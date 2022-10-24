ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
FOX Carolina

Greenville County Schools rank third in state for ACT scores

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Schools say the county ranks third out of all regular, public school districts in South Carolina on the ACT for graduating seniors. According to the district, the class of 2022 earned an average ACT score of 20.9, improving from last year’s average...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
golaurens.com

LDHS students participating in Chick-fil-A Leader Academy

This year, Chick-fil-A Leader Academy™ is partnering with Laurens District 55 High School to provide curriculum opportunities that teach students important leadership skills to help make a difference in their community. Twenty-nine students were selected by Laurens District 55 High School to participate in Chick-fil-A Leader Academy, a national...
LAURENS, SC
golaurens.com

County Council commends PC, Cornelson on new free tuition initiative

In a brief meeting Tuesday, Laurens County Council made appointments and commended Presbyterian College and local benefactor Ann Cornelson, from a new location. The council is meeting in the training room of the Voter Registration and Elections Office on Bolt Drive in Laurens, while its normal meeting place - the Historic Courthouse in downtown Laurens - is undergoing more than $3 Million in renovations. The building is fenced-off while the extensive exterior renovations are taking place, supervised by Mashburn Construction.
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
golaurens.com

Growth paying for growth: City of Clinton commissions study on impact fees

The City of Clinton is looking into how to have growth but not having its current residents forced to pay for it. Fast-growing states like Arizona and Florida have known for decades that impact fees are the way to make this happen. More recently, areas of South Carolina like Fort Mill south of Charlotte have adopted these fees. Woodruff is doing it by an annexation fee, and Laurens School District 55 is examining a fee with the same consultant that the Clinton City Council heard from Monday night.
CLINTON, SC
WYFF4.com

Greenville County Schools finding vapes with weapon detection system

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — An Upstate school district is finding that its new weapon detection system is uncovering a different kind of threat. For almost a decade, electronic cigarettes have been the most commonly used tobacco products among middle and high school students in the U.S., according to a report from the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
WYFF4.com

South Carolina: Candidates for SC State House District 14

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — Voters in the Laurens County region are heading to the polls to decide House District 14. Republican Rep. Stewart Jones is being challenged by Democratic candidate Daniel Duncan. Duncan says he's been a truck driver for the past 10 years and a newcomer to politics.
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
thejournalonline.com

Anderson County to present draft Master Plan for Monkey Park, Timmerman Landing

Anderson County Parks and Recreation will present a draft Master Plan for Timmerman Landing and the Pelzer Monkey Park today (Oct. 25) at 6 p.m. at the Pelzer Gym. The public is invited to attend the community input meeting and see what recreation improvements county and local officials are proposing for the area. (Pictured is the Timmerman kayak launch and landing on the Saluda River.)
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
coladaily.com

Prisma Health announces CEO appointment for two Columbia locations

Prisma Health has announced the appointment of a new chief executive officer for Prisma Health Baptist and Baptist Parkridge hospitals. Anthony Jackson has been appointed to serve as the CEO for the two locations, selected for his 30 years of leadership in the healthcare industry. According to Prisma Health, Jackson...
COLUMBIA, SC
golaurens.com

Laurens Academy volleyball wins SCISA Class A state championship

The Laurens Academy volleyball team claimed the SCISA Class A state championship on Monday night in Belk Arena on the campus of Erskine College. Laurens Academy defeated Cambridge Academy 3-1 to win the title. The Crusaders shut out Curtis Baptist 2-0 to advance to the finals. LA finished the season...
LAURENS, SC
USC Gamecock

PHOTOS: Moments from the 2022 South Carolina State Fair

The South Carolina State Fair is a 12-day event hosted by the State Agricultural and Mechanical Society of South Carolina. The fair features a variety of rides, games and food for patrons to enjoy. This year’s SC State Fair arrived in Columbia on Oct. 12 and closed on Oct. 22, 2022. Photos captured by Calista Pushman | The Daily Gamecock and Xavier Martin | The Daily Gamecock.
COLUMBIA, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy