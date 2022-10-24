Harrisonburg, October 24 High School 🏈 Game Notice

Allie Hill loves to ride her bike, and she admires cyclists who make the trip from Oregon to Virginia – riding here on Route 76, but she worries about their safety. “What I’ve heard time and time again from people who take Route 76 cross country is the most dangerous state is Virginia. The rumble strips and the lack of a shoulder and cars going very fast make it incredibly unsafe and unwelcoming.”

AFTON, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO