It’s Panthers by a whisker at SSC boys cross country

By by Mike Shaughnessy
 3 days ago

Top-ranked North comes in one point ahead of Rosemount

Lakeville North has had Rosemount nipping at its heels for several weeks, but the Panthers continue to maintain their narrow lead.

One of the most intriguing storylines at the Oct. 14 South Suburban Conference cross country championships was the anticipated duel between the North and Rosemount boys teams. Lakeville North went in ranked first in Class 3A with Rosemount third. They met a week earlier at the Ev Berg Invitational in Owatonna, where North came in first, two points ahead of Rosemount.

Difficult as it might be to believe, it was even closer at the SSC meet at Eagan High School. The Panthers, led by individual medalist Andrew Casey, edged the Irish by one point. The five scoring runners on each team all finished in the top 12. Lakeville North and Rosemount had 13 of the 20 All-South Suburban Conference runners.

A key moment for North was senior Bryce Stachewicz rallying for fifth place after not feeling good mid-race because of what he said was his strategy miscalculation.

“I think everybody else ran how they should, but I almost sold the bag,” Stachewicz said. “I passed a runner late in the race and that’s all we needed to win by one point, but I’m definitely going to reassess for sections.”

Casey, who finished the 5,000-meter course in 16 minutes, 5.3 seconds to win by more than 13 seconds, said “what it boiled down to was making sure we did a mental check each mile of our race, realizing there was a lot of race left and making sure we had enough energy in the tank to take on the rest of it.”

Rosemount senior Ryan Mulrooney, who won the 2021 SSC junior varsity race, was varsity runner-up this year in 16:18.7 and almost led his team past Lakeville North.

“Ryan was on our section meet team at the end of last year,” Rosemount coach Chris Harder said. “Then he trained with our top five returning guys all summer and became part of that group. He put in a lot of work to make himself into the runner he is now.”

Rosemount’s Will Harder and George Edgar finished sixth and seventh, and Andrew Schultz and Joe McNeil were 10th and 11th. Other scoring runners for North were Ethan Kimmel (eighth), Niko Angell (ninth) and Matthew Hendricks (12th).

“I believe it’s the first time our top five guys all finished in under 17 minutes on the Eagan course,” Chris Harder said.

No South Suburban Conference team has won a state boys cross country championship since the league formed in 2010. Coming closest was Burnsville, which finished second in 2011. But until this year, it’s possible the conference never had two of the top three teams in the state rankings.

Harder, who has coached at Rosemount since 1997, said numerous strong upperclassmen have made boys cross country especially competitive this year, not only in the SSC but statewide. “There are a lot of seniors up there in the rankings,” he said.

Ten of the top 12 runners in the SSC race are seniors.

Lakeville North and Rosemount won’t face each other in section competition because North goes to Section 1 and Rosemount is in Section 3. Both are favored to advance to the state meet Nov. 5 at St. Olaf College.

North, especially, carries its state ranking as a target. “It’s been a lot of pressure at times,” Casey said. “Going forward, I think it’s just going to be about staying composed throughout the race and knowing our abilities will get us to where we want to go.”

Rosemount, meanwhile, doesn’t plan to lick any wounds after coming up one point short in the conference meet. This year, the Irish’s goal is to return to the state meet (they finished fifth in Class 3A last year) and make some noise.

“There are years when we would put more emphasis on the conference meet,” Harder said. “This year we think we have a group that can accomplish a little more.”

Highlights

• Lakeville South senior Ethan Starfield finished third in the SSC boys race in 16:21.9 and led the Cougars to third in the team standings, 54 points ahead of fourth-place Shakopee.

• Fifth-place Farmington had two all-conference runners, Andrew Crisp and Mason Sullivan, who were 14th and 15th individually.

• Burnsville ninth-grader Liam Merrel came in 18th, inside the all-conference cutoff. The Blaze finished sixth in the team standings.

• Apple Valley took seventh, two points behind Burnsville. The Eagles’ top runner was senior Aaron Connors, who placed 30th to earn honorable mention all-conference.

• Eastview’s top five runners were underclassmen, led by sophomore Ben Buckley, who finished 27th.

• Eagan’s Owen Helgeson and Aaron Luu finished six-tenths of a second apart, placing 35th and 36th.

• Rosemount had seven of the top 10 finishers in the SSC boys junior varsity race, giving the Irish a 29-point victory over second-place Lakeville North. The Irish’s Ethan Peterson (17:51.9), Boston Peterson, Abram Anderson and Ahman Dye finished first through fourth individually.

SSC boys

Team scores

Lakeville North 35, Rosemount 36, Lakeville South 87, Shakopee 141, Farmington 141, Burnsville 200, Apple Valley 202, Eastview 208, Prior Lake 211, Eagan 217.

All-conference runners

1. Andrew Casey, Lakeville North, 16:05.3; 2. Ryan Mulrooney, Rosemount, 16:18.7; 3. Ethan Starfield, Lakeville South, 16:21.9; 4. Hootie Hage, Prior Lake, 16:23.6; 5. Bryce Stachewicz, Lakeville North, 16:25.5; 6. Will Harder, Rosemount, 16:27.2; 7. George Edgar, Rosemount, 16:32.6; 8. Ethan Kimmel, Lakeville North, 16:32.8; 9. Niko Angell, Lakeville North, 16:34.2; 10. Andrew Schultz, Rosemount, 16:42.6; 11. Joe McNeil, Rosemount, 16:51.7; 12. Matthew Hendricks, Lakeville North, 16:56.8; 13. Aiden Jakubic, Lakeville South, 17:03.0; 14. Andrew Crisp, Farmington, 17:05.0; 15. Mason Sullivan, Farmington, 17:06.3; 16. Owen Johnson, Lakeville South, 17:07.2; 17. Chase Altergott, Lakeville North, 17:15.9; 18. Liam Merrel, Burnsville, 17:24.6; 19. Patrick Grunklee, Rosemount, 17:27.1; 20. Austin Beaudette, Rosemount, 17:27.9.

Sun ThisWeek

Sun ThisWeek

Sun ThisWeek and Dakota County Tribune serve the Apple Valley, Burnsville, Farmington, Eagan, Lakeville & Rosemount communities.

 https://www.hometownsource.com/sun_thisweek/

