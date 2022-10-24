Read full article on original website
FOX Carolina
Greenville County Schools rank third in state for ACT scores
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Schools say the county ranks third out of all regular, public school districts in South Carolina on the ACT for graduating seniors. According to the district, the class of 2022 earned an average ACT score of 20.9, improving from last year’s average...
golaurens.com
LDHS students participating in Chick-fil-A Leader Academy
This year, Chick-fil-A Leader Academy™ is partnering with Laurens District 55 High School to provide curriculum opportunities that teach students important leadership skills to help make a difference in their community. Twenty-nine students were selected by Laurens District 55 High School to participate in Chick-fil-A Leader Academy, a national...
golaurens.com
County Council commends PC, Cornelson on new free tuition initiative
In a brief meeting Tuesday, Laurens County Council made appointments and commended Presbyterian College and local benefactor Ann Cornelson, from a new location. The council is meeting in the training room of the Voter Registration and Elections Office on Bolt Drive in Laurens, while its normal meeting place - the Historic Courthouse in downtown Laurens - is undergoing more than $3 Million in renovations. The building is fenced-off while the extensive exterior renovations are taking place, supervised by Mashburn Construction.
Laurens County Sheriff’s Office announces new student trauma awareness program
A joint initiative was announced between the Laurens County Sheriff’s, DHEC, and the Laurens County School District to support students dealing with trauma.
golaurens.com
Growth paying for growth: City of Clinton commissions study on impact fees
The City of Clinton is looking into how to have growth but not having its current residents forced to pay for it. Fast-growing states like Arizona and Florida have known for decades that impact fees are the way to make this happen. More recently, areas of South Carolina like Fort Mill south of Charlotte have adopted these fees. Woodruff is doing it by an annexation fee, and Laurens School District 55 is examining a fee with the same consultant that the Clinton City Council heard from Monday night.
WHAS 11
Fight at Seneca High School leads to gun found in backpack
Officials at the school said staff members broke up a fight Tuesday morning. A student involved, jumped out of a window leaving behind a bag where the gun was found.
WYFF4.com
Greenville County Schools finding vapes with weapon detection system
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — An Upstate school district is finding that its new weapon detection system is uncovering a different kind of threat. For almost a decade, electronic cigarettes have been the most commonly used tobacco products among middle and high school students in the U.S., according to a report from the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Gun discovered in backpack after fight between students at Seneca High School
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — JCPS officials are investigating after a fight between students led to the discovery of a gun. The incident happened at Seneca High School Tuesday morning, according to Principal Michael Guy. In a letter to parents, Guy said staff members had broken up a fight inside the...
WYFF4.com
South Carolina: Candidates for SC State House District 14
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — Voters in the Laurens County region are heading to the polls to decide House District 14. Republican Rep. Stewart Jones is being challenged by Democratic candidate Daniel Duncan. Duncan says he's been a truck driver for the past 10 years and a newcomer to politics.
South Carolina woman scammed out of $93,000 by scammer pretending to be high school classmate
An Upstate woman lost $93,000 to a scammer pretending to be her high school classmate.
thejournalonline.com
Anderson County to present draft Master Plan for Monkey Park, Timmerman Landing
Anderson County Parks and Recreation will present a draft Master Plan for Timmerman Landing and the Pelzer Monkey Park today (Oct. 25) at 6 p.m. at the Pelzer Gym. The public is invited to attend the community input meeting and see what recreation improvements county and local officials are proposing for the area. (Pictured is the Timmerman kayak launch and landing on the Saluda River.)
coladaily.com
Prisma Health announces CEO appointment for two Columbia locations
Prisma Health has announced the appointment of a new chief executive officer for Prisma Health Baptist and Baptist Parkridge hospitals. Anthony Jackson has been appointed to serve as the CEO for the two locations, selected for his 30 years of leadership in the healthcare industry. According to Prisma Health, Jackson...
golaurens.com
PC unveils new strategic position as ‘America’s Innovative Service College’
Presbyterian College staked out an audacious market position as “America’s Innovative Service College” Friday during an event to announce the college’s new strategic plan. “Advancing the Championship Spirit: A Bold, New Future” revealed not only an exciting new direction for PC but set the stage for...
Non-profit to break ground on housing for homeless adults with disabilities
A new development may be the solution for adults experiencing chronic homelessness with mental or physical disabilities in Greenville County.
Dozens arrested as part of “Operation SC Sweep” for parole or probation violations
Dozens in the Upstate were arrested as part of "Operation SC Sweep," a statewide effort to take people into custody who have violated the terms of their parole or probation.
In-person early voting begins in South Carolina for November midterms
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Early voting in person has begun for South Carolina. As voters make their way to the polls in South Carolina this election season, they will have a lot to consider. Among them, a referendum -- Voters will be asked to consider a $156-million bond to...
golaurens.com
Laurens Academy volleyball wins SCISA Class A state championship
The Laurens Academy volleyball team claimed the SCISA Class A state championship on Monday night in Belk Arena on the campus of Erskine College. Laurens Academy defeated Cambridge Academy 3-1 to win the title. The Crusaders shut out Curtis Baptist 2-0 to advance to the finals. LA finished the season...
USC Gamecock
PHOTOS: Moments from the 2022 South Carolina State Fair
The South Carolina State Fair is a 12-day event hosted by the State Agricultural and Mechanical Society of South Carolina. The fair features a variety of rides, games and food for patrons to enjoy. This year’s SC State Fair arrived in Columbia on Oct. 12 and closed on Oct. 22, 2022. Photos captured by Calista Pushman | The Daily Gamecock and Xavier Martin | The Daily Gamecock.
Hose manufacturer adds 120 jobs in Anderson County
Flexon Industries, a manufacturer of water hoses and extension cords, completed an expansion of its Anderson County plant, adding 200,000 square feet and 120 new jobs, according to a press release from the company.
Nighttime homeless shelter to close in Spartanburg
City Leaders in Spartanburg have decided to close a nighttime homeless shelter.
