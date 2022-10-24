Best Twitter reactions from Chiefs' Week 7 victory over the 49ers

The Kansas City Chiefs rebounded with an impressive road victory against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 7. Patrick Mahomes, along with highly productive performances on both sides of the ball, contributed to the 44-23 dominant win.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions from the Week 7 win on Sunday:

Patrick Mahomes’ opening drive ends with an interception

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

The Chiefs were on the losing end last week against the Bills after a game-ending Mahomes interception. The turnover bug followed the former league MVP to San Francisco as the opening drive also stalled due to an interception. The early miscue caught the eye of many on Twitter following the action.

Chris Jones sacks Jimmy G

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

The criticism of referees regarding roughing the passer calls continues to haunt Jones. He reminded everyone of how versatile he is on the defensive line by overpowering defenders from the edge to take down Jimmy Garopollo. Twitter users were excited to share their thoughts on Jones’ latest conquest.

Mecole Hardman scores multiple touchdowns

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The speed and skills of Hardman have never been questioned, but he hasn’t always been able to take advantage of opportunities. The former Pro Bowl special teams star was a weapon, all game scoring on a touchdown reception and a 25-yard run in the first half and another rushing score in the fourth quarter. Chiefs fans on Twitter were pleased to see Hardman so productive on Sunday.

Skyy Moore muffs another punt losing the fumble

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The struggles on punt returns continue for Moore as he muffed another punt leading to a red zone recovery for San Francisco. Moore has impressive speed, and elusiveness makes him an ideal returner, but he still isn’t comfortable in the role. Critics on Twitter called out the rookie and questioned if he should be allowed to continue as the punt returner long-term.

Joshua Williams with an interception in the endzone

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Williams was called upon last week to defend Pro Bowl receiver Stefon Diggs to little success but had an opportunity to redeem himself against the 49ers. The rookie HBCU graduate secured a clutch second-quarter interception to hold San Francisco to no points deep in Chiefs territory. Fans praised him after seeing his growth and for representing HBCU football.

Frank Clark takes down Garoppolo in the endzone for a safety

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

A rough start to his season has many wondering if this is the end of his career. The Pro Bowl lineman responded with a strong performance, including a second-half safety on 49ers’ QB Jimmy Garoppolo. Twitter fans shared their thoughts on Clark’s moment and future in Kansas City.