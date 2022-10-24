ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vinton, VA

Vinton, October 24 High School 🏈 Game Notice

High School Football PRO
High School Football PRO
 3 days ago

The Staunton River High School football team will have a game with William Byrd High School on October 24, 2022, 15:00:00.

Staunton River High School
William Byrd High School
October 24, 2022
15:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Football

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecarrollnews.com

Carroll band hits winning note

The Carroll County Marching Band also placed second in the category of general effect and the Cavaliers finished second on the day out of 11 bands. Additionally, Carroll County won the People’s Choice Award. The Carroll County Marching Cavaliers perform Oct. 15 at the Glenvar Celtic Classic in Salem.
CARROLL COUNTY, VA
odaconline.com

Peyton Kirchner, Roanoke, So., Middle Blocker

Kirchner, a sophomore from Williamsport, Md., was active both offensively and defensively from the middle of the front row in helping Roanoke to a 3-1 week. Kirchner registered three straight matches of 12 kills with attack percentages of at least .357 in all outings. She collected 43 total kills (3.31/set) at a .447 clip with 14 blocks, 12 digs, and 10 aces towards 61.0 total points (4.7/set) earned. Kirchner opened with 12 kills on a .417 attack percentage in a 3-0 loss at Salem College. She added an assist to her line in that match. She had 12 kills on 22 swings towards a .409 hitting clip in a 3-0 victory at Hollins. She added four aces, three digs, and one block to her effort. Kirchner registered 20.0 points in a 3-1 victory at Goucher. That included 12 kills on just 16 swings at a .625 attack pct. She produced eight blocks and seven digs to go with three aces. She again had three service winners in a 3-0 victory over Rutgers-Camden. She hammered seven kills at a .357 attack percentage with five more blocks, a pair of digs, and an assist. For the season, Kirchner leads the ODAC in hitting percentage (.343) and is third in assisted blocks (55), points (330.5), and points per set (3.8). Her 3.01 kills per set and 259 total winners rank seventh and eighth in the conference, respectively. She is fifth in total blocks (63), eighth in blocks per set (0.73), and ninth in aces (36).
ROANOKE, VA
wfirnews.com

Big plans for old Valleydale site in Salem

(Salem News Release) The City of Salem is pleased to announce a major economic development project with Valleydale Catalyst, LLC and its principles Ed Walker and Joe Thompson. The proposed $50 million venture at the former Valleydale Meat Packing and Processing plant will eventually bring more than 300 upscale apartment units and a variety of resort style amenities to the property.
SALEM, VA
WSET

Watch out: Temporary lane closures coming to Lakeside Drive Roundabout

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The work continues on the Lakeside Drive Bridge and Blackwater Creek Project and with that comes changes to the recently-installed roundabout. The City said beginning Wednesday and continuing through November 2, intermittent lane closures will occur in and around the roundabout to accommodate contractors completing work.
LYNCHBURG, VA
cardinalnews.org

Danville shows Martinsville how to turn around a city

Here’s how much the world has changed: We’re now looking to Danville as an example of how to do things. We are just four years removed from the Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate – Corey Stewart – depicting Danville as “boarded-up” and “sad,” and a national news story that called the city a “decomposed industrial hulk.” Both were wrong – that harsh assessment of the city was about two decades out of date – but sometimes right and wrong doesn’t matter in politics or public perception.
DANVILLE, VA
WSET

Motor Mile Speedway hosted the 'SMART' Modified tour on October 22

FAIRLAWN, Va. (WSET) — Motor Mile Speedway hosted the "SMART" Modified Tour on Saturday Night for what turned out to be their championship night!. The SMART Tour was originally scheduled to be at Motor Mile on October 1st, but the heavy rain from the remnants of Hurricane Ian forced a reschedule. "SMART" already had races scheduled for October 8th and 15th at other tracks so the 22nd was the only option, according to Motor Mile Speedway.
FAIRLAWN, VA
WVNS

Guests can preview ‘Christmas at the Greenbrier’

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) – You could be able to see an early showing of the new holiday film set at The Greenbrier Resort! The Greenbrier is gearing up for the release of the new FOX Nation holiday film, “Christmas at The Greenbrier,” and plans are in place to allow its loyal guests the opportunity to be […]
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV
WSET

Crab Du Jour Offers Taste of the Coast

LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Crab Du Jour in Lynchburg has a variety of food for everyone! There's even a House Signature Sauce! Emily got to see how everything is made and she has a special offering for those of you interested in trying it out!
LYNCHBURG, VA
cardinalnews.org

Something has changed in Henry County. More people are now moving in than moving out.

