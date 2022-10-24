ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Mateo, CA

High school production of 9 to 5: The Musical resonates with modern audience

By Devin Fehely
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z9dxc_0ik3cvAK00

Peninsula high school revives 9 to 5: The Musical 02:34

SAN MATEO -- Some Peninsula high school students are mounting a new production of 9 to 5: The Musical and have found that its theme of workplace equality and female empowerment remain timeless and relevant to today's audiences.

"You have women who are just looked over and they aren't given opportunities that are equal to men," said Hillsdale High School actor Maya Sanchez.

Opening night for the production is Thursday, Oct. 27. More than 70 students are taking part in the live production -- a rarity since the start of the pandemic.

"It's not drastically different than today but it is better," said actor Isabel Vancea.

9 to 5: The Musical is adapted from the popular movie of the same name starring Dolly Parton.

WEBLINK Performance Dates and Tickets

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS San Francisco

New SF school superintendent takes over troubled district with parents' group support

SAN FRANCISCO -- Following a challenging few years for the San Francisco Unified School District, new superintendent Matt Wayne is laying out his plan to get the district back on track.The SFUSD received national attention for the recall of three school board members and has faced withering criticism for focusing on issues like changing school names and creating new holidays, while students struggled through the pandemic.Parents say they are watching Wayne and the school board's moves, motives, and measures with vigilance."He's come into a tough situation with a school district that is struggling to even get the basics right," said...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Thousands gather in Bay Area to celebrate Diwali -- The Festival of Lights

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) -- People around the world celebrated Diwali on Monday, the Festival of Lights, which originates from South Asia but is estimated to be celebrated by more than a billion people around the world, including by thousands of families around the Bay Area. "The brightness of the orange flower, when you walk in, it just brings your spirits up," said Chef Heena Patel, the owner of Besharam in San Francisco. "Having this moment to come together through food and sharing the food."  Diwali celebrations include lighting a lamp or "diya" and performing religious ceremonies at home or at...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

With help from popular rapper LaRussell, Vallejo cafe offers pay-what-you-can menu

VALLEJO -- A cafe in Vallejo is letting people pay whatever they want for their meals. While that may seem like a recipe for disaster, the community is responding with a spirit of generosity.There was a line of people outside Momo's Cafe all morning on Monday. The spot had just reopened after a two-week remodel and the deal seemed too good to be true: order whatever you want and pay whatever you want.  "Oh my God! This is wonderful!" said Shivia Marchon.  As she dug into her breakfast, the Vallejo resident felt like she had died and gone to heaven."If...
VALLEJO, CA
CBS San Francisco

'Clean weed' creating organic buzz among cannabis users, growers

SANTA CRUZ -- While organic fruits and vegetables are common at the grocery store, a clean cannabis movement is sprouting up as more and more marijuana users look for healthy alternativesForty-year-old Manny Alvarez is what you'd call a boss, which is why every morning you'll find him checking in on his star employees - all 400 bajillion of them. "I find it fascinating," he said looking at a bin full of composted dirt. "There are more microbes in a teaspoon of soil than there are stars in our galaxy." Alvarez and his partner Terry Sardinas are part of...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
CBS San Francisco

Numbers show apathy towards booster shot across Bay Area

SAN MATEO - Despite widespread availability of the bivalent Omicron booster shot, there is a sense of booster apathy among people across the Bay Area and the country. According to statewide vaccination data, here are the percentages of eligible people who've received the bivalent booster across the Bay Area counties: Alameda: 13.7% Contra Costa: 12.9% Napa: 13.5% San Francisco: 16.6% San Mateo: 15% Santa Clara: 12.9% Santa Cruz: 13.9% Solano: 10.5% Sonoma: 12.2% When the original booster shot became widely available about a year ago, people waited in long lines to get it. But that isn't happening with the new...
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco dog owner encourages voting through canine community

By Lauren TomsSAN FRANCISCO -- Election Day is right around the corner, and a recent community event in San Francisco encouraged voter participation through their dogs.  M Rocket has lived in San Francisco for 23 years, and they've found a niche helping fellow dog owners engage in the electoral process. "We can connect with our dogs pretty easily because they're so loving and so kind and they don't have agendas," Rocket told KPIX 5.  "If we can expand that concept to try to see things as they see them without judgment but we can expand that to other people and new...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Beloved bakery in Oakland set to close Sunday

