Minneapolis, MN

NBA Analysis Network

This Knicks-Timberwolves Trade Features Karl-Anthony Towns

You know what they say about the “best-laid plans.” The same holds true for NBA teams. Sometimes, they don’t work out. They also say that when people make plans, God laughs. You may think you’ve got a clear course charted, but don’t be shocked if there are some unexpected obstacles along the way.
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Should Call Old Friend for Stretch Run

Ndamukong Suh likely isn’t attainable — he’d be signed by now if so — but the Minnesota Vikings should call an old friend for the stretch run. The Vikings are 5-1 through Week 7, holding a 2.5-game lead, plus a temporary tiebreaker, over the rival Green Bay Packers in the NFC North.
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Lineman Fires Back after Miami Arrest

Minnesota Vikings offensive lineman Oli Udoh was arrested Saturday night at a Miami nightclub for “resisting an officer without violence.” Now, he’s telling his side of the story. According to a Miami-Dade Police report, Udoh “was talking to a woman standing in line for the women’s restroom....
saturdaytradition.com

Wisconsin hoops lands 2024 commitment from SF out of Minnesota

Wisconsin basketball and head coach Greg Gard landed a nice commitment Tuesday, edging out multiple B1G programs in the process. The commitment comes from Jack Robison, a 6-foot-6 small forward out of Lakeville North High School in Lakeville, Minnesota. Robison also held offers from Minnesota, Nebraska, USF and St. Thomas at the time of his commitment.
purplePTSD.com

Vikings Linked to Texans WR Ahead of Trade Deadline

The trade deadline is less than a week away, and the entire NFL is buzzing with rumors of trades that could potentially change the trajectory of their teams. Even the cap-strapped Minnesota Vikings are getting in on the action, and apparently, they are in the running for one of the whales of the deadline.
lastwordonsports.com

NHL Rumour: Minnesota Wild Defencemen Could Be On His Way Out

If there is one surprise team right now, it is the Minnesota Wild. Not getting off to the hot start everyone expected, concerns surrounding their future are in question. One player to watch out for is Minnesota Wild defenseman Matt Dumba. Depending on how the season goes, he could become a trade target around the deadline.
