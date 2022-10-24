Read full article on original website
Mark Wahlberg, Julia Roberts and more stars who have moved out of Hollywood
Mark Wahlberg has joined the growing list of celebrities who have moved away from Hollywood. During an appearance on "The Talk" last week, the 51-year-old actor revealed that he and his family have moved to Nevada, and he explained why they decided to relocate. "I want to be able to...
Christian Bale Asked Chris Rock Not to Talk to Him on 'Amsterdam' Set: 'I Found Myself Giggling'
Christian Bale had a polite message for funnyman Chris Rock while the two filmed director David O. Russell's upcoming comedic mystery Amsterdam: Don't speak to me. "I had to ask Chris Rock not to talk to me anymore because I found myself giggling during the takes," Bale, 48, tells PEOPLE. In the movie, set in the 1930s, the Oscar-winning actor plays a disgraced doctor and World War I veteran named Burt Berendsen who's framed for murder; Rock, 57, plays a fellow vet named Milton King.
Keanu Reeves Exits Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio's 'Devil in the White City' Hulu Series
Keanu Reeves' dabble on the small screen was short-lived. The Matrix star, 58, has exited his role in Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio's Devil in the White City series at Hulu, Entertainment Weekly reports, just two months after his casting was announced as an architect and urban planner Daniel H. Burnham.
5 Years After #MeToo, 4 Hollywood Men Face Trials This Month, From Harvey Weinstein to Kevin Spacey
Five years ago today, reporters Jodi Cantor and Meghan Twohey published “Harvey Weinstein Paid Off Sexual Harassment Accusers for Decades” in The New York Times, igniting a movement that would come to be known as #MeToo. That fiery reckoning brought forth new accusers and accused for months and years thereafter, but is far from burning out.
Mark Wahlberg sells $90M Beverly Hills mansion for ‘a better life’ in Nevada with his family
Mark Wahlberg is focusing on what is best for his family. The Hollywood star opened up about his plans for the future, revealing that he wants to give his kids a “better life” and has made the decision to move out from his $90 million mansion in California, for a fresh start in Nevada.
Christian Bale says the whole of Hollywood 'owes' their careers to Leonardo DiCaprio passing on movies they star in
Christian Bale says Leonardo DiCaprio is Hollywood's first-choice actor in any film. For example, the actor said the creators of "American Psycho" originally wanted DiCaprio to star. "To this day, any role that anybody gets, it's only because he's passed on it," Bale told GQ.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘DAHMER’ has finally been dethroned on the Netflix charts by another true crime thriller
The onslaught of true crime shows no signs of slowing down, as Dahmer has finally been taken down a notch on streaming — by another true crime drama from Netflix. After nearly a month of dominating the service and causing a near endless amount of discussion and controversy, the Jeffrey Dahmer series has been upstaged by The Watcher. Based on a harrowing story of a family being harassed after moving into a new home, it’s struck a nerve on streaming and gone straight to the top.
Matthew Perry Shares The Unusual Way He Got Julia Roberts To Appear On 'Friends'
In his new memoir, the actor says he went to unconventional lengths to "woo" the "Pretty Woman" star off-screen, too — even if their romance was short-lived.
‘Doctor Who’ to Move to Disney+ Globally, Will Still Air on BBC in UK
The new joint venture between BBC and Disney Branded Television has the sci-fi series shifting away from BBC America and AMC+ for global streaming
CAA Joins List Of Hollywood Companies Making Election Day A Paid Day Off
CAA on Wednesday said it would be closed for Election Day on November 8, giving its employees a paid day off for an “Election Day of service.” The aim is to encourage the agency’s employees to “engage in nonpartisan civic activities, including text banking and supporting poll workers, to help drive record voter turnout.” ICM Partners, which was acquired by CAA earlier this year, was among the Hollywood companies that previously gave employees off during election day, a move that came during the 2020 presidential season. OWN, A3 Artists Agency and Blumhouse were among industry companies that also made Election Day a...
Henry Cavill Divulges Details of ‘Superman’ Return: ‘That Is One of the Top Moments in My Career’
Henry Cavill spoke publicly for the first time about his “Superman” return during a live recording of the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast in New York City. Cavill’s reprisal of the major DC role first became a topic of conversation after his cameo at the end of “Black Adam,” which zapped theaters Friday. Cavill then confirmed that he would return as the caped character in an Instagram post.
Elon Musk Changes Twitter Bio to ‘Chief Twit’ Ahead of $44 Billion Acquisition Deadline
As far as we know, the deal hasn’t been closed yet, but Elon Musk updated his personal Twitter account on Wednesday with a new bio that suggests he’s finally going to close the $44 billion acquisition of the site despite months of his trying to get out of it.
Endeavor Sells Miss Universe Organization to Thailand’s JKN Global Media
Endeavor's IMG makes the move after first purchasing MUO in 2015
FX Orders ‘Never Let Me Go’ Series at Hulu, Sets ‘The Nevers’ Actress Viola Prettejohn as Star
The show is inspired by Kazuo Ishiguro's novel of the same name, which was adapted into a 2010 film written by Alex Garland, who will executive produce
housebeautiful.com
Dame Judi Dench Is Out Here Demanding That a Disclaimer Be Added to 'The Crown'
Dame Judi Dench has something to say about The Crown! In an open letter published by The Times, the iconic actor called the upcoming season "cruelly unjust" and "damaging," and demanded that the show put a disclaimer at the beginning of every episode. Dame Judi specifically mentioned rumored scenes depicting...
How ‘From Scratch’ Creator Honored Her Late Husband With Emotional Netflix Series
Tembi Locke and sister and co-creator Attica Locke tell TheWrap how true to life the limited series really is
‘School for Good and Evil’ Debuts at No. 1 on Netflix Top 10 as Ryan Murphy Reigns Supreme in TV (Again)
Murphy's "The Watcher" topped the English TV list for the second week in a row with 148.24 million hours viewed
‘9-1-1’: Tracie Thoms on Karen and Hen’s Future and the ‘Joy’ of Portraying a Queer Relationship on Network TV
Finally, they can let all those things go and move forward as a very strong fortified family unit, Thoms tells TheWrap
How ‘The Midnight Club’ Cinematographer Made the Netflix YA Series Spooky
James Kniest takes TheWrap behind the psychology of crafting a horrific frame
Hollywood A-Listers Attend Will Smith’s Screening for Film Inspired by Photo of Whipped Black Slave
Notable celebrities surrounded Will Smith for a screening of his new film, Emancipation. The elite Hollywood actor took to his Instagram on Monday to post a selfie with celebrity friends at the event. According to Apple TV+, Smith plays the role of Peter, a man on a journey toward freedom.
