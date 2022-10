THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Brian Allen thought his troublesome knee would not be a problem. The Los Angeles Rams center had carefully managed his workload during organized team activities and training camp in hopes that the swelling caused by loose bodies would settle down by the start of the season. “And then, you know, it’s Wednesday morning and we’re playing Buffalo the next day, and I’m getting 50 CCs drained out of my knee,” Allen said. Allen played in the humbling 31-10 loss to the Bills in the Rams’ season opener on Sept. 8, before undergoing surgery the following day on his knee. After sitting out the last five games, Allen looks to be on track to return against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

1 HOUR AGO