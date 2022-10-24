ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

35 Facts About the '70s Flyers

1. An original member of the Flyers from the time of the inaugural 1967-68 season until he was traded to the Toronto Maple Leafs in a three-team deal with the Boston Bruins on Jan. 31, 1971, Bernie Parent returned to the Flyers via trade with the Maple Leafs on May 15, 1973. During the time away, Parent was tutored in Toronto by his childhood idol, Jacques Plante. Parent switched his uniform number from No. 30 (which he wore from 1967-78 to 1970-71) in his second stint. He went on to win back-to-back Vezina Trophies and Conn Smythe Trophies in backstopping the Flyers to two Stanley Cup championships. His jersey number was subsequently retired by the Flyers.
ROSCOE, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Phillies Radio Call of Bryce Harper's Home Run Is Legendary

Scott Franzke nailed the Bryce Harper home run call originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. There are very few things in Philly sports like a good Scott Franzke call, and he delivered another banger Sunday evening when Bryce Harper sent a baseball into the left field stands at Citizens Bank Park.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Nazem Kadri stays hot, carries Flames over Penguins

Nazem Kadri recorded two goals and an assist and Jacob Markstrom made 32 saves as the Calgary Flames posted a 4-1 win over the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday. The Flames won their second consecutive game and improved to 5-1-0 on the season. Jonathan Huberdeau and Michael Stone scored Calgary's...
NBC Sports

Klay gets ejected after jawing with Booker in Warriors-Suns game

Klay Thompson had a career-first in the game between the Warriors and Phoenix Suns on Tuesday at Footprint Center. With just over seven minutes remaining in the third quarter, Thompson started jawing with Suns star Devin Booker after the Warriors guard swatted away one of his shots, which resulted in a double technical foul on both players.
PHOENIX, AZ
NBC Sports

Flyers acquire former Penn State forward in minor-league trade

The Flyers acquired Evan Barratt from the Blackhawks in a minor-league trade Wednesday. In exchange for the 23-year-old forward, the Flyers sent defenseman Cooper Zech to Chicago. Barratt was drafted by the Blackhawks two rounds ahead of Flyers forward Noah Cates in 2017. The third-round selection had gone scoreless in...
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

Ovechkin scores 783rd goal as Capitals beat N.J. Devils 6-3

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Alexander Ovechkin took a spot from the great Gordie Howe in the NHL record book and closed in another. Ovechkin scored his 783rd career goal in a big second period and the Washington Capitals beat New Jersey 6-3 Monday night, ending the Devils’ three-game winning streak. Ovechkin’s third goal of the season gave Washington a 4-1 lead and it turned out to be his 122nd game winner, passing Howe (121) for second overall behind Jaromir Jagr (135). “Yeah. It’s pretty cool obviously to be in that company and pass those legends, it’s a pretty cool moment,” Ovechkin said.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Sports

Ayton: Suns got physical to 'legal limit' against Warriors

The Warriors fizzled out in the second half of their 134-105 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday at Footprint Center. Golden State only scored 39 points in the second half, and Suns big man Deandre Ayton might have revealed the reason for the Warriors losing gas in the last 24 minutes of the game.
PHOENIX, AZ
NBC Sports

Kenny Pickett: Almost doesn’t get you anything

The Steelers had a shot at a go-ahead touchdown drive in Sunday’s loss to Miami. But the opportunity ended when rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett threw an interception to cornerback Noah Igbinoghene in the end zone — a play that effectively ended the game. “There was definitely positives, but...
PITTSBURGH, PA

