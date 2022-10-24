ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glamorous personal trainer shares exactly what food she eats each week to lose weight without cutting out muffins, donuts and juice

By Shania Obrien
 3 days ago

A fitness coach has revealed the exact grocery shopping list she uses every week to lose weight, and it sees her reaching for plenty of protein, muffins, and low-calorie juice.

Lauren Simpson, 32, from Sydney, has racked up more than two million followers sharing her healthy living tips on Instagram.

She recently posted a video detailing her weekly Woolworths trip where she provided her loyal followers with her meal plans for the week as she 'mini cuts'.

A 'cut' is traditionally a period of eating at a calorie deficit so you can lose body fat while maintaining as much muscle mass as possible.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jWH9M_0ik3ag6F00
Lauren Simpson [pictured], 32, from Sydney, has racked up more than two million followers sharing her healthy living tips
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FPyg6_0ik3ag6F00
A fitness coach has revealed the exact grocery shopping list she uses every week to lose weight, and it sees her reaching for meats, muffins, and low-calorie juice
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35edd4_0ik3ag6F00

'It's the first week of my mini cut, so come with me to the grocery store!' Lauren said in the video.

'I prefer having mince meat when I'm dieting,' she revealed as she picked up beef, turkey, and chicken.

She also purchased whole beetroot, zucchini spaghetti, baby cucumbers, white mushrooms and apples.

'I love to have fruit and vegetables when I'm dieting because it gives a bit of volume to my meals and keeps me full for longer.'

She added: 'It also has high fibre content.'

'I buy spud light potatoes and they are a lower-carb option - so are egg whites.'

In terms of breakfast Lauren eats English muffins, protein oats, yoghurt and Weet-Bix.

She adds some frozen berries and Biscoff spread onto the muffins because of the healthy sweet flavour.

'If you struggle to drink water like me, make sure you try a zero-sugar orange crush cordial,' she said in reference to Cottee's cordial.

Other drinks Lauren purchased include unsweetened almond milk, Oxyshred energy drinks, peppermint tea, and decaf coffee.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gbOIN_0ik3ag6F00
Lauren also heavily recommends the Fibre One strawberry and cream donuts if you're craving something sweet as a single piece is only 90 calories
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20d8tM_0ik3ag6F00
The fitness coach recently posted a video detailing her weekly Woolworths trip where she provided her loyal followers with her meal plans for the week as she mini-cuts
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01AEyy_0ik3ag6F00

Lauren also bought corn thins, rice paper and tuna.

And to add a bit of savoury flavour to her dishes the fitness coach added BBQ sauce, fat-free mayo, and pickled onions to her shopping cart.

'I love mini muffins after dinner especially the Twisted Healthy Treats coconut and passionfruit flavour.'

She also heavily recommends the Fibre One strawberry and cream donuts if you're craving something sweet as a single piece is only 90 calories.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3usfGM_0ik3ag6F00
Many thanked Lauren for the honest insight into what she eats every week during mini cuts

Many thanked Lauren for an honest insight into exactly what she eats every week.

'I love the grocery hauls - they're so great for fitness tips and tricks,' said one woman.

'This is great, thank you for the list!'

