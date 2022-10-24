Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
salemathletics.org
Salem @ Canton South Playoff Football Info
On Friday October 28th, the Salem Quaker Football team will travel to former EBC rival Canton South for the 1st round OHSAA football playoffs. Game information is below. Go Quakers!. LOCATION: Canton South High School – Brechbuhler Stadium. TICKET INFORMATION: Tickets are online only, no cash at the gate....
ysnlive.com
SCRAMBLING FOR STRUTHERS
STRUTHERS, OH- From the fairway to the gridiron, Struthers standouts Chaz Ekoniak and Brady Clyde have set the expectation for area dual-sport student-athletes. Ekoniak is a birdie machine on the links, owning local golf championships for the last few years and becoming one of the area’s most dangerous receivers on Friday nights.
OHSAA announces football state championships schedule for December
The OHSAA announced the football state championships schedule Wednesday morning. The seven games will be played the first weekend of December in Canton.
ysnlive.com
URSULINE IRISH FOOTBALL COACH’S CORNER (EP. 10) WITH DAN REARDON
YOUNGSTOWN, OH – YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio- We have reached Week 11 of the 2022 high school football season, and the Ursuline Irish will start their journey that will hopefully end with a state title. The Irish, who moved up to Division III this year after making it to the Division IV state championship game a year ago, are hoping for a different outcome. The Irish led Clinton Massie 28-7 in the third quarter of last year’s title bout before giving up 22-straight points and falling in heartbreaking fashion 29-28. The Irish open up the playoffs at Stambaugh Stadium on Friday night as they will host the Hawken Hawks. Both teams finished the regular season with 8-2 records.
ysnlive.com
BURNEY’S THE BOSS
YOUNGSTOWN, OH – The Ursuline Irish have made it to Week 11 of the high school football season, and they hope that this is just the beginning of what could be a long playoff run. Senior Will Burney has been one of the biggest playmakers during his four years at Ursuline, and the Irish will need to lean on his leadership and experience throughout this playoff run. Will has over 400 yards receiving and 4 TD’s this year for Ursuline, while also being a game-wrecker on the defensive side of the ball.
Student athlete dies after accident at Ohio cross-country meet
Tragedy struck at an OHSAA Eastern District cross-country track meet Saturday.
whbc.com
A Closer Look: Three Days of High School Football
What a final weekend of the regular season we had on WHBC radio! Each of the 3 rivalry weekend games brought something special that we were able to share with you through our broadcasts. Thursday night we had a very young and undermanned St. Thomas Knight team playing on the...
ysnlive.com
RESERVE RUNS THE SHOW IN DISTRICT SEMIS
COLUMBIANA OH- The reigning district champion Western Reserve Blue Devils punched their ticket to another district championship on Tuesday night. They came out on top in a four set battle with Southern Local. (25-12 20-25 25-15 25-22) Alyvia hughes had 22 kills 18 digs and 3 aces Lisa Eichert had...
Ohio Cross-Country Runner Killed In Woods During Post-Race Team Tradition
The boy was a junior at Minerva High School.
ysnlive.com
TIGERS GET THE JOB DONE
LISBON OH- The top seeded Wellsville Tigers didn’t miss a beat Tuesday night in their district semifinal against Sebring. The Trojans came in flying high on their upset win over Jackson Milton, but the Tigers grabbed momentum early and never let go. They moved on with a sweeping victory. (25-14 25-13 25-16)
ysnlive.com
SIMONS EARNS 2022 FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR
AUSTINTOWN OH- It’s not very often we see a freshman come in to a program and immediately separate herself not just from the players in that season, but the program’s record books. Rylie Simons stepped on to Fitch’s gym floor and never missed a beat. In her freshman season she has already broken the record for assists in a match, and assists in a season. With those kinds of numbers it’s not crazy to think she could break the career assist record down the line. Simons’ immediate impact is why we at YSN have decided to name her our 2022 Freshman of the Year.
Falling tree kills Minerva student after cross-country meet
A Minerva High School junior was hit and killed by a falling tree after a track meet on Saturday.
ysnlive.com
POLAND CLINCHES CHAMPIONSHIP TICKET
POLAND OH- The Bulldogs claimed a spot in the District Championship with their win over United on Monday night. The win was a complete effort, the Bulldogs defense earned the shutout, and the offense found ways to score. Poland won by a final of 3-0. Scoring for the Bulldogs balanced...
Former dancer for Cleveland Cavaliers organization opens studio in Brecksville
BRECKSVILLE, Ohio -- A former dancer for a Cleveland Cavaliers minor league basketball team has opened a dance studio on Ohio 21 near Snowville Road. Kylie Taylor -- who danced for the Canton Charge, now the Cleveland Charge, for one year in 2016 -- started operating Revel Dance Complex in September. The studio, which moved into a vacant building near the northeast corner of Ohio 21 and Snowville, provides instruction to children and young adults ages 3-18.
What percent of Akron is white?
Akron is a city of cultural diversity. Do you live in a neighborhood with a mixed white and Hispanic or Asian population? How do you think about the percentage of white in Akron?
ysnlive.com
WILKINS DIGS UP 2022 DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
CANFIELD OH- In volleyball everything starts with a pass. You can have as good of a setter, or hitter as you want, but if you can’t control the ball it’s a moot point. Digs don’t always get the love they deserve, but it’s what separates the good teams from the great. Liberos are normally a teams leader in digs and defense. We have a ton of great liberos in the YSN family that have put together exceptional seasons. Canfield’s Parker Wilkins has separated herself as the best. We are proud to announce that Wilkins is our selection for the 2022 YSN Defensive Player of the Year.
Ohio High School Runner Killed by Falling Tree in 'Tragic Accident' at Track Meet
Owen Grubb, a junior at Minerva High School, was attending the OHSAA Eastern District cross-country track meet on Saturday Owen Grubb, a track and field athlete at Minerva High School in Ohio, died over the weekend when a tree fell on top of him. According to FOX affiliate WJW, a group of runners went into a wooded area and attempted to knock over a dead tree following the OHSAA Eastern District cross-country track meet on Saturday. The tree landed on Grubb, who tried to run away before impact, the...
Raleigh News & Observer
Student crushed by tree he and his cross country teammates knocked down, Ohio cops say
A high school student was crushed by a falling tree after competing at a cross country meet in Cambridge, Ohio, according to police. The student, junior Owen Grubb, was “cooling off” in nearby woods along with several teammates from Minerva High School in the afternoon on Saturday, Oct. 22, according to a Cambridge Police Department report.
ysnlive.com
MCDONALD PACKS UP FOR BIG TITLE GAME
LISBON OH- McDonald spent their Tuesday night grinding their way to a big win in the District Semifinals. The Blue Devils were matched up with 8th seeded Dalton. The Bulldogs are historically successful and fought like crazy. McDonald pushed their way to a four set victory. (25-22 19-25 25-15 25-22)
Ohio Man Busted For Going Full Winnie the Pooh in Public
It was just another Tuesday in University Heights, Ohio. Well, except for the pantless man walking around outside. Right smack dab in the middle of rush hour a man was allegedly walking around pantless. Around 5:30 in the afternoon local law enforcement responded to a reported streaker of sorts. Police arrived to find a reportedly intoxicated elderly man walking in a parking lot going full Winnie the Pooh according to Cleveland.com,
Comments / 0