ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkhart, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
22 WSBT

Four Winds Field hosts "Cops and Goblins" event

Thousands of trick-or-treaters lined up outside of Four Winds Field Monday evening for free candy. It was all part of the annual 'Cops and Goblins' event hosted by the South Bend Police Department and South Bend Cubs. Dozens of businesses and organizations passed out free candy to children as they...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

2nd Chance Pet: Filbert

(WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!. Sarah Stanton from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to Filbert!. Filbert is about 7 years old, so he doesn’t really have...
MISHAWAKA, IN
22 WSBT

Randolph Park upgrades complete

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — The City of South Bend is celebrating the grand reopening of another city park. The former "Randolph Mini Park" is now upgraded to "Randolph Park". City officials held a ceremonial ribbon cutting and re-naming ceremony this morning. Improvements include a new playground, seating, and...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Big updates coming to the ‘River Queen’ in Elkhart

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An iconic piece of Elkhart’s history is being put into safe storage for the winter. On Monday, the “River Queen” was taken out of the river for what manager Tom Shoff calls a mission to repower her. That means they’re working to...
ELKHART, IN
103.3 WKFR

The Smallest County in Michigan

That would be Cass County. The first permanent settlers in the area which would become Cass County was Uzziel Putnam, his wife, and daughter who settled on November 18, 1825. Just a few years later, the county was organized and named after Lewis Cass, former Secretary of State, Senator, French Ambassador, Secretary of War, and Governor of Michigan. The county boasted a population of 900, including many who migrated from Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia.
CASS COUNTY, MI
103.3 WKFR

Yes, There’s An Actual Apartment in This Old Silo in Allegan

Last week, I asked the question, "Would you stay in a grain bin in Indiana for $100 a night?" And, surprisingly, people enthusiastically answered, "Yes!" Now, the grain bin had been remodeled to act as an Airbnb stay. So, it's not like people were just sleeping in an old, dirty building. Check out the pictures below:
ALLEGAN, MI
WISH-TV

Man pleads guilty to arson in series of Indiana barn fires

GOSHEN, Ind. (AP) — A man has pleaded guilty in connection with a series of barn fires set last year in several northern Indiana counties. The South Bend Tribune reports that an Elkhart County judge gave preliminary approval Monday to the plea agreement with Joseph Hershberger who was charged with eight counts of arson.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Family remembers life of Noelle Riggins

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A local family is speaking out against gun violence after the death of one of their own. Riley High School Sophomore Noelle Riggins was shot and killed Friday afternoon on South Bend’s south side. Just feet away from where Noelle Riggins was shot and...
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

Common council approves SBPD raise

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — A pay raise is on the way for South Bend Police officers. The common council approved the police department's new contract between the city and F.O.P. during their meeting Monday night. It calls for an 8% pay increase next year, with additional 4% raises...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

With 80% of homes at risk; St. Joe Health Dept. urges families to test children’s blood lead levels

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Most of the homes in South Bend could be putting residents at risk for lead poisoning. “Across the city of South Bend, 80% of the housing was built before 1980 which puts those properties at risk of having lead paint. Which is the greatest source of exposure to lead in our environment,” says Dr. Mark Fox, the Deputy Health Officer for the St. Joe Health Department.
SOUTH BEND, IN
95.3 MNC

Michiana Crime Stoppers Shredding Event

Michiana Crime Stoppers is hosting their Fall Shredding Event. Organizers say that for a $20 donation, you can get your documents safety destroyed, which reduces your chances of identity theft. It’s happening on Saturday, October 29, at the St. Joseph County Fairgrounds, from 8 until noon.
MICHIANA, MI
22 WSBT

Man arrested after fire destroys building in South Bend

South Bend. Ind. — South Bend Police have arrested a man in connection to a late-night, extra-alarm fire on Huron Street. 53-year-old Antonio Martinez is being charged with Arson. Several people are looking for a new place to stay. South Bend Fire Assistant Chief Gerard Ellis says he believes...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Suspect arrested in connection to South Bend apartment fire

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A suspect has been arrested in connection to an apartment fire Tuesday night in South Bend. The South Bend Fire Department was called around 10 p.m. to the 2200 block of Huron Street. There were no injuries reported, but some tenants of the apartment were displaced due to the damage done to their homes.
SOUTH BEND, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy