Here are some things to watch this week in the Pac-12 Conference: GAME OF THE WEEK Stanford (3-4, 1-4 Pac-12) at No. 12 UCLA (6-1, 3-1), Saturday. The Cardinal have won two straight and snapped their 10-game conference losing streak with a 15-14 victory last week over Arizona State. The Bruins look to get back to their winning ways after last Saturday’s loss at Oregon, but have not defeated Stanford at the Rose Bowl since 2008. Stanford coach David Shaw has a 10-2 mark against UCLA. The road team has won the last four meetings in this series. MATCHUP OF THE WEEK

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 30 MINUTES AGO