Cheektowaga pizzeria doesn’t budge on wing prices
The prices of pizza and wings have taken an astronomical jump recently. The times of reasonably priced pizza pies and chicken wings seem to be long gone. It’s a real task now to find a pizzeria that makes their food affordable for families. However, one establishment in Cheektowaga has...
Two Places in New York State Rank Horribly For Bed Bugs
It's always fun to travel, at least for most people. You get to be in a new environment and have fun with family and friends. Unfortunately, sometimes you run into problems with acccomodations with a motel, hotel or AirBnB. Bed bugs are one of those problems you never want to...
Five New York Cities Make The List Of ‘Best Cities For Pumpkin Lovers’
October is all about Halloween fun. You can't have that fun without the pumpkins. Does New York State actual enjoy these fall classics?. Not only does the month of October have the holiday of Halloween, it has a holiday to honor our massive orange friends. National Pumpkin Day takes place each and every year on October 26th. In honor of this holiday, LawnStarter ranked 2022’s Best Cities for Pumpkin Lovers. We all want to go where the pumpkins are right?
Story Behind Weird Sad Face Sign In Western New York
If you have taken a ride through the Southtowns here in Western New York you might have driven past a weird sad face and thought what is up with that?. The sad face sign is nailed to a tree at the corner of Omphalius Road and Cole Road Boston, New York.
This Western New York Plaza Is About To Get Even Busier
Four new stores will be opening this Thursday in one of Buffalo’s craziest plazas - but for local bargain hunters, it might be worth it. The Boulevard in Amherst, formerly known as Burlington Plaza, has a notoriously annoying parking lot to navigate through. It’s already home to popular shopping destinations like Target, Lowe’s, Bed Bath & Beyond, and 50 other stores and restaurants. It’s always crowded, and finding a parking spot near the store where you want to shop is often stressful.
Moe's Southwest Grill coming to Niagara Falls
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Niagara Falls is getting its first Moe’s Southwest Grill sites. The two locations will come from the same franchisee that has brought two Papa John’s to the city. Muhammed Shoaib has signed a lease deal to bring the Mexican fast casual brand to...
‘Christmas in the Country’ Artisan Market returns for the holidays
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — While it may still be October, Western New York is already getting into the holiday spirit. The popular ‘Christmas in the Country’ Artisan Market is returning to the Hamburg Fairgrounds. Dan Kaczynsk, Premier Promotions, joined News 4 at 4 to discuss the upcoming event. View the full segment above.
Unknown Stories of WNY: Before this WNY nun, the FBI had none
BUFFALO, N.Y. — It is the story of a major life change, that made history along the way. The story of a local woman who went from being a nun, to becoming one of the F.B.I.'s first-ever female special agents. Joanne Pierce grew up in Niagara Falls, and after...
Buffalo Restaurant Finally Updates Hours and WNY is Thrilled
Most people go out to eat on a Friday and Saturday night. Sometimes a Thursday is a sneaky popular night for people to go out to a local restaurant in Western New York. During the summer and fall, however, really any day of the week is a popular day to go out and sometimes because of schedules, people find that a Tuesday or Wednesday is the best night to go out to eat.
Christmasville Fire Truck Parade Scheduled in Lancaster, New York
It is a tradition that has grown bigger and bigger every single year. Get your kids bundled up, pour a little mini bottle in that hot cocoa for the parents and head out to Lancaster! What day is the Christmas fire truck parade in Lancaster?. Mark your calendars for what...
Archives Pub to open at former Third Street Tap Room under new ownership
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A Niagara Falls pub could reopen by Thanksgiving with a new name and theme. The Archives Pub is under development at 439 Third St., most recently the Third Street Tap Room. It’s the latest from Morgan Genovese, who last year opened Goldbar next door at 435 Third St. as a cocktail bar with a small-plate tapas menu.
T.J.Maxx, HomeGoods, Homesense and Sierra joining Marshalls in plaza in Amherst
The stores are set to open in the shopping center located at 1501 Niagara Falls Boulevard on Thursday and will join Marshalls which opened in April.
26 Shirts selling Halloween t-shirt to raise funds for 12-year-old from Olean battling rare cancer
OLEAN, N.Y. — A 12-year-old girl from Olean is battling a liver cancer only one in 5-million people get, and now Bills fans are trying to raise money for her treatments and medical bills through 26 Shirts. The clothing company has created a t-shirt with "The Nightmare From Buffalo"...
wellsvillesun.com
Allegany County artist Eric Jones wins ” Outrageous Pumpkins,” Season 3 on the Food Network
View slideshow of the West Clarksville artists big win. Eric Jones was already a one man tourist attraction for Allegany County, and that was before he appeared on network television. The carving artist, who creates sculptures from all different mediums, was the winner of the popular Food Network series, “Outrageous Pumpkins.” The regional star has been featured by the likes of John Kucko Digital and multiple Western New York television stations. Jones reacts to his triumph on the national scene:
Concerns over ‘Kia Challenge’ grow after deaths of Buffalo teens
"This tragedy in Buffalo with these kids who had their entire lives ahead of them cut short because of a stupid decision that they made for social media clout," said Sgt. Woodward.
Buffalo man sentenced to prison for shooting 2 people outside restaurant on Pearl Street
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man is headed to prison for shooting two people outside of a restaurant on Pearl Street in May. Kyle M. Mickens was sentenced in Erie County Court Wednesday to nine years in prison, followed by five years post-release supervision. The Erie County District Attorney's...
TikTok challenge possibly linked to car crash that killed 4 teens in New York
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A TikTok challenge may be linked to a car crash that killed four teenagers Monday morning in Buffalo, New York. According to The Associated Press, six teenagers were in a speeding Kia car that crashed around 6:30 a.m. on Monday. The Buffalo Police Department said that the car was reported stolen.
Four teenagers, aged 14 to 19, die after stolen car crashes in Buffalo as cops link their deaths to TikTok Kia theft challenge
A dangerous TikTok trend could be to blame for a recent car crash that killed four teenagers and injured two others in Buffalo, New York. The Buffalo City Police Department said the crash happened around 6.30am Monday after the car, a Kia Sportage, was stolen late Sunday evening. All five...
Is Summer Back In Buffalo? Will These Warm Temperatures Last?
Is the world coming to an end? Buffalo is enjoying summer weather at the end of October. But, will it last? Sunday, October 23, 2022, was a beautiful day with a high temperature in the low 70s. Today, Monday, October 24, and tomorrow are expected to be carbon copies. The high today is expected to hit 70, tomorrow it's expected to be 72, according to Weather.com. Even though it's fall, it's going to feel like a nice summer getaway.
WGRZ TV
Neighbors Oppose Microbrewery on West Side
38 TREMONT IS NOW FENCED IN. BEHIND IT IS WHERE OWNER MATT REDPATH PLANS TO SET UP A MICROBREWERY, OUTDOOR RESTAURANT AND A COMMUNITY GARDEN.
