South Texas Botanical Gardens displays new eco-friendly Christmas tree
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The South Texas Botanical Gardens is in the process of welcoming it's newest addition. The "Eco-Christmas Tree" is a piece by environmentalist artist Sheila Rogers. The goal is to teach people about conservation and recycling, while also bringing the Plumeria Garden exhibit to life. "We...
mysoutex.com
Hive City Boxing brings awareness to Beeville
Hive City Boxing has set up free boxing classes for the month of October to help raise bullying awareness. These classes, available to any child who would like to learn basic protective skills, will teach children bullying prevention. Head coach Jasmine Acevedo’s main purpose is to reach out to as...
YMCA of the Coastal Bend gets into the Halloween spirit with trunk-or-treat
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Earlier Friday the YMCA of the Coastal Bend got in the Halloween spirit a little early. The organization held their free trunk-or-treat event in the YMCA parking lot. Families got to enjoy an afternoon with fun activities before Halloween night. Gwen Rupert, Interim CEO for...
TAMU-K hosts annual golf tournament to support students
KINGSVILLE, Texas — The Texas A&M University-Kingsville golf program is hosting its fifth annual golf tournament, but this tournament is unlike any other because all the proceeds go right back into the program. "We rely on this tournament to help fund travel and help fund equipment and maybe even...
Our favorite local Halloween decorations
Tombs of terror in Ingleside, shaky skeletons in Portland, towering villains in Corpus Christi, and possessed phantoms in Portland are a few of the spooky things you will see.
Here's how you can help feed 1,000 Corpus Christi families this Thanksgiving
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — More than 34 million Americans are living with food insecurity everyday, according to the USDA. These families lack consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life. In Nueces County, more than 22 percent of children live...
Two-day camp offers Tuloso-Midway students new opportunities
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Tuloso-Midway High School is undergoing transformational changes starting in the new year. With P-Tech Academy and multiple on-campus pathways, the high school is preparing by having a two-day camp that gives middle school students opportunities they've never had access to before when it comes to exploring careers in technical education.
Portland Target will be bigger than Corpus Christi location
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Target coming to Portland will have a pharmacy, groceries, a Starbucks and curbside services, said developer Michael McLeod-Cobb on Wednesday. The new approximately 128,500 sq. ft. store will anchor in the new mixed-use Portland Town Center, which will have both commercial and residential space.
Aransas Pass tiny home community in the works
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A tiny home community is in the works in Aransas Pass. Amanda short was inspired to develop the 'Beloved Garden Tiny Home Community' because she wanted a community her mother can continue to thrive in despite being disabled. This community will highlight the value and skills everyone brings to the table.
mysoutex.com
The mystery of the missing torch solved
Lady Liberty’s torch has gone missing. While the reason behind the disappearance may be rather mundane, it has now resulted in an effort between Bee County and private citizens to restore the statue to its original design. The Lady Liberty statue resides on the top of the Bee County...
Food Truck fest says you'll get the whole enchilada at this weekend's event
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There's going to be a big need for food trucks this weekend. The Borchard Fairgrounds made a big push for food trucks after former President Donald Trump announced his event in Robstown this Saturday. However, 50 food trucks were already committed to a different event,...
Las Vegas, Denver, Orlando routes a possibility for CCIA
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi International Airport could soon see the addition of nonstop flights to places such as Las Vegas, Nevada and Orlando, Florida. Corpus Christi frequent flyer Mark Byers said he’s always crisscrossing the country for his job, and even recently took a vacation to Barcelona. He is one resident who sees the potential nonstop flights could bring to the Corpus Christi area.
aransaspassprogress.com
Aransas Pass Roller Rink a Family Affair
SMALL BUSINESS CORNER: ROCK & ROLL ENTERTAINMENT CENTER, ARANSAS PASSBefore Walmart moved to its present location at the intersection of ... PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!
Multiple airlines express interest in coming to Corpus Christi at Vegas trade convention
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Routes World 2022 conference allowed Corpus Christi International Airport Director Kevin Smith to gauge airlines’ interest in bringing routes to the Coastal Bend, and he tells 3NEWS those conversations went very well. Southern Airways Express, as well as JSX – an airline which...
KIII TV3
Cooler temperatures behind cold front in Corpus Christi
Wind will decrease behind the front. High temperatures are in the upper 70s with lots of sunshine.
City of Corpus Christi welcomes new public health director
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The city through a huge welcome party for the new health director of the Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public District. Dr. Fauzia Khan comes from the Oklahoma State Department of Health and holds a Master's of Public Health from Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia. "I'm here...
Rethinking the way mental health crises are handled in the Coastal Bend area
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Local law enforcement joined quite a number of mental health service providers to discuss how to improve the way mental health crises are handled in our area. The discussion taking place on the campus of Del Mar College. Senior Corpus Christi Police Department officer Shawn...
City of Corpus Christi celebrates newly renovated North Beach History Plaza
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The city of Corpus Christi held a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday to celebrate a newly transformed North Beach History Plaza. A cool history fact about North Beach, the first American flag in the Coastal Bend was placed on that soil. In the outdoor plaza, education...
Art Museum of South Texas celebrates 50 years of art, education & inspiration
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — This month, a Corpus Christi staple that celebrates art, education, accessibility and inspiration is ringing in 50 years. In recognition of that, there are several activities and events planned in the coming days and weeks for the community to be part of. On Oct. 4....
KIII 3News
Corpus Christi, TX
