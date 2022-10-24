ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comments / 0

 

The Commercial Appeal

Grizzlies' Ja Morant, Brandon Clarke team up for insane alley-oop vs. Brooklyn Nets

What do you get when you combine Ja Morant's vision with Brandon Clarke's insane vertical leap. Another highlight for the always entertaining Memphis Grizzlies. In the first quarter against the Brooklyn Nets on Monday, Morant tossed a pass to Clarke, who skied high for a thunderous one-handed dunk over Day'Ron Sharpe. The second-year Nets forward was no match for Clarke's hops as he brought the FedExForum crowd to its feet in celebration.
MEMPHIS, TN
Yardbarker

Key Points: Kuzma, Porzingis Have Big Nights, Lead Wizards Past Pistons in D.C.

The Washington Wizards earned a 120-99 victory over the Detroit Pistons in D.C. The Wizards Superstar, Bradley Beal was limited to just 21 minutes of playing time due to tightness in his back. He was able to come back and play in the third quarter after missing the whole second quarter. This did not affect the Wizards negatively and they were able to roll to victory.
DETROIT, MI
Cleveland.com

Evan Mobley’s breakout game leads Cleveland Cavaliers to 103-92 win over Orlando Magic

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- So much for that slow start. One day after Cleveland Cavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff put the blame on himself for Evan Mobley’s lack of involvement early in the season, Bickerstaff followed through with his promise to adjust. Mobley did the rest, helping lead the Cavaliers to a 103-92 win over the young, still-winless Orlando Magic on Wednesday night. It’s Cleveland’s third straight victory.
ORLANDO, FL
Clayton News Daily

Falcons, Panthers meet attempting to climb NFC South standings

Perhaps because they're in the NFC South, the Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons are right in the thick of a divisional title race. The Panthers, despite their snags, have the right formula against divisional opponents and they'll try to capture another victory when they take on the Falcons on Sunday afternoon in Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
Clayton News Daily

Russell Wilson Says He’s ‘Ready to Rock’ Sunday vs. Jaguars

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson said that he intends to play this weekend in London for a Week 8 matchup against the Jaguars. Speaking to reporters after a practice session Wednesday in Harrow, England, Wilson—who missed last Sunday’s loss to the Jets with an injured hamstring—claimed that he feels “great” and is “ready to rock,” per Mike Klis of 9News. He shared that he completed rehab exercises on the team’s eight-hour plane ride from Denver, while many of his teammates were sleeping.
DENVER, CO
Clayton News Daily

Bears’ Roquan Smith Breaks Down Upon News of Robert Quinn Trade

The Bears reportedly traded star pass rusher Robert Quinn to the Eagles on Wednesday in exchange for a fourth-round pick, giving Philadelphia a much-needed talent on the defensive line ahead of the push for the postseason. On the other hand, Chicago will lose a valued veteran and leader, a fact...
CHICAGO, IL
Clayton News Daily

Report: Giants’ Nick Gates Activated After Gruesome Leg Injury

View the original article to see embedded media. After missing over a year of action due to a gruesome leg injury, Giants offensive lineman Nick Gates is being added to the team’s active roster Wednesday, per Giants Country. The news was first reported by ESPN’s Jordan Raanan. During...
WASHINGTON, CA
Clayton News Daily

Report: Eagles Trade for Bears All-Pro DE Robert Quinn

View the original article to see embedded media. The Eagles are the NFL’s last undefeated team this season, but Philadelphia doesn’t appear to be getting complacent. To wit, the Eagles acquired Pro Bowl defensive end Robert Quinn from the Bears on Wednesday, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Chicago receives a fourth-round draft pick in exchange for Quinn, according to Schefter.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Clayton News Daily

Week 8 Stat Projections: Running Back Rankings

The running back can be such a grind for fantasy rosters with weakness at the position. An excellent fantasy team can turn on a dime with one significant running back injury. Following each offense requires a lot of time, but being a week ahead can lead to savings in free-agent spending and potential late-season help when a backup player earns starting snaps. Here’s a look at some running back situations that could change by the end of the week.
ARIZONA STATE
Clayton News Daily

Saints’ Dennis Allen to Start Dalton at QB Over Healthy Winston

Saints coach Dennis Allen announced Wednesday that backup quarterback Andy Dalton will start against the Raiders on Sunday. The decision didn’t come as a huge surprise, because Dalton has started the past four games while Jameis Winston continues to recover from four fractures in his back and an ankle injury.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

