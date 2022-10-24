ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, PA

CBS Philly

Here's the Phillies' World Series schedule

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Red October continues. The Phillies beat the San Diego Padres, 4-3, on Sunday at Citizens Bank Park to win the National League pennant and punch their ticket to the World Series for the first time since 2009. The Phillies haven't won the World Series since the 2008 season when they beat the Tampa Bay Rays. In the World Series, the Phillies will play the Houston Astros.The Phillies are a lower seed than the Astros, so they'll start out the series on the road.All seven games, if necessary, will begin at 8:03 p.m. EST.Here's the schedule for the World Series:Friday, Oct. 28, Game 1 Minute Maid Park, FOXSaturday, Oct. 29, Game 2 Minute Maid Park, FOXMonday, Oct. 31. Game 3 at Citizens Bank Park, FOXTuesday, Nov. 1, Game 4 at Citizens Bank Park, FOXWednesday, Nov. 2, Game 5 at Citizens Bank Park, FOX (if necessary)Friday, Nov. 4, Game 6, FOX (if necessary, at Minute Maid Park)Saturday, Nov. 5, Game 7, FOX (if necessary, Minute Maid Park)Tickets for Games 3-5 will be sold via a lottery system. Fans can sign up for the ticket lottery through Tuesday, Oct. 25 at 11:59 pm.
NBC Sports

How Mookie could ruin Red Sox' chances of signing Judge

The Boston Red Sox need to make a significant splash this offseason. After a last-place finish in the American League East, chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom's job might depend on it. One way to show the organization remains focused on a World Series title next season is to join the...
People

Who Is Gerrit Cole's Wife? All About Amy Cole

Gerrit and Amy Cole met in college and have been married since 2016 Talk about an athletic duo! Gerrit Cole met his wife, Amy Cole (née Crawford), long before making his professional debut on the mound. The couple first connected during their college days at UCLA when they were members of the Bruins' softball and baseball teams. After several years of dating, Gerrit and Amy tied the knot in 2016, and three years later, Gerrit signed a landmark nine-year contract with the New York Yankees for $324 million. Shortly...
NBC Philadelphia

Phillies Radio Call of Bryce Harper's Home Run Is Legendary

Scott Franzke nailed the Bryce Harper home run call originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. There are very few things in Philly sports like a good Scott Franzke call, and he delivered another banger Sunday evening when Bryce Harper sent a baseball into the left field stands at Citizens Bank Park.
CBS Philly

Phillies fans in line at Rally House Willow Grove to get NLCS gear

WILLOW GROVE, Pa. (CBS) – Phillies fans are wearing their Phillies gear with pride and rushing to buy even more after the Fightins defeated the Padres Sunday night. They lined up at the Rally House Willow Grove to get their hands on some gear.With every single white van that passes, people are jumping out into the street hoping it's the delivery of the championship gear.Fans are amped up to buy shirts, hats and everything else that says "National League Champions."The line stretched around the building and down the block.WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE FOR THE FULL INTERVIEW. 

