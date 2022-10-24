Read full article on original website
‘NCIS: New Orleans’ star Lucas Black explains why he left hit series: ‘Enough was enough’
Lucas Black was one of the original cast members of the “NCIS” spinoff "NCIS: New Orleans." He played agent Christopher LaSalle from 2014 until he was killed in Season 6.
Is LL Cool J Leaving 'NCIS: Los Angeles'? Sam Hanna Update
LL Cool J did not appear in the second episode of "NCIS: Los Angeles" Season 14, which has prompted some to wonder where the actor was.
'NCIS: Los Angeles' Producer Reveals If Hetty Will Return
The return of NCIS: Los Angeles for its 14th season on Oct. 9 should have been a reason for fans to celebrate. Instead, the episode was met with shock and disappointment from those hoping that Linda Hunt's character, Hetty Lange, would finally make an appearance. The Oscar-winner was nowhere to be seen, but showrunner R. Scott Gemmill said we will see Hunt soon.
‘Blue Bloods’ Showrunner Reveals Show’s Hopes To Bring Back Sami Gayle’s Nicky Reagan
While there are a lot of solid characters in Blue Bloods, there’s one that has been missing in action for a period of time. Is it time for Nicky Reagan to return? Sami Gayle plays the daughter of Erin Reagan, played by Bridget Moynahan. For the first few seasons that the show has been on CBS, Gayle was part of the regular cast. You could see Nicky gathering at the Reagan dinner table. At some point, though, Nicky went off to college and moved to San Francisco. This took the character out of the regular rotation if you will.
Hallmark Channel Actor Michael Kopsa Dead at 66
Actor Michael Kopsa had died at age 66. He appeared in numerous Hallmark Channel movies, as well as 'Fringe' and episodes of 'iZombie,' 'The X-Files,' and other shows.
NCIS Is Giving Fans A Three-Way Crossover For The First Time, Featuring Gary Cole, Chris O’Donnell And More
NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: Hawai’i are coming together for a three-way crossover, the first time this has been done in the franchise.
‘Law & Order: SVU’ Sets Kelli Giddish’s Final Episode — and Appearance on ‘Organized Crime’
Kelli Giddish’s “Law & Order: SVU” exit is coming soon. The actor’s last appearance will be on Dec. 8, Variety confirms. Additionally, she will make a guest appearance on spinoff “Law & Order: Organized Crime” later this season. Giddish joined the Dick Wolf series in 2011, starring alongside Mariska Hargitay, Ice-T and Peter Scanavino. Her character, Amanda Rollins, entered a romantic relationship with Scanavino’s Carisi at the end of last season. In the Season 24 premiere, Rollins was shot saving a young girl. She ultimately survived and was forced to attend therapy. As for how the character will leave the show, showrunner...
‘NCIS’: Mark Harmon’s Wife Pam Dawber Receives Sad News of Former Colleague’s Death
Mark Harmon’s wife, Pam Dawber, faced some hard news this week when she learned that her friend and co-creator of Mork & Mindy, Dale McRaven, passed away. McRaven died at his home in Los Angeles on September 5 following complications from lung cancer, according to his son, David McRaven. He was 83.
Major ‘Chicago Med’ Star To Exit the Series
Brian Tee, who is one of the major cast members of the NBC procedural drama Chicago Med, will be leaving the series after eight seasons. Tee’s final appearance will be in a December 7 episode titled Could Be The Start Of Something New. Yet the actor will return to the series for his directorial debut in the 16th episode this season. Deadline would report that this departure was solely Tee’s decision. He wants to spend more time with his family. After all, daughter Madelyn was just 5 weeks old when he started on Chicago Med. The actor is married to Mirelly Taylor.
‘Gunsmoke’: Milburn Stone Once Said Dennis Weaver and Amanda Blake Didn’t Belong in the Entertainment Business
Milburn Stone didn't initially get along with 'Gunsmoke' co-stars Dennis Weaver and Amanda Blake, who he thought were wasting the opportunity of a lifetime.
Missy Peregrym Is Finally Coming Back to 'FBI,' so What Does That Mean for Shantel VanSanten's Nina Chase?
