.WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE FOR THE FULL INTERVIEW.
Ex-Yankees, Mets heading to Phillies-Astros World Series
Stars, they’re just like us. The New York Yankees and New York Mets will watch the 2022 World Series the same way you will: at home, on television. The Yankees lost to the Astros, 6-5, on Sunday in Game 4 of the American League Championship Series at Yankee Stadium.
Philadelphia Phillies National League championship shirts, hats: Where to buy gear for the 2022 World Series
The Philadelphia Phillies are heading to the World Series for the first time since 2009. They knocked off the Padres in five games in the National League Championship Series, capped by Bryce Harper’s go-ahead run in the eighth inning of Game 5, to advance to the Fall Classic. Phillies...
Dodgers Broadcaster Joe Davis Earns Praise For Call Of Bryce Harper’s NLCS Home Run
Bryce Harper sent the Philadelphia Phillies to the World Series with a dramatic home run against the San Diego Padres in the eighth inning of Game 5 of the National League Championship Series. The homer was Harper’s second of the series against the Padres and played a part in earning...
After going out with a whimper, New York Yankees need a revamp – starting at the very top
The Yankees haven't reached the World Series since 2009, losing to the Astros in the ALCS for a third time in six years.
Bryce Harper’s huge Game 5 home run gets great ‘Moneyball’ remix
Bryce Harper crushed a monstrous go-ahead home run in Game 5 of the NLCS on Sunday to help send his Philadelphia Phillies to the World Series. Harper received NLCS MVP honors for his huge series. He also got a very cool remix for his home run. One Twitter account shared...
