RESERVE RUNS THE SHOW IN DISTRICT SEMIS
COLUMBIANA OH- The reigning district champion Western Reserve Blue Devils punched their ticket to another district championship on Tuesday night. They came out on top in a four set battle with Southern Local. (25-12 20-25 25-15 25-22) Alyvia hughes had 22 kills 18 digs and 3 aces Lisa Eichert had...
TIGERS GET THE JOB DONE
LISBON OH- The top seeded Wellsville Tigers didn’t miss a beat Tuesday night in their district semifinal against Sebring. The Trojans came in flying high on their upset win over Jackson Milton, but the Tigers grabbed momentum early and never let go. They moved on with a sweeping victory. (25-14 25-13 25-16)
CARDINALS IMPRESS IN SEMIFINAL MATCHUP
CANFIELD OH- Canfield continued their successful season in a District Semi-Final Match on Monday night against Streetsboro. It was a shutout victory for the Cardinals as they grounded the Rockets 4-0. Canfield outshot Streetsboro 17-2. Canfield goals were scored by Maci Toporcer, Kiara Reynolds and Hanna Wahib who netted a...
MCDONALD PACKS UP FOR BIG TITLE GAME
LISBON OH- McDonald spent their Tuesday night grinding their way to a big win in the District Semifinals. The Blue Devils were matched up with 8th seeded Dalton. The Bulldogs are historically successful and fought like crazy. McDonald pushed their way to a four set victory. (25-22 19-25 25-15 25-22)
WILKINS DIGS UP 2022 DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
CANFIELD OH- In volleyball everything starts with a pass. You can have as good of a setter, or hitter as you want, but if you can’t control the ball it’s a moot point. Digs don’t always get the love they deserve, but it’s what separates the good teams from the great. Liberos are normally a teams leader in digs and defense. We have a ton of great liberos in the YSN family that have put together exceptional seasons. Canfield’s Parker Wilkins has separated herself as the best. We are proud to announce that Wilkins is our selection for the 2022 YSN Defensive Player of the Year.
URSULINE IRISH FOOTBALL COACH’S CORNER (EP. 10) WITH DAN REARDON
YOUNGSTOWN, OH – YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio- We have reached Week 11 of the 2022 high school football season, and the Ursuline Irish will start their journey that will hopefully end with a state title. The Irish, who moved up to Division III this year after making it to the Division IV state championship game a year ago, are hoping for a different outcome. The Irish led Clinton Massie 28-7 in the third quarter of last year’s title bout before giving up 22-straight points and falling in heartbreaking fashion 29-28. The Irish open up the playoffs at Stambaugh Stadium on Friday night as they will host the Hawken Hawks. Both teams finished the regular season with 8-2 records.
What prompted melee at high school football game
"Punches get to flying, boom, boom, boom, boom they flying," said one unidentified female student in a statement to police.
VIKINGS GRAB LAST SECOND OVERTIME GOAL TO ADVANCE
ATWATER OH- The Vikings hosted the Badger Braves in the district semifinal Monday night and came out on top 3-2 in overtime. In a back-and-forth battle, the game ended 2-2 at the end of regulation and moved to overtime, where the golden goal rule was in effect. With seven seconds left, Kaira English received a pass from Kayla Turcsak and drove up the right side of the field, and found the back of the net as time expired, moving the Vikings into the district final for the first time since 2012.
HITCHCOCK NOTORIOUS FOR MAKING BIG PLAYS
JEFFERSON OH- The last name Hitchcock rings through the halls of Jefferson Area High School. The latest installment of the legacy is current senior Grant Hitchcock. Grant has had an immaculate career at Jefferson at the helm of the Falcons offense. His brother Lucas ran the show, and in 2015 became the program’s leading scorer. Grant spent the year chasing his brother’s record. Now he has the bragging rights as he’s shattered his brother’s record with over 3,500 career passing yards.