OAKLAND -- An iconic Oakland bakery which first opened in 1929 will be closing after this weekend.It's the end of the line for A Taste of Denmark and heartbroken customers say when it leaves it will be taking a part of Oakland along with it.From the fruit Danish to the Scandanavian butter cookies to the German chocolate cakes, the old-fashioned feel of A Taste of Denmark has drawn loyal customers of all ages from all over the Bay Area. Wayne Young first started going there as a kid."I've been coming here since 1975. I was five years old," he...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Frenzy builds as Powerball jackpot grows to $700 million

SAN FRANCISCO -- Lines were building at lottery hot spots like 19th Ave Liquor in San Francisco and Lyons Liquor in Oakland as the Powerball jackpot edged toward $700 million in Wednesday night's drawing.Lottery players will be hoping that lady luck strikes twice in California as a mega-jackpot of $699.8 million was won by a single winner in Morro Bay on a quick pick in October 2021.In January, winners in California and Wisconsin split the $632.6 million jackpot before a Connecticut winner took home the $185.3 million prize about one month later. In April, an Arizona ticket won $473.1 million,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Smiling Elon Musk strolls into Twitter's San Francisco headquarters

SAN FRANCISCO — Elon Musk posted video Wednesday showing him strolling into Twitter headquarters carrying a sink ahead of a Friday deadline to close his $44 billion deal to buy the company.Musk also changed his Twitter profile to refer to himself as "Chief Twit" and his location as Twitter headquarters.  A court has given Musk until Friday to close his April agreement to acquire the company after he earlier tried to back out of the deal. Neither Musk nor Twitter has said if the deal is closed yet.Despite Musk's splashy entry to headquarters, it wasn't clear whether his purchase of Twitter...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Lesser known Calaveras Fault can deliver a jolt to the Bay Area

SAN JOSE - While not as well known as its neighbors -- the San Andreas and Hayward faults -- a quake on the Calaveras Fault can still pack a punch for Bay Area residents.A magnitude 5.1 earthquake followed by three aftershocks ranging in magnitude from 3.5 to 2.8 rumbled through the South Bay Tuesday, rattling windows, shelves and nerves all across the Bay Area.According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the initial temblor struck at 11:42 a.m. with an epicenter near Mt. Hamilton along the Calaveras Fault with a second jolt at 11:46 a.m. Then a 3.5 aftershock rattled the...
CBS San Francisco

Fairfield police arrest teenager who brought gun to school

FAIRFIELD (CBS SF) – Fairfield police arrested a student at Armijo High School Tuesday afternoon for bringing a gun to campus, the department announced Wednesday.Officers said that at around 2:52 p.m. Tuesday, a school resource officer learned about an ongoing conflict between two students, with one of them threatening to physically harm the other. The school's vice principal then escorted the student who made threats to the office and searched his backpack after hearing that he possibly had a firearm."Inside the backpack, Officer Lewis found a second, cross-body bag from which he recovered a loaded Polymer 80 Glock-style pistol, with an extended magazine inserted into the magazine well," a statement from the department noted.Officers took the student into custody and transported him to the Solano County Juvenile Hall Detention Facility, where he was booked on several weapons related charges. "Many thanks to Officer Lewis, Armijo High's vice principal and school administration. Due to their quick thinking and collaborative partnership, a potentially dangerous situation was avoided," the department's statement read.
FAIRFIELD, CA
CBS San Francisco

5.1 quake gave some South Bay students a crash course in earthquake safety

SAN JOSE (KPIX) -- People who live closer to the earthquake's epicenter in South San Jose said they definitely felt the shaking.Students said they got underneath tables and desks when the felt the earthquake. For many young people, Tuesday's 5.1 magnitude earthquake, centered near San Jose, was their very first.That was definitely the case with twins Leah and Mina Poritz, both juniors at Leigh High School."We thought we were trippin! We were like, are we actually feeling it? And then we heard the announcement. So we all got under the table," said Leah Poritz ."I was very surprised because...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Alta Bates nurses planning 5-day strike at Oakland, Berkeley campuses

OAKLAND -- Registered nurses at Alta Bates Summit Medical Center are holding a five-day strike in response to high turnover rates and alleged workplace violence issues.Starting Monday, members of the California Nurses Association and National Nurses United are calling on Sutter Health to provide a workplace violence prevention plan in each unit and give resources workers need to do their jobs properly, in efforts to combat the "mass exodus" of nurses the medical center is facing."I am seeing nurses leave the medical center for other nursing positions on a regular basis. We have nurses working overtime, and even double shifts day...
BERKELEY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Bay Area police sideshow response is tale of two cities

