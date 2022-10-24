Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasHarrisburg, NC
Duck Donuts opens 3rd location in Charlotte, NCTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
2022 N.C. Music Hall of Fame induction Ceremony Features Grammy-winning artistsAlexus BrownKannapolis, NC
Two of the Best Fiber Internet Providers (According to CNET) that are Available Commercially in Charlotte, NCJus4NetCharlotte, NC
This North Carolina Eatery Was Named One of the Top 50 Best New Restaurants in America for 2022Kennardo G. JamesCharlotte, NC
Related
Grizzlies' Ja Morant, Brandon Clarke team up for insane alley-oop vs. Brooklyn Nets
What do you get when you combine Ja Morant's vision with Brandon Clarke's insane vertical leap. Another highlight for the always entertaining Memphis Grizzlies. In the first quarter against the Brooklyn Nets on Monday, Morant tossed a pass to Clarke, who skied high for a thunderous one-handed dunk over Day'Ron Sharpe. The second-year Nets forward was no match for Clarke's hops as he brought the FedExForum crowd to its feet in celebration.
Yardbarker
Key Points: Kuzma, Porzingis Have Big Nights, Lead Wizards Past Pistons in D.C.
The Washington Wizards earned a 120-99 victory over the Detroit Pistons in D.C. The Wizards Superstar, Bradley Beal was limited to just 21 minutes of playing time due to tightness in his back. He was able to come back and play in the third quarter after missing the whole second quarter. This did not affect the Wizards negatively and they were able to roll to victory.
Atlanta Hawks Defeat Detroit Pistons 118-113
Summary, stats, and highlights from the Atlanta Hawks game against the Detroit Pistons.
Raptors strong late in giving 76ers fourth loss in five games
Gary Trent Jr. scored 21 of his 27 points in the second half and the Toronto Raptors defeated the visiting
Bucks use lopsided run after Nash ejected, beat Nets 110-99
Giannis Antetokounmpo had 43 points, 14 rebounds and five assists as the Milwaukee Bucks went on a lopsided run after Brooklyn coach Steve Nash was ejected in the third quarter and beat the Nets 110-99
Evan Mobley’s breakout game leads Cleveland Cavaliers to 103-92 win over Orlando Magic
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- So much for that slow start. One day after Cleveland Cavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff put the blame on himself for Evan Mobley’s lack of involvement early in the season, Bickerstaff followed through with his promise to adjust. Mobley did the rest, helping lead the Cavaliers to a 103-92 win over the young, still-winless Orlando Magic on Wednesday night. It’s Cleveland’s third straight victory.
Clayton News Daily
Falcons, Panthers meet attempting to climb NFC South standings
Perhaps because they're in the NFC South, the Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons are right in the thick of a divisional title race. The Panthers, despite their snags, have the right formula against divisional opponents and they'll try to capture another victory when they take on the Falcons on Sunday afternoon in Atlanta.
Clayton News Daily
Russell Wilson Says He’s ‘Ready to Rock’ Sunday vs. Jaguars
Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson said that he intends to play this weekend in London for a Week 8 matchup against the Jaguars. Speaking to reporters after a practice session Wednesday in Harrow, England, Wilson—who missed last Sunday’s loss to the Jets with an injured hamstring—claimed that he feels “great” and is “ready to rock,” per Mike Klis of 9News. He shared that he completed rehab exercises on the team’s eight-hour plane ride from Denver, while many of his teammates were sleeping.
Clayton News Daily
Bears’ Roquan Smith Breaks Down Upon News of Robert Quinn Trade
The Bears reportedly traded star pass rusher Robert Quinn to the Eagles on Wednesday in exchange for a fourth-round pick, giving Philadelphia a much-needed talent on the defensive line ahead of the push for the postseason. On the other hand, Chicago will lose a valued veteran and leader, a fact...
Terry Rozier's Injury Status For Hornets-Knicks Game
Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier has been ruled out with an ankle injury for Wednesday night’s game against the New York Knicks.
Clayton News Daily
Report: Giants’ Nick Gates Activated After Gruesome Leg Injury
View the original article to see embedded media. After missing over a year of action due to a gruesome leg injury, Giants offensive lineman Nick Gates is being added to the team’s active roster Wednesday, per Giants Country. The news was first reported by ESPN’s Jordan Raanan. During...
Clayton News Daily
Report: Eagles Trade for Bears All-Pro DE Robert Quinn
View the original article to see embedded media. The Eagles are the NFL’s last undefeated team this season, but Philadelphia doesn’t appear to be getting complacent. To wit, the Eagles acquired Pro Bowl defensive end Robert Quinn from the Bears on Wednesday, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Chicago receives a fourth-round draft pick in exchange for Quinn, according to Schefter.
Clayton News Daily
Week 8 Stat Projections: Running Back Rankings
The running back can be such a grind for fantasy rosters with weakness at the position. An excellent fantasy team can turn on a dime with one significant running back injury. Following each offense requires a lot of time, but being a week ahead can lead to savings in free-agent spending and potential late-season help when a backup player earns starting snaps. Here’s a look at some running back situations that could change by the end of the week.
Clayton News Daily
Saints’ Dennis Allen to Start Dalton at QB Over Healthy Winston
Saints coach Dennis Allen announced Wednesday that backup quarterback Andy Dalton will start against the Raiders on Sunday. The decision didn’t come as a huge surprise, because Dalton has started the past four games while Jameis Winston continues to recover from four fractures in his back and an ankle injury.
Wizards move to 3-1 on the season after win over Detroit
The Washington Wizards returned home on Tuesday night after stuffing their first loss of the season.
Comments / 0