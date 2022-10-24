Read full article on original website
Sporting News
Ajax vs. Liverpool result, highlights & analysis as Reds secure Champions League progress
Liverpool cruised into the knockout stages of the Champions League as they thrashed Ajax 3-0 in Amsterdam. The Reds took a perhaps undeserved lead into the break after a dinked Mohamed Salah finish rounded off their best move of the half. However, they went up a gear in the second...
Victoria Derby betting guide: Tips, betting odds, field, barriers, how to watch
Flemington will host the precursor to the Melbourne Cup this Saturday, with the running of the $2 million Victoria Derby. The race will be run over 2500m and features the best three-year-old horses in the country under set-weight conditions. The winning connections will take home $1.2 million, with Hitotsu taking...
F1 Mexican Grand Prix: Time, schedule, TV channel, streaming for Formula 1 race week
After securing his 13th race win of the season at the United States Grand Prix last time out, Red Bull's Max Verstappen will look to make history at the 2022 Mexican Grand Prix this weekend. Now level with German duo Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel for number of race wins...
