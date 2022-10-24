Denver to Receive a New Wendy’s Location

The incoming Wendy’s will open at 2770 Colorado Blvd Denver, CO 80207 , according to a commercial construction permit filed with the city.

The project details are as follows:

“Tenant finish/first tenant in space — Wendy’s 2770 S. Colorado Blvd. #150 Interior Tenant Finish for a new drive-thru restaurant.”

Wendy’s is a global franchise that started on November 15, 1969, in Columbus, Ohio. The restaurant is well-known for its creatively-shaped patties, and its ambitious menu including chili, baked potatoes, and frosties.

In recent years, Wendy’s has been anything but shy about the high quality of its fare, often calling out other big chains on social media for their frozen patties and largely un-fresh food.

