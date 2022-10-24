ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

mysoutex.com

Hive City Boxing brings awareness to Beeville

Hive City Boxing has set up free boxing classes for the month of October to help raise bullying awareness. These classes, available to any child who would like to learn basic protective skills, will teach children bullying prevention. Head coach Jasmine Acevedo’s main purpose is to reach out to as...
BEEVILLE, TX
KIII 3News

TAMU-K hosts annual golf tournament to support students

KINGSVILLE, Texas — The Texas A&M University-Kingsville golf program is hosting its fifth annual golf tournament, but this tournament is unlike any other because all the proceeds go right back into the program. "We rely on this tournament to help fund travel and help fund equipment and maybe even...
KINGSVILLE, TX
KIII 3News

Two-day camp offers Tuloso-Midway students new opportunities

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Tuloso-Midway High School is undergoing transformational changes starting in the new year. With P-Tech Academy and multiple on-campus pathways, the high school is preparing by having a two-day camp that gives middle school students opportunities they've never had access to before when it comes to exploring careers in technical education.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Portland Target will be bigger than Corpus Christi location

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Target coming to Portland will have a pharmacy, groceries, a Starbucks and curbside services, said developer Michael McLeod-Cobb on Wednesday. The new approximately 128,500 sq. ft. store will anchor in the new mixed-use Portland Town Center, which will have both commercial and residential space.
PORTLAND, TX
KIII 3News

Aransas Pass tiny home community in the works

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A tiny home community is in the works in Aransas Pass. Amanda short was inspired to develop the 'Beloved Garden Tiny Home Community' because she wanted a community her mother can continue to thrive in despite being disabled. This community will highlight the value and skills everyone brings to the table.
ARANSAS PASS, TX
mysoutex.com

The mystery of the missing torch solved

Lady Liberty’s torch has gone missing. While the reason behind the disappearance may be rather mundane, it has now resulted in an effort between Bee County and private citizens to restore the statue to its original design. The Lady Liberty statue resides on the top of the Bee County...
BEE COUNTY, TX
KIII 3News

Las Vegas, Denver, Orlando routes a possibility for CCIA

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi International Airport could soon see the addition of nonstop flights to places such as Las Vegas, Nevada and Orlando, Florida. Corpus Christi frequent flyer Mark Byers said he’s always crisscrossing the country for his job, and even recently took a vacation to Barcelona. He is one resident who sees the potential nonstop flights could bring to the Corpus Christi area.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
aransaspassprogress.com

Aransas Pass Roller Rink a Family Affair

SMALL BUSINESS CORNER: ROCK & ROLL ENTERTAINMENT CENTER, ARANSAS PASSBefore Walmart moved to its present location at the intersection of ... PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!
