Harrisonburg, VA

Harrisonburg, October 24 High School 🏈 Game Notice

 3 days ago

The Turner Ashby High School football team will have a game with Harrisonburg High School on October 24, 2022, 15:00:00.

Turner Ashby High School
Harrisonburg High School
October 24, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Boys Football

Shenandoah, October 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Strasburg High School football team will have a game with Page County High School on October 26, 2022, 15:30:00.
STRASBURG, VA
Staunton, October 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Staunton High School football team will have a game with Riverheads High School on October 26, 2022, 15:00:00.
STAUNTON, VA
Charlottesville, October 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Louisa County High School football team will have a game with Albemarle High School on October 26, 2022, 15:30:00.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Fort Defiance, October 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Stuarts Draft High School football team will have a game with Fort Defiance High School on October 26, 2022, 15:00:00.
FORT DEFIANCE, VA
WHSV

Turner Ashby rolls past Harrisonburg in Monday night matchup

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Turner Ashby defeated Harrisonburg in a high school football matchup Monday night. The Knights scored 23 points in the first quarter en route to a 51-21 victory over the Blue Streaks. Turner Ashby improves to 6-2 overall and 3-0 in Valley District play. With Monday night’s...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

H.S. Football Playoff Rankings - Week 10

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - High school football playoff rankings entering Week 10. The top eight teams in each region advance to the playoffs. To see the full VHSL playoff rankings, click here. Region 5D. 16. Harrisonburg (0-7 Overall, 0-1 Valley District) Region 3C. 4. Staunton (7-1 Overall, 3-1 Shenandoah District)
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Wilbur S. Pence Middle School closed Wednesday after threat

DAYTON, Va. (WHSV) - Wilbur S. Pence Middle School in Dayton was closed on Wednesday after a threat to the school was made on social media. According to an email sent to parents on Tuesday by Rockingham County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Oskar Scheikl, the school’s administration learned that two students at the school received an anonymous threat on the school over the social media app Snapchat.
DAYTON, VA
jerryratcliffe.com

UVA women’s hoops offers an eighth-grader and a national top-15 prospect

Virginia women’s basketball coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton is leaving no stone unturned when it comes to recruiting future talent. Agugua-Hamilton, better known as “Coach Mox,” has extended two new offers, including one to a promising 13-year-old. Ivanna Wilson Manyacka, a 5-foot-10 eighth-grader from Frederick, Md., announced on her...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Augusta Free Press

Mediterranean food manufacturing facility breaks ground in Verona

A groundbreaking was held earlier this month for a CAVA manufacturing facility in Verona. The 55,000-square-foot facility in Verona will bring jobs to the area and be the foundation where CAVA’s nutritious, bold Mediterranean flavors are created. CAVA has 225 restaurants in 21 states and Washington, D.C. The $30...
VERONA, VA
wvtf.org

25-mile bike trail planned from Cville to Afton

Allie Hill loves to ride her bike, and she admires cyclists who make the trip from Oregon to Virginia – riding here on Route 76, but she worries about their safety. “What I’ve heard time and time again from people who take Route 76 cross country is the most dangerous state is Virginia. The rumble strips and the lack of a shoulder and cars going very fast make it incredibly unsafe and unwelcoming.”
AFTON, VA
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Harrisonburg, VA

Harrisonburg, also known as Rocktown and The Friendly City, is surrounded by one of the most beautiful landscapes in the South. It is the outdoor adventure capital of Shenandoah Valley. With its over 200 restaurants and five craft breweries, Harrisonburg will satisfy any food lover's cravings. At the city's International...
HARRISONBURG, VA
NBC 29 News

Gas prices are going down

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Gas prices are going down slightly across the country, according to the latest numbers from AAA. The average price in Virginia Monday, October 24, is $3.52. This is $0.05 lower than a week ago. AAA shows Waynesboro having the cheapest prices in the NBC29 viewing area,...
WAYNESBORO, VA
WHSV

Shenandoah Green seeking models for Saturday’s fashion show

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - If you’ve ever thought about getting into modeling, Saturday is a time to take a practice lap. Shenandoah Green is hosting its fashion show in Staunton on Oct. 29 and is looking for more people to join the show. Shenandoah Green‘s Georgi Tomisato says people...
STAUNTON, VA
NBC 29 News

Albemarle Co. home damaged by ‘severe’ fire

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - An Albemarle County home is in bad shape after a fire swept through it Wednesday, October 26. Fire fighters were called out to Kimbrough Circle shortly before 2 p.m. “The smoke was coming out the back windows on the side,” neighbor Doreen Vretos said.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Shenandoah County Supervisors table controversial Oranda rezoning

WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) - On Tuesday night the Shenandoah County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to table a controversial rezoning request for a large property just outside of Strasburg. Shockey Precast, a Winchester-based developer, is hoping to rezone more than 98 acres off of Oranda Road from agricultural to industrial...
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA
Poets and Quants

Darden Lands $44 Million Gift From A Grateful Alum

When Dave LaCross graduated with his MBA from the University of Virginia’s Darden School of Business in 1978, he immediately felt a sense of profound gratitude toward the school for what he believed was a life-changing experience. “I recognized well before graduation that I owed a tremendous debt to...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
