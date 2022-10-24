AUSTINTOWN OH- It’s not very often we see a freshman come in to a program and immediately separate herself not just from the players in that season, but the program’s record books. Rylie Simons stepped on to Fitch’s gym floor and never missed a beat. In her freshman season she has already broken the record for assists in a match, and assists in a season. With those kinds of numbers it’s not crazy to think she could break the career assist record down the line. Simons’ immediate impact is why we at YSN have decided to name her our 2022 Freshman of the Year.

