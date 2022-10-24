ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Albany Herald

Selena Gomez cancels 'Tonight Show' appearance after catching Covid

Selena Gomez is trying to keep her hands -- and everything else -- to herself for a while. The singer on Wednesday shared on Instagram that she has contracted Covid-19 and was forced to cancel a planned appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."

