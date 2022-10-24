ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Student loan forgiveness app goes live, US dollar soars while others sink, and more business news ICYMI

By Associated Press
Elko Daily Free Press
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Upworthy

People compare living costs from the past and now, realize we're living in a world built for the rich

Economists warn that as global inflation continues to increase, the United States is on the cusp of a cost-of-living disaster. The U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates for the first time in more than two decades, stepping up its fight against rapidly growing prices, according to the BBC. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said in a press conference, "Inflation is much too high and we understand the hardship it is causing. We are moving expeditiously to bring it back down."
WASHINGTON STATE
Elko Daily Free Press

AP News Summary at 9:56 p.m. EDT

Fetterman, in debate with Oz, vows to 'keep coming back up'. HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman wouldn’t commit to releasing his full medical records during a highly anticipated debate against Republican Mehmet Oz on Tuesday. Fetterman spoke haltingly throughout the hourlong event more than five months after experiencing a stroke. He has acknowledged that he “almost died” after suffering a stroke in May, but said “it knocked me down and I’m going to keep coming back up.” He also quickly tried to go on offense by attacking Oz’s “gigantic mansions” and his integrity. Oz, a celebrity heart surgeon, ignored his opponent’s health throughout the debate, though he has hammered Fetterman on the issue repeatedly during the campaign. On Tuesday night, Oz instead attacked Fetterman’s “radical positions.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Elko Daily Free Press

AP News in Brief at 6:04 p.m. EDT

PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

Walker's chicken firm tied to benefits from unpaid labor

Herschel Walker campaigns for the U.S. Senate as a champion of free enterprise and advocate for the mentally ill, felons and others at the margins of society. And the Georgia Republican has called for policies that blend those priorities.“If someone comes out of prison, they should have incentives set up that the person has learned a trade, and you give an incentive for a company to hire him so he can make a living for himself,” Walker said Aug. 17 in Kennesaw, Georgia.Walker, who founded Renaissance Man Food Services in 1999 as part of America’s sprawling food processing industry,...
GEORGIA STATE
NBC News

A record number of Americans now have bank accounts

The number of Americans who do not have a bank account fell to a record low last year, as the proliferation of online-only banks and an improving economy is bringing more Americans into the traditional financial system. A new report from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. issued Tuesday found that...
FLORIDA STATE

