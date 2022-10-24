ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winning numbers drawn in ‘MassCash’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

BRAINTREE, Mass. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening’s drawing of the Massachusetts Lottery’s “MassCash” game were:

03-10-13-16-23

(three, ten, thirteen, sixteen, twenty-three)

Comments / 0