We haven't seen Missy Peregrym's Agent Maggie Bell since the Season 4 finale of FBI but that's about to change. Missy herself went on maternity leave ahead of the birth of her second child and also left her character on the edge of a cliffhanger. Maggie accidentally inhaled a toxic dose of deadly sarin gas and barely made it out alive, with the help of OA (Zeeko Zaki).
‘NCIS’ Will Likely Bring Back Mark Harmon — But Not in Season 20
'NCIS' Season 20 removed Mark Harmon from the opening credits. Does this mean fans will never see him again? Here's what we suspect.
Chicago Fire's Latest Casualty Reacts to Stunning Exit
Chicago Fire said goodbye to another character Wednesday, and there's no hope of a return down the line for this one. Chicago Fire Season 11 Episode 3, appropriately titled "Completely Shattered," concluded with the death of Paramedic Field Chief Evan Hawkins. Jimmy Nicholas had been a part of the series...
Mayim Bialik’s ‘Call Me Kat’ Halts Production in Wake of Leslie Jordan’s Death
The Call Me Kat family is mourning the death of Leslie Jordan, who died in a car accident on Monday at age 67. TVLine reports that production for the Fox TV comedy’s third season will be postponed after Jordan’s death. At the time of his death, Jordan had completed filming nine episodes of Season 3 (four of which have aired).
Who was the mole Kasie was finding in NCIS?
Kasie looked like the suspect in NCIS Season 20, Episode 6 at first. It turned out she was actually on a special assignment to find a mole. After an NCIS agent turns up dead and Kasie is missing, Jimmy initially fears the worse. Then she turns up and she’s somehow connected to the crime scene. Naturally, everyone starts to worry she is the suspect. Yet, when Parker and McGee take her in for questioning, she turns the table on them. She has questions of her own, and she wants to get to the bottom of her own investigation.
The Complete List of Hallmark Channel Stars Who've Moved to Great American Family, Including Candace Cameron Bure!
Newly rebranded network, Great American Family, has been making waves among fans of the family rom-com and specifically those associated with Hallmark Channel. Previously known as Great American Country, the network was bought by a group of investors that includes former Hallmark Media CEO Bill Abbott. The network was rebranded...
Mariska Hargitay Shares Epic Throwback Photo With 'Law & Order' Co-Star Chris Meloni
Mariska Hargitay just shared an epic throwback pic of her and Christopher Meloni. On Wednesday, the Special Victims Unit star posted a photo of her and her co-star on Twitter looking very different from their Law & Order characters. The tweet quickly garnered over 35,000 likes, with several thousand retweets...
CBS to air first-ever 'NCIS-verse' crossover with NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, and NCIS: Hawai'i
CBS is giving the people what they want: a massive "NCIS-verse" crossover!. EW has exclusively learned that NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, and NCIS: Hawai'i will join forces for a special TV event. This is the first time in the franchise's history that all three shows are crossing over with each other (NCIS and NCIS: Hawai'i have previously crossed over), and they're appropriately going big.
‘FBI’ Announces Missy Peregrym’s Return Date
Missy Peregrym will be back in uniform next month. CBS announced today that Peregym will return as Maggie Bell for the Nov. 15 episode of FBI. The actress has been on maternity leave after giving birth to her second child in June. To explain her absence, the FBI producers sent Maggie off on medical leave after she suffered an injury. In the Nov. 15 episode titled “Ready or Not,” Maggie returns in time to help the team investigate the homicides of a law student on track to attend Quantico and a young man with possible gang ties. Peregrym is an original...
General Hospital wild speculation: Heather Webber is Esme's mother and the hook killer
Heather Webber and Ryan Chamberlain "Oh My" General Hospital fans and spoilers are trying their best to figure out who the female is that Diane Miller (Carolyn Hennessy) saw wielding the hook. There have been quite a few theories and now wild speculation has a suspect that would be perfect. A few fans and at least on spoiler Soap Dirt suggest that Heather Webber (Robin Mattson) is Esme Prince's (Avery Kristen Pohl) birth mom and is the hook killer seeking revenge.