POLAND CLINCHES CHAMPIONSHIP TICKET
POLAND OH- The Bulldogs claimed a spot in the District Championship with their win over United on Monday night. The win was a complete effort, the Bulldogs defense earned the shutout, and the offense found ways to score. Poland won by a final of 3-0. Scoring for the Bulldogs balanced...
BURNEY’S THE BOSS
YOUNGSTOWN, OH – The Ursuline Irish have made it to Week 11 of the high school football season, and they hope that this is just the beginning of what could be a long playoff run. Senior Will Burney has been one of the biggest playmakers during his four years at Ursuline, and the Irish will need to lean on his leadership and experience throughout this playoff run. Will has over 400 yards receiving and 4 TD’s this year for Ursuline, while also being a game-wrecker on the defensive side of the ball.
SIMONS EARNS 2022 FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR
AUSTINTOWN OH- It’s not very often we see a freshman come in to a program and immediately separate herself not just from the players in that season, but the program’s record books. Rylie Simons stepped on to Fitch’s gym floor and never missed a beat. In her freshman season she has already broken the record for assists in a match, and assists in a season. With those kinds of numbers it’s not crazy to think she could break the career assist record down the line. Simons’ immediate impact is why we at YSN have decided to name her our 2022 Freshman of the Year.
Cleveland High School Volleyball State Championship Team
We were joined in the studio by the Cleveland Volleyball head coach Amy McGowen, assistant coach Kristen Michaels, and the state championship team. The girls talked about their experience during the season leading up to their undefeated tournament experience.
SCRAMBLING FOR STRUTHERS
STRUTHERS, OH- From the fairway to the gridiron, Struthers standouts Chaz Ekoniak and Brady Clyde have set the expectation for area dual-sport student-athletes. Ekoniak is a birdie machine on the links, owning local golf championships for the last few years and becoming one of the area’s most dangerous receivers on Friday nights.
Howland looking for new head football coach
The Howland football program is looking for a new head football coach. 21 Sports has learned Steve Boyle is not returning and the position will be posted Wednesday,. Boyle led the Tigers for five seasons and was 2-8 this year. He's overall record was 14-35 and his best season was...
2022 ALL YSN VOLLEYBALL TEAMS ANNOUNCED
EAST PALESTINE OH- It has been an incredible volleyball season inside the YSN family. At the end of the regular season, YSN featured six state ranked teams across every division. The players put in the hard work, and now it’s time to recognize the ones that stood out the most. We are proud to introduce the 2022 edition of All-YSN Volleyball! A total of 52 players have been recognized by our staff, who put in the time and consideration to come up with this list. Without further ado, here are the All-YSN volleyball teams.
Student crushed by tree he and his cross country teammates knocked down, Ohio cops say
A high school student was crushed by a falling tree after competing at a cross country meet in Cambridge, Ohio, according to police. The student, junior Owen Grubb, was “cooling off” in nearby woods along with several teammates from Minerva High School in the afternoon on Saturday, Oct. 22, according to a Cambridge Police Department report.
12-15 cars vandalized at local high school football game; charges pending
A school resource officer plans to file charges after several cars were vandalized at a local high school football game Friday.
Watch: Buck takes action against unlikely opponent
Hilarious video from the Richmond Heights Police Department shows the moment a buck saw a threat on his turf and took drastic action to defend it.
Northeast Ohio high school student dies after tree falls on him following weekend cross-country meet
CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — A Northeast Ohio teen is dead following an incident at a state cross-country meet this past weekend. According to police and administrators, Minerva High School junior Owen Grubb had just finished competing in the OHSAA Boys Division II district finals Saturday afternoon in Cambridge when he and his teammates decided to celebrate with one of their traditions: Throwing a tree or log of a bridge into the water. Owen and three others found a dead tree and attempted to bring it down, but it snapped and fell, striking Owen as he attempted to run away. Teammates and paramedics attempted were eventually able to stabilize him, but he later died from his injuries after being airlifted to Akron Children's Hospital.
