Effective: 2022-10-27 09:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-28 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains above 11000 Ft; Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Ft; Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Between 7500 and 11000 Ft; Wet Mountains above 10000 Ft WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THURSDAY TO 6 AM MDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 13 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Feet, Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains, and Wet Mountains Above 10000 Feet. * WHEN...From 9 AM Thursday to 6 AM MDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Locally higher amounts are possible with heavier snow bands.

COSTILLA COUNTY, CO ・ 48 MINUTES AGO