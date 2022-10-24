ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheWrap

Comments / 0

Related
People

Christian Bale Asked Chris Rock Not to Talk to Him on 'Amsterdam' Set: 'I Found Myself Giggling'

Christian Bale had a polite message for funnyman Chris Rock while the two filmed director David O. Russell's upcoming comedic mystery Amsterdam: Don't speak to me. "I had to ask Chris Rock not to talk to me anymore because I found myself giggling during the takes," Bale, 48, tells PEOPLE. In the movie, set in the 1930s, the Oscar-winning actor plays a disgraced doctor and World War I veteran named Burt Berendsen who's framed for murder; Rock, 57, plays a fellow vet named Milton King.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘DAHMER’ has finally been dethroned on the Netflix charts by another true crime thriller

The onslaught of true crime shows no signs of slowing down, as Dahmer has finally been taken down a notch on streaming — by another true crime drama from Netflix. After nearly a month of dominating the service and causing a near endless amount of discussion and controversy, the Jeffrey Dahmer series has been upstaged by The Watcher. Based on a harrowing story of a family being harassed after moving into a new home, it’s struck a nerve on streaming and gone straight to the top.
Deadline

CAA Joins List Of Hollywood Companies Making Election Day A Paid Day Off

CAA on Wednesday said it would be closed for Election Day on November 8, giving its employees a paid day off for an “Election Day of service.” The aim is to encourage the agency’s employees to “engage in nonpartisan civic activities, including text banking and supporting poll workers, to help drive record voter turnout.” ICM Partners, which was acquired by CAA earlier this year, was among the Hollywood companies that previously gave employees off during election day, a move that came during the 2020 presidential season. OWN, A3 Artists Agency and Blumhouse were among industry companies that also made Election Day a...
TheWrap

Henry Cavill Divulges Details of ‘Superman’ Return: ‘That Is One of the Top Moments in My Career’

Henry Cavill spoke publicly for the first time about his “Superman” return during a live recording of the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast in New York City. Cavill’s reprisal of the major DC role first became a topic of conversation after his cameo at the end of “Black Adam,” which zapped theaters Friday. Cavill then confirmed that he would return as the caped character in an Instagram post.
housebeautiful.com

Dame Judi Dench Is Out Here Demanding That a Disclaimer Be Added to 'The Crown'

Dame Judi Dench has something to say about The Crown! In an open letter published by The Times, the iconic actor called the upcoming season "cruelly unjust" and "damaging," and demanded that the show put a disclaimer at the beginning of every episode. Dame Judi specifically mentioned rumored scenes depicting...
TheWrap

TheWrap

Los Angeles, CA
55K+
Followers
31K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinion

 https://www.thewrap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy