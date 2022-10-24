Read full article on original website
Eddy Street Commons trick or treating event rescheduled
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The Eddy Street Commons trick or treating event has been rescheduled to Wednesday because of forecasted rain. The event will still run from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
22 WSBT
Four Winds Field hosts "Cops and Goblins" event
Thousands of trick-or-treaters lined up outside of Four Winds Field Monday evening for free candy. It was all part of the annual 'Cops and Goblins' event hosted by the South Bend Police Department and South Bend Cubs. Dozens of businesses and organizations passed out free candy to children as they...
WNDU
2nd Chance Pet: Filbert
(WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!. Sarah Stanton from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to Filbert!. Filbert is about 7 years old, so he doesn’t really have...
WNDU
Registration for Christmas assistance programs underway at Kroc Center
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Thousands of families across St. Joseph County will need support to get through a challenging holiday season. But thanks to the generosity of our community, The Salvation Army Kroc Center will be able to help those families. Members of public got a chance to start...
22 WSBT
Randolph Park upgrades complete
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — The City of South Bend is celebrating the grand reopening of another city park. The former "Randolph Mini Park" is now upgraded to "Randolph Park". City officials held a ceremonial ribbon cutting and re-naming ceremony this morning. Improvements include a new playground, seating, and...
WNDU
Big updates coming to the ‘River Queen’ in Elkhart
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An iconic piece of Elkhart’s history is being put into safe storage for the winter. On Monday, the “River Queen” was taken out of the river for what manager Tom Shoff calls a mission to repower her. That means they’re working to...
The Smallest County in Michigan
That would be Cass County. The first permanent settlers in the area which would become Cass County was Uzziel Putnam, his wife, and daughter who settled on November 18, 1825. Just a few years later, the county was organized and named after Lewis Cass, former Secretary of State, Senator, French Ambassador, Secretary of War, and Governor of Michigan. The county boasted a population of 900, including many who migrated from Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia.
Three Rivers, MI Locals React to Mans Mysterious Plea For Butter
If you are not paying attention to your local Facebook groups-- you're missing out! Always good for a great laugh, local online groups are a great way for neighbors and communities to stay informed on local happenings. Quite often these groups are helpful, but other times they are downright hilarious!
West Michigan woman killed in house fire one day shy of birthday
The Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety said they received the call shortly before 2 p.m. Monday. When they arrived, they saw her husband outside trying to break down the back door.
Yes, There’s An Actual Apartment in This Old Silo in Allegan
Last week, I asked the question, "Would you stay in a grain bin in Indiana for $100 a night?" And, surprisingly, people enthusiastically answered, "Yes!" Now, the grain bin had been remodeled to act as an Airbnb stay. So, it's not like people were just sleeping in an old, dirty building. Check out the pictures below:
22 WSBT
Tudor Dixon visits Benton Harbor following Tuesday's debate with Governor Whitmer
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WSBT) — A sold-out crowd tonight heard from Republican Michigan Gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon in Benton Harbor. Dixon took the opportunity to hit the key points of her campaign and fire back after last night's debate. She says at the root of each of her points...
WISH-TV
Man pleads guilty to arson in series of Indiana barn fires
GOSHEN, Ind. (AP) — A man has pleaded guilty in connection with a series of barn fires set last year in several northern Indiana counties. The South Bend Tribune reports that an Elkhart County judge gave preliminary approval Monday to the plea agreement with Joseph Hershberger who was charged with eight counts of arson.
WNDU
Family remembers life of Noelle Riggins
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A local family is speaking out against gun violence after the death of one of their own. Riley High School Sophomore Noelle Riggins was shot and killed Friday afternoon on South Bend’s south side. Just feet away from where Noelle Riggins was shot and...
22 WSBT
Common council approves SBPD raise
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — A pay raise is on the way for South Bend Police officers. The common council approved the police department's new contract between the city and F.O.P. during their meeting Monday night. It calls for an 8% pay increase next year, with additional 4% raises...
WNDU
With 80% of homes at risk; St. Joe Health Dept. urges families to test children’s blood lead levels
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Most of the homes in South Bend could be putting residents at risk for lead poisoning. “Across the city of South Bend, 80% of the housing was built before 1980 which puts those properties at risk of having lead paint. Which is the greatest source of exposure to lead in our environment,” says Dr. Mark Fox, the Deputy Health Officer for the St. Joe Health Department.
95.3 MNC
Michiana Crime Stoppers Shredding Event
Michiana Crime Stoppers is hosting their Fall Shredding Event. Organizers say that for a $20 donation, you can get your documents safety destroyed, which reduces your chances of identity theft. It’s happening on Saturday, October 29, at the St. Joseph County Fairgrounds, from 8 until noon.
22 WSBT
Man arrested after fire destroys building in South Bend
South Bend. Ind. — South Bend Police have arrested a man in connection to a late-night, extra-alarm fire on Huron Street. 53-year-old Antonio Martinez is being charged with Arson. Several people are looking for a new place to stay. South Bend Fire Assistant Chief Gerard Ellis says he believes...
WISH-TV
Michigan City experiencing washouts causing large pot holes on I-94 EB
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WISH) — Several vehicles are reporting flat tires on I-94 eastbound in Michigan City due to rain causing washouts, according to Indiana State Police. Mile Marker 34 is experiencing washouts resulting in large pot holes.
WNDU
Suspect arrested in connection to South Bend apartment fire
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A suspect has been arrested in connection to an apartment fire Tuesday night in South Bend. The South Bend Fire Department was called around 10 p.m. to the 2200 block of Huron Street. There were no injuries reported, but some tenants of the apartment were displaced due to the damage done to their homes.
WNDU
Airsoft pistol confiscated from student at Eagle Lake Elementary School
EDWARDSBURG, Mich. (WNDU) - Officials in Edwardsburg are investigating after an airsoft pellet pistol was brought to a school last week. It happened on Wednesday, Oct. 19, at Eagle Lake Elementary School. According to a letter sent out to parents, the student was immediately removed from class and the airsoft...
