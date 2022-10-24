Vinton, October 24 High School 🏈 Game Notice

Kirchner, a sophomore from Williamsport, Md., was active both offensively and defensively from the middle of the front row in helping Roanoke to a 3-1 week. Kirchner registered three straight matches of 12 kills with attack percentages of at least .357 in all outings. She collected 43 total kills (3.31/set) at a .447 clip with 14 blocks, 12 digs, and 10 aces towards 61.0 total points (4.7/set) earned. Kirchner opened with 12 kills on a .417 attack percentage in a 3-0 loss at Salem College. She added an assist to her line in that match. She had 12 kills on 22 swings towards a .409 hitting clip in a 3-0 victory at Hollins. She added four aces, three digs, and one block to her effort. Kirchner registered 20.0 points in a 3-1 victory at Goucher. That included 12 kills on just 16 swings at a .625 attack pct. She produced eight blocks and seven digs to go with three aces. She again had three service winners in a 3-0 victory over Rutgers-Camden. She hammered seven kills at a .357 attack percentage with five more blocks, a pair of digs, and an assist. For the season, Kirchner leads the ODAC in hitting percentage (.343) and is third in assisted blocks (55), points (330.5), and points per set (3.8). Her 3.01 kills per set and 259 total winners rank seventh and eighth in the conference, respectively. She is fifth in total blocks (63), eighth in blocks per set (0.73), and ninth in aces (36).

ROANOKE, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO