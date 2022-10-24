CAA on Wednesday said it would be closed for Election Day on November 8, giving its employees a paid day off for an “Election Day of service.” The aim is to encourage the agency’s employees to “engage in nonpartisan civic activities, including text banking and supporting poll workers, to help drive record voter turnout.” ICM Partners, which was acquired by CAA earlier this year, was among the Hollywood companies that previously gave employees off during election day, a move that came during the 2020 presidential season. OWN, A3 Artists Agency and Blumhouse were among industry companies that also made Election Day a...