There are lots of ways to tell a story. We can use words, of course. Or we can paint a picture, which we’re told is worth 1,000 of them. Regular readers know that I’m something of a data nerd. My high school math teacher, the late Fred Pence at Montevideo High School in Rockingham County, would have been amazed at my newfound love for math, but some lessons take a while to learn. In particular, I’ve come to be fascinated by the mathematics of demography. To my astonishment, so are many of you. My demographic-focused columns are among the best-read ones, so, in the words of the great philosopher Ray Davies of The Kinks, “give the people what they want.” In all seriousness, data has become my preferred way to tell a story, especially when it comes to describing how parts of Virginia are changing. We can argue over whether a certain political action is good or bad, but there’s no denying that two plus two is still four.
HENRY COUNTY, VA
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Roanoke, VA

Roanoke is an independent city in Roanoke County, Virginia. Its population as of the 2020 census was 100,011. According to the United States Census Bureau, Roanoke comprises 42.5 square miles of land and 0.3 square miles of water. It is located in the Roanoke River in the southern part of...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Fun Times Party Warehouse closes after 16 years of business in Salem

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - After 16 years in Salem, Fun Times Party Warehouse has closed its doors. The store’s owner made a deal with a buyer who purchased all the remaining inventory. Craig Slonczewski had planned to keep the warehouse open through the end of the month, but closed it for good with the sale.
SALEM, VA
WSLS

Top three spooky spots in Southwest, Central Virginia, according to you

We asked, you answered. Here are the top three ghoulishly fun haunted houses and trails in Southwest and Central Virginia, according to you. Terror Manor, located in Roanoke, is an intense fright-fest, according to their website. Organizers require all children under the age of 16 to have a parent onsite, and it’s not recommended for people younger than 13.
ROANOKE, VA
College Football News

Virginia Tech vs NC State Prediction, Game Preview

Virginia Tech vs NC State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 9, Thursday, October 27. Record: Virginia Tech (2-5), NC State (5-2) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference. Bowl Projections | Week 8 Roundup. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews &...
BLACKSBURG, VA
gobblercountry.com

The Highest Preseason Ranking in VT Program History

The Virginia Tech Hokies women’s basketball team will start their next season with the program’s highest ever preseason ranking. Checking in as the No. 13 squad in the 2022-23 AP Top 25 Preseason Poll, the Hokies are bracketed by fellow ACC program, North Carolina, at No. 12 and No. 14 Ohio State. Joining VT and UNC, from the ACC, are the No. 7 Louisville Cardinals, No. 9 Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and No. 10 NC State Wolfpack.
BLACKSBURG, VA
WSLS

No students hurt after crash involving Roanoke County school bus

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke County school officials say a bus was involved in a crash Monday (Oct. 24) but no students were hurt. School leaders told 10 News that four students and three adults were onboard at the time of the crash and had been returning to the Burton Center after attending an event downtown.
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
wfirnews.com

Drowning in Smith Mountain Lake

Union Hall, Virginia (October 23rd, 2022) – On Saturday, October 22nd at approximately 12:30am, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center received a call for possible drowning in the 200 block of Winding Way Road in Union Hall, Virginia. The caller reported that an intoxicated individual had fallen off of a boat into the water of Smith Mountain Lake and they were unable to locate him. A dive team with Franklin County Public Safety arrived on scene and were able to locate a deceased male in the water. Victim was identified as Ryan Christopher Adams, 42 years old of Union Hall. Victim’s body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke.
UNION HALL, VA
Speedway Digest

BOOsch Light Racing: Kevin Harvick Martinsville Advance

● Baseball’s postseason has reached its homestretch with the juggernaut Houston Astros squaring off against the upstart Philadelphia Phillies in the World Series. And just as the hitters on those two teams crack the bat and put the ball in play, Kevin Harvick has proven to be a heckuva cleanup hitter at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway, site of Sunday’s Xfinity 500 NASCAR Cup Series race. Harvick is batting almost .500 when it comes to finishing among the top-10 at Martinsville. The driver of the No. 4 BOOsch Light Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR) has made 42 career Cup Series starts at the .526-mile oval and recorded 20 top-10s, the third-highest tally among active Cup Series drivers. Only Denny Hamlin (22 top-10s) and Kyle Busch (21 top-10s) have more.
MARTINSVILLE, VA
High School Football PRO

High School Football PRO

Mountain View, CA
21K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

High school football game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy