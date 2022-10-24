Read full article on original website
Maine Business SpotlightThe Maine WriterDexter, ME
A Sweet and Tempting New Business Just Opened in Dover-FoxcroftThe Maine WriterDover-foxcroft, ME
Neighbors Helping NeighborsThe Maine WriterCherryfield, ME
The Best Things to Do October 8th and 9thThe Maine WriterBangor, ME
Things to Do in Maine 10/1 and 10/2---UpdatedThe Maine WriterMaine State
HGTV’s David Bromstad Popped Up in Greenville, Maine at Dockside Inn
David Bromstad, the host of HGTV's hit series My Lottery Dream Home, found himself among the moose in one of Maine's most beautiful towns - Greenville. He was at the Dockside Inn & Tavern. If you are a fan of HGTV, then you know David. He was the season-one winner...
The ‘Maine Harvest Festival’ Returns To Bangor Next Month
Get ready for two fun filled days at the Cross Insurance Center. Join people from the Greater Bangor area, all over Maine, northern New England and Canada to experience the fall harvest of over 200 Maine farmers, festival food producers and their amazing creations as they “Celebrate Farm Fresh!” at the 11th annual Maine Harvest Festival.
This Maine Home Features Amazing Views Of The Sunrise And Sunset
Many of Maine's homes offer stunning views of the majesty of our state. Mountains, forests, rolling fields, and, of course, the state's rugged coastline. If you are lucky, your home provides you with a great view of the sunrise or the sunset. You are NEVER lucky enough to have views of both the sunrise and the sunset...
mainebiz.biz
$1M restoration of old sea captain’s house in Searsport almost complete
When a retired medical provider from Florida and her daughter bought a 19th-century sea captain’s home in Searsport in 2019, they knew a lot of restoration work would have to be done to bring it back as a bed-and-breakfast. To date, they’ve invested about $1 million to tackle the...
observer-me.com
How to save money on heating costs this winter
For much of Maine the fall weather has been downright balmy. Bangor hit 66 degrees on Sunday, and that trend appears ready to extend with temperatures staying in the low to mid-60s all this week. But winter and freezing temperatures are going to cover the state eventually, so now is...
wabi.tv
Furry Friends at 4: 17-year-old Lacey needs a home
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Kathryn Ravenscraft from the Bangor Humane Society is here with another pet looking for a home. This week she brought Lacey, a 17-year-old Chihuahua. For more information, click here.
wabi.tv
Martha Stewart stops by downtown Ellsworth mural
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - A familiar face was in Ellsworth admiring newly completed community artwork. Martha Stewart stopped by to see the finished mural on Water Street. A photo was taken and posted by Heart of Ellsworth on Friday afternoon. They say Coastal Interiors building owner and project partner Lori...
wabi.tv
Missing 14-year-old Morrill girl located
ORLAND, Maine (WABI) - Update: Ariana Montgomery has been located safely, according to the Waldo County Sheriff’s Office. Police are asking for help locating a Morrill teen. Ariana Montgomery’s family says the 14-year-old was last seen on Oct. 14. They say she left home with an unidentified friend...
Graham Lacher’s Mom Says He Once Walked 17 Miles, Search Expands
The mother of a man missing from Bangor for months says he once walked 17 miles away from a group home, so the search is being expanded. Graham Lacher has been missing since June, after walking away from the Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center in Bangor. According to his mother, Tammy Lacher Scully, Graham is diagnosed as both autistic and schizophrenic. So far, the search has focused on Bangor, especially in the Bangor Mall area, with no results other than the discovery of his orange hat. But after sharing a story of another time Graham ran from a group home, she says the search is expanding statewide.
newscentermaine.com
Route 1A in Holden closes during Friday crash
Brewer dispatch confirmed Route 1A in Holden closed due to a car crash around 5:15 p.m. Friday. The road has since reopened.
mainepublic.org
Bangor to allow development of tiny homes, permanent supportive housing
City councilors have approved a new ordinance that will allow developers to build tiny home parks in Bangor. The ordinance is another tool that the city could use to expand its local housing stock, said Bangor planning officer Anne Krieg. It also stems from an affordable housing study that the city conducted back in 2019.
foxbangor.com
Downtown business owners fed up with growing infractions from the homeless
BANGOR — Monday Downtown Bangor business owners expressed their frustration with the disturbing behavior from Bangor’s homeless community to the Bangor City Council. “It’s so bad right now. You saw my examples of what we’re looking at outside my store window,” said business owner Roxanne Munksgaard. “I mean it’s disgusting. People defecate. I see while I’m in my store and I have customers tell me they’re afraid to come downtown to shop.”
Reduced Adoption Fees at Bangor Humane Society This Week
Saturday was National “Make a Dog's Day.” Of course, every day is National Make a Dogs Day. And every day is dogs make humans day. You know how they say 'Who rescued who.'. To help celebrate beginning today the Bangor Humane Society will feature discounted adoption fees as part of a week long effort to find homes for as many animals as possible.
wrif.com
Police Officer Retires Then Starts a New Career as a Drug Dealer
A former police officer in Maine who had just retired in January of 2021 was given four years in prison for drug charges. The crazy part about it is he was busted just six days after resigning and serving his final two weeks. He was arrested in the parking lot of a high school where he allegedly gave drugs to a minor.
penbaypilot.com
Waldo County Sheriff’s Office issues alert for missing teen, seeks public’s help in locating her
Ariana Montgomery, 14, of Morrill, was last seen on October 14 in Orland. Montgomery left the residence with an unidentified friend and has not returned home. Montgomery has been in communication with family via Snapchat, according to the Waldo County Sheriff’s Office. Montgomery stated she was with a friend on a moose hunt, the S.O. said, in a news release.
Two People Arrested for Aggravated Drug Trafficking in Millinocket, Maine
Two People Arrested for Drug Trafficking in Millinocket, Maine. On Friday, October 21, 2022, the East MIllinocket Police Department arrested a man and a woman for drug trafficking after an investigation over several months. Search Warrant Executed on Penobscot Avenue. Law enforcement officers executed a search warrant on Penobscot Avenue...
Two People Arrested in Drug Bust in Clifton, Maine
A man and woman were arrested early Monday morning in Clifton, Maine as part of an ongoing drug trafficking investigation. Deputies with the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office and the Penobscot County Special Response Team executed a search warrant at a home on the Scott's Point Road around 7:00 a.m. Monday.
‘False Reports’ Prompt Bangor Police To Issue Statement on Suicide
The Bangor Police Department was forced to issue a statement on an incident that took place near the Bangor V.A. Clinic Wednesday morning. They initially received a report of the discharge of a weapon at around 7:30 AM. According to Sgt Jason McAmbley of the Bangor Police Department:. "When officers...
