ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 2

Related
azbigmedia.com

ArchWell Health plans 13 senior care facilities in Arizona

High quality senior care will soon be accessible to communities throughout Arizona as 13 innovative primary care health centers open across the Phoenix Metro and Tucson areas. ArchWell Health, a healthcare company providing an advanced model of value-based primary healthcare services to Medicare-eligible seniors, has announced this expansion as part of its significant growth into the southwest region of the U.S.
ARIZONA STATE
KOLD-TV

Hemp homes: cooler, safer building could be in Arizona’s future

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A house that basically heats and cools itself, doesn’t catch fire, and helps reverse climate change may sound too good to be true. That’s what Tucson general contractor Micaela Machado hears from people when she describes homes made with hemp lime. ”You...
TUCSON, AZ
Axios

Health care access especially worrisome in rural Arizona

Arizona's shortage of medical providers has one in five Valley residents worried about accessing health care — and the concern is even more dire for people who live in rural parts of the state, according to a new study by Northern Arizona University. Why it matters: Access to health...
ARIZONA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

More than half a million fentanyl pills seized over 2 days at Arizona's southern border

NOGALES, Ariz. - Five drug busts at Arizona's southern border over the course of a weekend ended in the seizure of more than half a million fentanyl pills. Three busts happened on Saturday in Nogales, and that included 10,400 fentanyl pills in a purse, 114,800 in a dash of a car, and 297,000 in "frame rails and a false compartment of a car," said Customs and Border Patrol Nogales Port Director Michael Humphries in a tweet.
NOGALES, AZ
Arizona Mirror

More reports of voter intimidation at Valley ballot drop boxes are being referred to prosecutors

The Arizona Secretary of State’s Office has forwarded four new reports of voter intimidation near ballot drop boxes to state and federal law enforcement, and it is asking the FBI to investigate a death threat sent to Secretary of State Katie Hobbs and the state election director. One voter, whose name was redacted from a […] The post More reports of voter intimidation at Valley ballot drop boxes are being referred to prosecutors appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Arizona mother warning others after daughter sent to ICU with RSV

DPS says the driver finally stopped in the median at Higley Drive and got out of his car. Arizona’s Family asked Vince Kozar candidly about the real possibility Brittney Griner may never get to play in another WNBA game here again. Glendale police asks for public's help to find...
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Lawsuit filed in Arizona to stop vigilante surveillance of drop boxes

PHOENIX — Protect Democracy filed a lawsuit Tuesday on behalf of the League of Women Voters of Arizona in the U.S. District Court for the District of Arizona. The groups named in the lawsuit include the Lions of Liberty, the Yavapai County Preparedness Team (both related to the Oath Keepers of Yavapai County), Clean Elections USA, a “grassroots organization committed to election integrity,” and several individuals, a press release said.
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy