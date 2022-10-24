Where to watch World Cup 2022 live in Australia: Complete TV, online streaming schedule on SBS, SBS On Demand

Read full article on original website
Related
New Zealand Rugby criticised over All Blacks’ ‘disgraceful’ fixture clash with Black Ferns
New Zealand Rugby (NZR) has been criticised for a “disgraceful” fixture clash between the All Blacks and the Black Ferns that will see both national sides kick off less than one hour apart from each other on Saturday.The national men’s rugby time face Japan in Tokyo from 6:50pm New Zealand time (6.50am BST), 40 minutes before Wayne Smith’s side begin their World Cup quarter-final against Wales in Whangarei (7.30am BST). A kick-off time for the Japan game was not confirmed when the fixture was initially announced in August.While the quarter-final line-up for the World Cup was not announced until after...
World Cup records: Most goals, appearances and the youngest and oldest players
Tournament-defining moments, from the youngest player to the biggest margin of victory
ESPN
Australia call for Qatar to 'establish a lasting legacy' on human rights after World Cup
Australia has become the first participating nation at next month's FIFA World Cup to protest about treatment of migrant workers and the LGBTQI+ community in Qatar. Members of the Socceroos have called for Qatar to establish a migrant resource centre and remedy-seeking mechanisms for individuals whose rights have been infringed as well as decriminalising all same-sex relationships in order to "establish a lasting legacy" after the 2022 World Cup.
BBC
T20 World Cup: Australia bowl first v Sri Lanka - clips, radio & text
Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka: "We're excited for the challenge. We are well prepared and we're looking forward to a good battle. "The camp is very confident after the Asia Cup. We chased down good totals and we're in a good position." Post update. Australia captain Aaron Finch: "It is...
NBC Sports
2022 World Gymnastics Championships TV, live stream schedule
New-look U.S. teams headline the world gymnastics championships, live on Peacock from Nov. 1-6. For the first time in a decade, the U.S. women will compete in a global championships team event without Simone Biles, who is on an indefinite, perhaps permanent, break from competition. Suni Lee, who succeeded Biles as Olympic all-around champion in Tokyo, is also sitting out elite competition this year.
BBC
Tim Paine: Cricket South Africa says ball-tampering allegations 'unfortunate' in timing
Cricket South Africa says it is "unfortunate" ex-Australia captain Tim Paine's claims that South Africa tampered with the ball in 2018 did not emerge "at the appropriate time". Australians Steve Smith and David Warner were banned for a year and Cameron Bancroft nine months for their parts in tampering with...
New Zealand Rugby admit they FORGOT they were hosting the women's World Cup and issue grovelling apology over 'disgraceful' fixture clash between All Blacks and Black Ferns
New Zealand Rugby admitted they had forgotten about the World Cup they are hosting after they were criticised for a scheduling clash between their All Blacks and Black Ferns sides. Fans in the rugby-mad country are unimpressed that their men’s side faces Japan in Tokyo on Saturday just 40 minutes...
Sporting News
Ajax vs. Liverpool result, highlights & analysis as Reds secure Champions League progress
Liverpool cruised into the knockout stages of the Champions League as they thrashed Ajax 3-0 in Amsterdam. The Reds took a perhaps undeserved lead into the break after a dinked Mohamed Salah finish rounded off their best move of the half. However, they went up a gear in the second...
Socceroos make collective statement to speak out about Qatar’s human rights record
The Socceroos, including their captain Mat Ryan, have issued a strong collective statement of protest over the human rights record of Qatar
FOX Sports
French coach Renard and Saudi Arabia face tough World Cup
New continent, same problem for Hervé Renard. The Frenchman is leading another team into the World Cup — Saudi Arabia this time after Morocco in 2018 — and again the draw has not been kind. Saudi Arabia opens its tournament against Lionel Messi and Argentina. “We have...
Ireland earn famous World Cup win over England with a little help from Melbourne rain
This most unpredictable and competitive T20 World Cup continues to thrill. This was the first meeting between England and Ireland at a major men’s tournament in more than a decade, and while a weather-impacted finish and a bare MCG meant this win lacked the pulsating delight of the Kevin O’Brien-inspired heist in Bangalore of 2011, this was no less of a famous Irish triumph – the better team on a dank Melbourne evening bust Group 1 wide open.Rain had curtailed the last competitive meeting between the two sides in Guyana in 2010, granting an English side in the mire what...
Sporting News
Netherlands vs. India: Time, TV channel, live stream, squads, tickets for T20 World Cup match
Fresh off their thrilling last-ball win over rivals Pakistan, India will be looking to keep their momentum going when they face the Netherlands. Their Dutch opponents, however, will be aiming to keep their tournament alive after losing to Bangladesh in their opening Super 12 fixture. Here's how you can catch...
David Warner produces STUNNING piece of fielding to prevent a near-certain six before taking a quality catch to dismiss Dhananjaya de Silva in must-win World Cup T20 match
David Warner demonstated his prowess in the field once again to produce a stunning piece of athleticism to prevent a near-certain six against Sri Lanka on Tuesday. Warner, 35, was ineffective as Australia suffered a humiliating defeat by New Zealand in their World Cup opener on Saturday, and Aaron Finch's side are desperate for a win to keep their hopes of progressing to the semi finals alive.
ATP roundup: Denis Shapovalov pulls out Vienna win
Canada’s Denis Shapovalov rode his first serve to a 6-1, 4-6, 6-3 win over fourth-seeded Taylor Fritz of the United
mailplus.co.uk
Stoinis blasts Aussies home
MARCUS STOINIS was the hero for Australia as he blasted the defending champions to a much-needed seven-wicket victory over Sri Lanka at the T20 World Cup in Perth. The hosts, bruised by a hammering against New Zealand, needed a healthy win to repair pride and net run-rate. They were making...
Athletes must be more educated on importance of sponsors - Swans boss speaks out after player activism cost netball a $15million sponsorship
Sydney Swans boss Tom Harley has urged athletes to thoroughly educate themselves before publicly criticising how businesses are run. The AFL club chief executive was speaking at a time when sports sponsorship had become a subject of intense public debate after Australian netball players objected to the financial support of mining company Hancock Prospecting.
Man, 19, Tossed into Water by Great White Shark that Destroyed His Surf Ski During Race in Australia
Nat Drummond was racing off a South Australian beach when he was sent "in the air" by a Great White shark that wrecked his surf ski A 19-year-old surf ski racer was lucky to escape uninjured after being knocked into the ocean by a Great White shark during a recent event in Australia. According to 9News, Nat Drummond was about half a mile into a race on Sunday morning when his surf ski was hit by a large shark that bit into the craft near where he was sitting. "My ski...
Comments / 0