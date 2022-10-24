ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'NCIS: Los Angeles' Producer Reveals If Hetty Will Return

The return of NCIS: Los Angeles for its 14th season on Oct. 9 should have been a reason for fans to celebrate. Instead, the episode was met with shock and disappointment from those hoping that Linda Hunt's character, Hetty Lange, would finally make an appearance. The Oscar-winner was nowhere to be seen, but showrunner R. Scott Gemmill said we will see Hunt soon.
‘Blue Bloods’ Showrunner Reveals Show’s Hopes To Bring Back Sami Gayle’s Nicky Reagan

While there are a lot of solid characters in Blue Bloods, there’s one that has been missing in action for a period of time. Is it time for Nicky Reagan to return? Sami Gayle plays the daughter of Erin Reagan, played by Bridget Moynahan. For the first few seasons that the show has been on CBS, Gayle was part of the regular cast. You could see Nicky gathering at the Reagan dinner table. At some point, though, Nicky went off to college and moved to San Francisco. This took the character out of the regular rotation if you will.
‘Law & Order: SVU’ Sets Kelli Giddish’s Final Episode — and Appearance on ‘Organized Crime’

Kelli Giddish’s “Law & Order: SVU” exit is coming soon. The actor’s last appearance will be on Dec. 8, Variety confirms. Additionally, she will make a guest appearance on spinoff “Law & Order: Organized Crime” later this season. Giddish joined the Dick Wolf series in 2011, starring alongside Mariska Hargitay, Ice-T and Peter Scanavino. Her character, Amanda Rollins, entered a romantic relationship with Scanavino’s Carisi at the end of last season. In the Season 24 premiere, Rollins was shot saving a young girl. She ultimately survived and was forced to attend therapy. As for how the character will leave the show, showrunner...
Major ‘Chicago Med’ Star To Exit the Series

Brian Tee, who is one of the major cast members of the NBC procedural drama Chicago Med, will be leaving the series after eight seasons. Tee’s final appearance will be in a December 7 episode titled Could Be The Start Of Something New. Yet the actor will return to the series for his directorial debut in the 16th episode this season. Deadline would report that this departure was solely Tee’s decision. He wants to spend more time with his family. After all, daughter Madelyn was just 5 weeks old when he started on Chicago Med. The actor is married to Mirelly Taylor.
Missy Peregrym Is Finally Coming Back to 'FBI,' so What Does That Mean for Shantel VanSanten's Nina Chase?

We haven't seen Missy Peregrym's Agent Maggie Bell since the Season 4 finale of FBI but that's about to change. Missy herself went on maternity leave ahead of the birth of her second child and also left her character on the edge of a cliffhanger. Maggie accidentally inhaled a toxic dose of deadly sarin gas and barely made it out alive, with the help of OA (Zeeko Zaki).
Chicago Fire's Latest Casualty Reacts to Stunning Exit

Chicago Fire said goodbye to another character Wednesday, and there's no hope of a return down the line for this one. Chicago Fire Season 11 Episode 3, appropriately titled "Completely Shattered," concluded with the death of Paramedic Field Chief Evan Hawkins. Jimmy Nicholas had been a part of the series...
Who was the mole Kasie was finding in NCIS?

Kasie looked like the suspect in NCIS Season 20, Episode 6 at first. It turned out she was actually on a special assignment to find a mole. After an NCIS agent turns up dead and Kasie is missing, Jimmy initially fears the worse. Then she turns up and she’s somehow connected to the crime scene. Naturally, everyone starts to worry she is the suspect. Yet, when Parker and McGee take her in for questioning, she turns the table on them. She has questions of her own, and she wants to get to the bottom of her own investigation.
Mariska Hargitay Shares Epic Throwback Photo With 'Law & Order' Co-Star Chris Meloni

Mariska Hargitay just shared an epic throwback pic of her and Christopher Meloni. On Wednesday, the Special Victims Unit star posted a photo of her and her co-star on Twitter looking very different from their Law & Order characters. The tweet quickly garnered over 35,000 likes, with several thousand retweets...
CBS to air first-ever 'NCIS-verse' crossover with NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, and NCIS: Hawai'i

CBS is giving the people what they want: a massive "NCIS-verse" crossover!. EW has exclusively learned that NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, and NCIS: Hawai'i will join forces for a special TV event. This is the first time in the franchise's history that all three shows are crossing over with each other (NCIS and NCIS: Hawai'i have previously crossed over), and they're appropriately going big.
‘FBI’ Announces Missy Peregrym’s Return Date

Missy Peregrym will be back in uniform next month. CBS announced today that Peregym will return as Maggie Bell for the Nov. 15 episode of FBI. The actress has been on maternity leave after giving birth to her second child in June. To explain her absence, the FBI producers sent Maggie off on medical leave after she suffered an injury. In the Nov. 15 episode titled “Ready or Not,” Maggie returns in time to help the team investigate the homicides of a law student on track to attend Quantico and a young man with possible gang ties.  Peregrym is an original...
General Hospital wild speculation: Heather Webber is Esme's mother and the hook killer

Heather Webber and Ryan Chamberlain "Oh My" General Hospital fans and spoilers are trying their best to figure out who the female is that Diane Miller (Carolyn Hennessy) saw wielding the hook. There have been quite a few theories and now wild speculation has a suspect that would be perfect. A few fans and at least on spoiler Soap Dirt suggest that Heather Webber (Robin Mattson) is Esme Prince's (Avery Kristen Pohl) birth mom and is the hook killer seeking revenge.
