fox32chicago.com
Tavern on Rush closes tonight after 25 years in Gold Coast
CHICAGO - A 25-year run comes to an end Wednesday as Tavern on Rush closes its doors for the final time. Getting a reservation might not be possible today but walk-in customers are still expected to say their final farewells. Owner Phil Stefani announced in August their lease was ending...
fox32chicago.com
Ice rink coming to Wrigley Field as 'Winterland' returns to Wrigleyville this year
CHICAGO - Tighten your skates, because an ice rink is coming to Wrigley Field. Gallagher Way has announced the return of its "Winterland" at Chicago's North Side ballpark. In addition, Christkindlemarket Wrigleyville is making a comeback. Wrigleyville has hosted Winterland before, but the event has never included activities inside the...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago Boat Show will return to McCormick Place this winter
CHICAGO - After a two-year hiatus, the Discover Boating Chicago Boat Show is returning to McCormick Place. The show will return Jan. 11 to Jan. 15. A highlight of the show is two million-dollar yachts on the floor — which attendees may tour. The boat show has been an...
Man reunited with dog after armed carjacking near United Center
CHICAGO — A man has been reunited with his dog after his vehicle was carjacked with his pet still inside on the city’s Near West Side. Tim Sheridan was carjacked around 6 p.m. Tuesday on Western Avenue and Madison Street near Pete’s Fresh Market grocery store, just west of the United Center. Sheridan said he […]
chicagoonthecheap.com
Ghosts of Chicago Night Walk
Follow the trail of the most haunted spots in Chicago with the self-guided Ghosts of Chicago walking tour. Download the app and creep down the spookiest streets in the city while you learn about ghosts, cursed spots and chilling legends. The tour starts at the Chicago History Museum and takes...
The Best Breakfast Sandwiches In Chicago
One thing we’re willing to admit NYC has over Chicago is ease of breakfast sandwich accessibility. But while we don’t have bodegas overflowing with BECs on every corner, Chicago has a lot of destination breakfast sandwiches—ones that make it worth getting out of bed and traveling to.
Irene’s Diner in North Center Serves Up A Nostalgic, Fantastic Breakfast
Everyone loves a classic diner– where the booths are cozy and the coffee is hot. Irene’s is just that, and more. Their tagline is ‘Chicago’s Finer Diner’ where you can go to get a hearty, delicious breakfast. Co-owner Petros Papatheofanis named the diner Irene’s after his mother, and it’s also located in the same spot as his parent’s 80s diner, Alps East once stood. The menu this time around serves elevated farm-friendly staples from chef Noah Zamler (who is also the chef at Press Room). Irene’s, which only just opened last week, comes from the creative team behind Press Room (a beloved West Loop wine bar) to create an elevated diner experience complete with a wide range of choices like chicken and waffles, avocado toast, chickpea salads– and bacon of course. Don’t forget about the variety of pie options too! Diners can expect the usual fare like eggs, pancakes, and waffles, all served with an extra hint of nostalgia, but everything will come from locally sourced and fresh ingredients. Coffee is on the menu as one would expect, along with the ever-popular cold brew from Passion House Coffee Roasters.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago kicks off Halloweek with free costumes for hundreds of children
CHICAGO - Chicago's Halloweek kicked off with a costume giveaway in Washington Park on Saturday. Many of the children wore their costumes to participate in the "Upside Down Parade" that followed, walking a path lined with dangers, jugglers and music, including a performance of "Thriller." On October 29, there will...
fox32chicago.com
911 dispatcher honored for helping Aurora mom deliver baby at home
LISLE, Ill. - They are often the unsung heroes of first responders, but Wednesday night in Lisle, 911 dispatchers were honored at the DuPage County Valor Awards. Among them was Jessenia Bahena, a dispatcher at the Aurora 911 Center, who got an unusual call at 1:45 a.m. on July 15 from a mother in active labor.
Where to get the best pizza in Chicago
photo of pizzaPhoto by manvi mathur (Creative Commons) Where should go you when you're craving some amazing pizza in Chicago? There are so many choices it can be overwhelming. Here are my favorite choices for a great slice of pie.
fox32chicago.com
Man giving high-quality tents to homeless people says Chicago has failed them: 'Red tape is killing people'
CHICAGO - Andy Robledo has been called "the dude doing the orange tents." And rightfully so. He has been providing the high-quality, bright orange tents to the city’s homeless population for about a year. The striking temporary dwellings can be found at many of the city’s encampments: "Tent City"...
fox32chicago.com
Teen shot on bike path in Chicago's far north suburbs: police
WAUKEGAN, Ill. - A 16-year-old boy was shot Wednesday afternoon on a bike path in north suburban Waukegan. Around 1:30 p.m., Waukegan police officers responded to Washington Street and the Robert McClory Bike Path for a reported shooting. When officers arrived at the scene, they located one shooting victim who...
Lao Sze Chuan Opening New Locations in Willis Tower and Schaumburg
The company already has ten sites throughout Chicagoland
Workers robbed while loading food truck in Brighton Park
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Workers loading up food trucks were robbed in the Brighton Park neighborhood. CBS 2 talked with the Pablo's Tacos workers. They said they were loading food into the truck around 4:30 a.m., in the 4100 block of South Archer, when a white Jeep Cherokee pulled up. A worker said the offender pulled out a gun. One of the victims gave the offender $200. Two offenders stole items from inside the vehicle. Police said the same offenders then entered a business at the same location and robbed two more people at gunpoint. No injuries were reported. Police are investigating.
Food truck chef hit by stray bullet in Pilsen
A cook in a Pilsen food truck was shot while working the grill last week, and his friend and business partner is trying to help him make a full recovery.
Giant 127-year-old Tiffany glass window back at South Loop's Second Presbyterian Church
CHICAGO (CBS) -- After a year long restoration, it's back and it's beautiful.A 127-year-old Tiffany stained glass window is getting back in place at the Second Presbyterian Church in the South Loop. The mammoth balcony window stands 16 feet high and is comprised of some 22 panels, including thousands of individual pieces of glass.
Deer jumps through window of nursing home in Westmont
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A deer jumped through a window of a nursing home in Westmont Wednesday. According to the Westmont Fire Department, a large buck entered Westmont Manor Health and Rehab Center, "knocked two people down and headbutted another person." The buck then jumped through the window and left the building. Fire officials said there were no injuries. Officials have not reported the condition of the deer.
seniorshousingbusiness.com
Centennial Expands Redevelopment Plans for Hawthorn Mall in Vernon Hills, Illinois to Include Seniors Housing
VERNON HILLS, Ill. – Dallas-based real estate firm Centennial has revealed plans to expand on its Hawthorn 2.0 redevelopment of Hawthorn Mall, a super-regional shopping center in Vernon Hills, a northern suburb of Chicago. Built in 1973, the mall currently houses over 120 retailers. Centennial first announced the redevelopment...
fox32chicago.com
Family demands answers after ‘loving, feisty, 26-year-old’ is shot and killed on Lake Shore Drive near Kenwood
CHICAGO - Family members are struggling to make sense of how a loving mother of two girls was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon on DuSable Lake Shore Drive near the Kenwood neighborhood. Dashawnna Threatt, 26, was a passenger in a car when someone opened fire in the 4500 block of...
