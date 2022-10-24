Read full article on original website
Neil Patrick Harris Is Facing Backlash After His “Disgusting” And “Inappropriate” Comments About Teenage Nick Jonas Resurfaced Online
Neil Patrick Harris is facing backlash after the problematic comments that he made about teenage Nick Jonas resurfaced online. During a 2015 appearance on The Wendy Williams Show, Neil told the host that he had a crush on Nick before it was “allowed” — which he went on to describe as being “a bit of a problem.”
Sophia Grace responds critics who say she's too young to have a baby
Sophia Grace understands people have opinions on her pregnancy. Grace, 19, who rose to fame on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" along with her cousin Rosie McClelland, publicly announced her pregnancy this week.
Selena Gomez cancels 'Tonight Show' appearance after catching Covid
Selena Gomez is trying to keep her hands -- and everything else -- to herself for a while. The singer on Wednesday shared on Instagram that she has contracted Covid-19 and was forced to cancel a planned appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."
