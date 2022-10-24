ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HUGE Aussie star looks unrecognisable during a surprise appearance on The Masked Dancer in the UK

By Ali Daher
 3 days ago

Australian actor and theatre buff Adam Garcia made a surprise appearance on The Masked Dancer UK over the weekend and placed second in the competition.

The Coyote Ugly star, 49, was revealed as the mystery celebrity behind the Onomatopoeia costume during the show's Sunday season finale.

An excited Adam told host Joel Dommett: 'I always step away from dancing and then something brings me back – and I realise, that's right, I love dancing… it brings joy.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fos25_0ik3dWOu00
Australian actor Adam Garcia, 49, (pictured) was revealed to be the mystery celebrity behind the Onomatopoeia costume on The Masked Dancer UK during Sunday night's finale

Adam is a trained tap dancer, stage and film actor and singer, who has performed on-stage in hit musicals Wicked, Saturday Night Fever and Kiss Me, Kate.

He famously played the lead love interest of Piper Perabo in the smash hit movie Coyote Ugly, and starred alongside Lindsay Lohan as well as Megan Fox in Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen.

Adam came second to former Glee star Heather Morris, who took out the win for the season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HrGSs_0ik3dWOu00
Garcia famously played the lead love interest of Piper Perabo in the smash hit movie Coyote Ugly
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Kfbpn_0ik3dWOu00
After being unmasked as Onomatopoeia, runner-up Adam told host Joel: 'I always step away from dancing and then something brings me back – and I realise, that's right, I love dancing… it brings joy'

A few of the judging panel had already correctly guessed Garcia's identity, thanks to a slew of Coyote Ugly-themed clues throughout the season.

Fans were happy to see him too, with many on social media swooning over his good looks some 22 years on from Coyote Ugly and seven months shy of turning 50.

'Wow Adam Garcia is hot as ever,' one viewer tweeted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cSw3I_0ik3dWOu00
A few members of the judging panel had already correctly guessed Garcia's identity, thanks to a slew of Coyote Ugly-themed clues throughout the season. (Adam pictured in Coyote Ugly, right)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19tJEW_0ik3dWOu00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07ygs3_0ik3dWOu00
Adam came second to former Glee star Heather Morris, who took out the win for the season

'Adam Garcia is still hot isn't he. Definitely going to dig out Coyote Ugly to watch tomorrow,' wrote a second.

'Adam García is 49 and doing leaps like that. I'm 10 years younger and cannot move my arm properly two days after going bowling', added a third.

Following on from his success in films such as Coyote Ugly and Bootmen, Garcia has moved between roles over recent years.

Daily Mail

