The Resident Sneak Peek: Aunt Billie Eavesdrops on Gigi Discussing Nic
There is nothing like a little girl time. It's the highly-anticipated 100th episode of The Resident and promises to be a fantastic, memorable affair. The Resident's own Manish Dayal is directing yet again, and the momentous hour will bring about a massive event in the form of the Kitbell wedding for which we've been impatiently waiting.
9-1-1's Tracie Thoms Talks Henren Appreciation & Filming That Big Emergency
Hen and Karen are the cornerstone relationship of 9-1-1. The one couple who precedes the pilot has been through many ups and downs over the years, but they always find each other on the other side. 9-1-1 Season 6 Episode 6 saw Karen in severe danger, and they interspersed her...
The Resident Season 6 Episode 6 Review: For Better Or Worse
The hour was pure perfection. To celebrate a milestone in 100 episodes of the series, The Resident Season 6 Episode 6 did a tremendous job of marking the occasion with the long-awaited wedding for Kit and Bell and a beautiful display of these characters we love and adore simply doing what they do best.
The Good Doctor Season 6 Episode 5 Spoilers: Will Shaun Operate On Lim Again?
Would you want your doctor to wear a Halloween costume?. There's a lot of that going on at St. Bonaventure. The Good Doctor Season 6 Episode 5 falls on October 31, and the series is taking full advantage by having many staff members wear costumes. That may confuse Shaun, but...
Watch La Brea Online: Season 2 Episode 5
Did anyone manage to enter the mysterious building?. On La Brea Season 2 Episode 5, Eve, Gavin, and others attempted to commandeer a shipment of black rock to gain access. Meanwhile, new details about Josh and Riley's predicament came to light. Elsewhere, Caroline threatened to alter the timeline, leading to...
Doctor Who: David Tennant Reacts to Return as 14th Doctor
Doctor Who said goodbye to Jodie Whittaker's 13th doctor during Sunday's third and final special. In one of the most shocking moments in Doctor Who's history, Whittaker's Thirteenth Doctor regenerated with a very familiar face. That's right, folks. David Tennant returned to the series as the Fourteenth Doctor. Obviously, we...
East New York Season 1 Episode 5 Spoilers: Regina's Life In Danger
She's celebrating a birthday on East New York Season 1 Episode 5, only to be interrupted by terrible news: a prisoner has escaped, and he's out to get her. The US Marshalls Office -- and Regina's team -- would probably prefer she stay under the radar while they handle this, but that doesn't sound like Regina.
The White Lotus Season 2 Doesn't Reach the Highs of Its Predecessor, but Remains One of HBO's Best Series
The White Lotus broke through in 2021 in a huge way, delivering a compelling story with a clear beginning, middle, and end. In its transition from a limited series to an anthology, there were concerns about whether there would be a fresh enough plot that would stand up to the first.
Shonda Rhimes Recalls Why a "Room Full of Old Men" Said Grey's Anatomy Would Fail
Grey's Anatomy is one of the most popular shows on TV, even 17 years after its premiere. Series creator Shonda Rhimes is speaking out about executives who told her and producing partner Betsy Beers that the show would fail to reach any form of success. "It feels really obvious now,...
The Rookie: Feds Season 1 Episode 5 Review: Felicia
This was a much different episode in many senses. And that's a good thing. The unit was working on two different cases on The Rookie: Feds Season 1 Episode 5. In the tropics, Carter and Simone were trying to apprehend a suspect, and back in The States, Garza, Laura, Brendon, and Elena stumble upon a crime.
The Good Doctor Season 6 Episode 4 Review: Shrapnel
Glassman, get over yourself. On The Good Doctor Season 6 Episode 4, Glassman ghosted for Shaun for as long as he could and got angry at both Andrews and Lea for bringing their concerns about the situation between Shaun and Lim to him. When he finally talked to Shaun, he...
Nancy Drew to End With Season 4 on The CW
Another bites the dust at The CW, and this one hurts. The network announced Wednesday that Nancy Drew will end its run with its upcoming fourth season. A premiere date has not been set, but it will likely return in the first quarter of 2023. “We are so honored and...
The Resident Round Table: Padma's Postpartum Depression, Irving's Arc, & More!
Bell's return was a highlight of The Resident Season 6 Episode 5, which also saw Conrad treating a former patient, Devon making unexpected headway with his clinical trial access, and Irving having time to shine. Join Laura Nowak, Meaghan Frey, and Jasmine Blu as they discuss the hour. What are...
Servant Season 4: First Look and Premiere Date!
It all comes down to this, Servant fans. Apple TV+ has given a return date for Servant's fourth and final season. The series returns Friday, January 13, 2023, with the first episode of its 10-episode season. Additionally, the series finale is set for March 17, 2023. Following its suspenseful finale,...
Quantum Leap Season 1 Episode 6 Review: What A Disaster!
On Quantum Leap Season 1 Episode 6, Janis's shenanigans may still be on the back burner, but they aren't wasting any time addressing the mystery leaper encountered at the end of Quantum Leap Season 1 Episode 5. Meanwhile, some familiar faces and a deep dive into Ben's memories provide unexpected...
Star Trek: Prodigy's Creators Dan and Kevin Hageman Promise To "Deliver the Goods"
No one knew what to expect when Paramount+ announced its partnership with Nickelodeon to create an animated Star Trek series aimed at kids. It had literally never been done before. And by any measure, Star Trek: Prodigy's inaugural ten episodes exceeded anything anyone could have imagined. Premiering on October 28,...
Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season Finale Post Mortem: Showrunner Sascha Penn Talks Unique & Raq's Relationship and Marvin's Journey
We all know Power never dies, and with each passing season of the hit series Power Book II: Raising Kanan, we should be thanking our lucky stars that's the case. Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 2 was a hit from start to finish, furthering the legend of Kanan Stark and continuing to showcase an incredible cavalcade of characters to help tell this twisted tale of money, power, greed, and family.
