High school production of 9 to 5: The Musical resonates with modern audience

Peninsula high school revives 9 to 5: The Musical 02:34

SAN MATEO -- Some Peninsula high school students are mounting a new production of 9 to 5: The Musical and have found that its theme of workplace equality and female empowerment remain timeless and relevant to today's audiences.

"You have women who are just looked over and they aren't given opportunities that are equal to men," said Hillsdale High School actor Maya Sanchez.

Opening night for the production is Thursday, Oct. 27. More than 70 students are taking part in the live production -- a rarity since the start of the pandemic.

"It's not drastically different than today but it is better," said actor Isabel Vancea.

9 to 5: The Musical is adapted from the popular movie of the same name starring Dolly Parton.

