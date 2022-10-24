Read full article on original website
Mike McCarthy Reacts To Cowboys' Big Trade On Tuesday
On Tuesday, the Cowboys acquired defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and a 2024 seventh-round pick from the Raiders in exchange for Dallas' 2023 sixth-round pick. When asked today about how Hankins' arrival will impact current Cowboys' defensive tackle Neville Gallimore, head coach Mike ...
Steelers HC Mike Tomlin praises Eagles' QB Jalen Hurts ahead of Week 8 matchup
Jalen Hurts entered the 2022 season looking to prove he was the answer to the Philadelphia Eagles' question at quarterback. Seven weeks into the season, Hurts and the Eagles remain the NFL's only unbeaten team, and Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has taken notice of the third-year quarterback's growth.
Edwards scores 34; Wolves beat Spurs 134-122
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 34 points, and reserve guard Jaylen Nowell added 23 points for the Minnesota Timberwolves in a 134-122 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night. Karl-Anthony Towns added 21 points for Minnesota, which bounced back after a 115-106 loss to San Antonio...
