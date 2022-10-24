Student loan forgiveness app goes live, US dollar soars while others sink, and more business news ICYMI

Read full article on original website
'BIG MISTAKE!': Trump drops Truth bomb after DeSantis endorses GOP candidate he disavowed
Former President Donald Trump fired off a foreboding Truth on Sunday night, reacting to a Washington Examiner exclusive that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is recording a robocall for a Republican candidate whom Trump has rejected.
Here’s What the US Minimum Wage Was the Year You Were Born
Although minimum wage is higher now than it was years ago, it isn't keeping up with the cost of living. Look at how minimum wage has changed over the years.
Trump joked that the 'only way' to find the SCOTUS leaker from Roe decision is threaten they will be the 'bride of a prisoner'
Donald Trump said threats of being a "bride of another prisoner" should be used to find the source of the Dobbs leak. The court investigation into the Dobbs leak has not yet produced any publically-shared findings. The leak was reported by Politico's Josh Gerstein and Alexander Ward in May ahead...
Inflation is forcing more Americans to live paycheck to paycheck—including half of people who make over $100,000 a year￼
Inflation is forcing Americans of all income levels to live paycheck to paycheck. Inflation is catching up with everyone, and even a stable well-paying job isn’t enough for people to stop living paycheck to paycheck. The U.S. hit an annual inflation rate of 8.2% this month, while wages have...
Amazon raises hourly pay for warehouse and transportation workers
Sept 28 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc's warehouse and transportation workers will receive an increased average starting pay of more than $19 per hour from $18, the world's largest online retailer said on Wednesday.
Upworthy
People compare living costs from the past and now, realize we're living in a world built for the rich
Economists warn that as global inflation continues to increase, the United States is on the cusp of a cost-of-living disaster. The U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates for the first time in more than two decades, stepping up its fight against rapidly growing prices, according to the BBC. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said in a press conference, "Inflation is much too high and we understand the hardship it is causing. We are moving expeditiously to bring it back down."
Recession or Inflation? Governments around the world must pick their poison
Liz Truss' resignation as Prime Minister is being blamed on a faulty economic plan. But her fate should serve as a warning to other countries that may have to grapple with an inconceivable choice.
Trump repeats rant about ‘dirty, crowded’ US airports after flying to Texas rally on newly-repaired Trump Force One
Donald Trump rants about ‘dirty, crowded’ US airports during rally. Donald Trump repeated one of his favourite rants about US airports at his latest rally in Texas, after flying to the state on his newly-repaired jumbo jet dubbed “Trump Force One”. Speaking at a “Save America”...
Elko Daily Free Press
AP News Summary at 9:56 p.m. EDT
Fetterman, in debate with Oz, vows to 'keep coming back up'. HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman wouldn’t commit to releasing his full medical records during a highly anticipated debate against Republican Mehmet Oz on Tuesday. Fetterman spoke haltingly throughout the hourlong event more than five months after experiencing a stroke. He has acknowledged that he “almost died” after suffering a stroke in May, but said “it knocked me down and I’m going to keep coming back up.” He also quickly tried to go on offense by attacking Oz’s “gigantic mansions” and his integrity. Oz, a celebrity heart surgeon, ignored his opponent’s health throughout the debate, though he has hammered Fetterman on the issue repeatedly during the campaign. On Tuesday night, Oz instead attacked Fetterman’s “radical positions.”
Elko Daily Free Press
AP News in Brief at 6:04 p.m. EDT
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman's rocky debate performance fueled concern inside his party on Wednesday, as leaders assessed whether it would significantly shift a race that could decide control of the U.S. Senate and the future of Joe Biden's presidency. Appearing on stage five months after...
Walker's chicken firm tied to benefits from unpaid labor
Herschel Walker campaigns for the U.S. Senate as a champion of free enterprise and advocate for the mentally ill, felons and others at the margins of society. And the Georgia Republican has called for policies that blend those priorities.“If someone comes out of prison, they should have incentives set up that the person has learned a trade, and you give an incentive for a company to hire him so he can make a living for himself,” Walker said Aug. 17 in Kennesaw, Georgia.Walker, who founded Renaissance Man Food Services in 1999 as part of America’s sprawling food processing industry,...
Battle Over Wage Rules for Tipped Workers Is Heating Up
Talia Cella, training manager for burrito chain Illegal PeteÕs, which offers starting pay of $15 plus tips as well as health care, at a location in Denver, Sept. 13, 2022. (Andrew Miller/The New York Times)
A record number of Americans now have bank accounts
The number of Americans who do not have a bank account fell to a record low last year, as the proliferation of online-only banks and an improving economy is bringing more Americans into the traditional financial system. A new report from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. issued Tuesday found that...