VALLEJO -- Big sideshows with a few hundred spectators erupted in two Bay Area cities overnight but the responses from the Oakland and Vallejo police departments were very different.Neighbors said Vallejo police went in and broke up a sideshow very quickly. Over in Oakland, neighbors said the police watched a sideshow from a distance and did nothing."Spinning and making a lot of noise, a lot of noise," said Vallejo resident Enrique Sigui.Screeching tires woke up Sigui. It happened in front of his corner house at the intersection of Columbus Parkway and Georgia Street at around 10:40 p.m. Saturday."It's...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Fire at Tenderloin hotel displaces ten people, four pets

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) – The second floor of the Boyd Hotel in San Francisco's Tenderloin caught fire Monday, displacing ten people and one four pets, according to the San Francisco Fire Department. The fire was reported in a room of the residential hotel 41 Jones St. at 2:45 p.m. The fire was extinguished by 2:55 p.m. but the Red Cross had to be notified to assist displaced residents. SFFD said the fire was caused by a resident's smoking. There is no further information at this time. 
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Train strikes semi-truck in Berkeley near Aquatic Park

BERKELEY -- A cargo train struck a semi-truck in Berkeley Wednesday, according to authorities.Berkeley police said the collision was reported at 12:44 pm, we learned that a cargo train struck a semi-truck/trailer in the area of Bancroft Way along the northern end of Aquatic Park.The circumstances surrounding the crash were not immediately known. Police urged drivers to plan alternate routes and avoid the area.The crash comes four days after a person was hit and killed by a train in Berkeley, in the area of Carlton Street about a half-mile south of the Bancroft Way location.
BERKELEY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Early earthquake detection system still cumbersome to install and use

SAN JOSE -- Tuesday's 5.1 magnitude earthquake centered in San Jose's east foothills provided a real-life test of the potential and limitations of the state's earthquake early detection and warning system."The point of the earthquake early warning is not to alert you to every little rumble that you may possibly feel. Only the ones that may knock stuff off the shelves or put you in harm's way," says Lori Nezhura, CAL OES Deputy Director.Sign up for MyShake app and emergency text message alertsNezhura says more than 95,000 alerts were issued to people throughout the Bay Area. Under the current system,...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Scott Peterson finally moved off San Quentin's death row

SACRAMENTO -- Scott Peterson has been moved off death row more than two years after the California Supreme Court overturned his death sentence for killing his pregnant wife two decades ago, corrections officials said Monday.Peterson was moved last week from San Quentin State Prison north of San Francisco to Mule Creek State Prison east of Sacramento. A new mug shot taken Friday shows Peterson, 50, with salt-and-pepper stubble compared to his previous clean-shaven look.ALSO READ: Identities of infamous killers Cary Stayner and Scott Peterson allegedly stolen in EDD fraud scamJurors imposed the death penalty after convicting Peterson of the first-degree murder...
SAN QUENTIN, CA
CBS San Francisco

Councilmember Treva Reid's campaign focuses on her East Oakland roots

OAKLAND -- With residents wary of a recent rise in violent crime, homelessness, and continuing struggles with blighted streets, Oakland is about to elect a new mayor. Libby Schaaf will be termed out after eight years in office and her successor will take the job as many see Oakland at a crossroads. "Well we have been right here for about 20 years,"  said East Oakland resident Pharoah Powell  "A little bit over 20, actually. About 25 years."A self-described proud Oaklander, Powell says his neighborhood has seen ups and downs over those 25 years. The recent surge in violence has not skipped his...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Jose mayoral candidates lay out their solutions for the city's homeless

SAN JOSE -- The citizens of San Jose will elect a new mayor this November -- a leader who will be faced with thorny, intractable issues like homelessness, crime, police staffing and misconduct.There are two candidates vying for the city's top job -- Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez and City Councilman Matt Mahan.KPIX 5 reporters Devin Fehely and Katie Nielsen sat down with the candidates for a wide-ranging discussion about the issues that they will confront during their first days in office.Both candidates said tackling the deepening crisis of homelessness will be a priority for their administration."We have to...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
95K+
Followers
26K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy